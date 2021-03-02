Report

Not that pretty but ultimately effective

Everton 1 - 0 Southampton

It’s not quite true that Everton’s cathartic win at Anfield nine days ago would have counted for nothing had they lost tonight against Southampton but there’s no question that a defeat against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s struggling side would have been a massive comedown. Beating Liverpool on their own turf for the first time in almost 22 years was always going to be a result that stood on its own in the minds of supporters this season but to also finally see a win at Goodison Park after two and a half months has merely intensified the recent sense of optimism over what the Toffees can achieve this season.

It’s still very much “one game at a time” but being within touching distance of the top four with their highest points total at this stage of the season since Roberto Martinez’s debut campaign at the club means that Everton are very much in the thick of the Champions League equation. And rectifying their poor home form against teams they really should be beating was always going to be crucial to their chances of seizing a unique opportunity in These Covid Times.

From an entertainment perspective, this game won’t live long in the memory at all. Everton scored with their only legitimate shot on target — Richarlison had a header well saved by Fraser Forster but was half a yard offside when he made his move for the cross and Michael Keane had a goal ruled out when Mason Holgate was found by VAR to also have been beyond the last Saints defender later in the first half — which was only their fifth accurate effort in over 270 minutes of football at Goodison Park. But if the result does indeed end up being the catalyst that turns around the Blues’ home form and helps propel them into Europe, Evertonians may look back on it as a vital game in the season.

You would hope that consistent displays with more style, slick passing and attacking production will come under Carlo Ancelotti, most likely with more signings of James Rodriguez’s ilk, but for now Everton are effective without being especially dynamic or fluid with their passing game. This was another example of where the opposition, despite being towards the wrong end of the table, on the whole played the better football, were better at their hosts at playing through the press and often made better use of the ball going forward.

Crucially, though they were blunt in attack thanks mostly to Ancelotti’s impressive back line, one increasingly exemplified by Ben Godfrey’s rapid maturity from young hopeful to indispensable first-teamer in the space of just a few months. And when things descended into partial chaos in the 90th minute and a spate of pinball ended with Mason Holgate shinning the loose ball to Jannik Vestergaard in front of goal, Jordan Pickford came up big to deny the defender an equaliser almost at the death.

Had that gone in, it would have represented another bruising failing by Everton at Goodison Park — a failure to press home their superiority and, in particular in this match, to take advantage of an under-strength and occasionally nervy back line who were bidding to avoid Saints’ ninth match without a win and had the memory of a 9-0 drubbing at Old Trafford fresh in the mind.

That the Toffees, with the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the in-form Richarlison playing as more of a two-man strike-force than is usually the case, didn’t put them under far more of an examination was frustrating but, in the final reckoning, the Brazilian’s superbly-taken goal was all that was needed.

It came in the ninth minute, initially from a “route one” delivery from Pickford (his distribution was particularly good all evening) but once Calvert-Lewin had won the aerial dual with Mohammed Salisu and Gylfi Sigurdsson had collected the second ball, it was all about the finesse of the Icelander’s pass and Richarlison’s expert finish. Threading an almost identical ball to the one James supplied at Anfield, Sigurdsson picked out the Brazil forward’s run who took it wide of Fraser Forster and then whipped a right-footed finish into the empty net from the angle.

Southampton's best chance of the first half also came via a set-piece when Calvert-Lewin had to dive to head James Ward-Prowse's free-kick behind and, from the resulting corner, Moussa Djenepo cut along the byline, Ched Evans helped it on into the six-yard box but Jordan Pickford got a glove on the ball after it was turned goal-wards by Mohammed Salisu and then smothered the danger.

Had Richarlison been a touch more alert or decisive on the one dangerous Sigurdsson free-kick off the first half that didn’t result in an offside flag, he might have doubled his tally but he missed getting a toe on the whipped delivery from the right 10 minutes before the half-time interval.

That had been a brief puncture in a trend that saw Southampton having more of the ball and the theme would continue in the second half. Allan looked a little rusty with the ball at his feet at times but settled back in well and it wasn’t Doucouré’s best game in possession either but, as usual, he more than made up it with sheer energy and determination. André Gomes, meanwhile, has a solid game on the left side of a midfield diamond.

Sigurdsson fired a direct free-kick off the top of the defensive wall shortly after half-time and Forster denied Bed Godfrey his first Everton goal in the 58th minute he batted the defender's shot behind after Ward-Prowse had headed away from his own goal line.

At the other end, Salisu just missed restoring parity shortly after the hour mark when his back-header off a corner flew a yard wide of the upright. Nathan Redmond curled an effort past the same post in the 72nd minute but as the game moved into the final 10, Southampton's increasing pressure almost paid dividends. Stuart Armstrong surged through the middle and played a one-two with Nathan Tella before laying it off to Djenepo whose first-time shot flashed inches past the far post.

If that was one heart-stopping moment for the home side, Vestergaard’s chance in the final minute of the 90 matched it but Pickford stood tall and made a vital stop despite having had little do up to that point. The it was just a case of winding down the clock with the help of some mesmeric trickery by 87th-minute substitute, Alex Iwobi, down by the corner flag.

So now attentions turn to a Thursday evening trip to The Hawthorns to face former Everton boss Sam Allardyce and a side having an even tougher time of it at at the bottom of the division. With the Blues’ away record and West Brom’s struggles, Ancelotti’s men should travel with confidence that they can pick up another three points if they play to their potential and that if they can, they will further enhance their top-four credentials, particularly given that two of the teams immediately above them — Liverpool and Chelsea — are playing each other that evening.

Again, one game at a time but every victory is a step closer.

