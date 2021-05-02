Report

A Colossal Waste of a Gilt-Edged Opportunity

Everton 1 - 2 Aston Villa

One of these teams still had a very outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season; at the very least European qualification of some description was a very real possibility. The other had little to play for apart from professional pride and Premier League prize money via league placement; nevertheless, they could quite easily have had their proverbial flip-flops on and their minds on next season.

Both were missing their best player, their most creative outlet, albeit for one the loss came just minutes before kick-off, thereby forcing a change in plans.

Perhaps most alarmingly, one of these teams is managed by a coach who was very close to losing his job this time last year but survived after avoiding relegation. The other is helmed by one of the most decorated managers in European football history who has coached at some of the biggest clubs in the game.

If you’d come to this match without knowing who fit what in the above description, you could have been forgiven for mistaking Aston Villa as being the team with the all-star manager chasing European football and Everton as the one with one foot on the beach. The difference in attitude, performance, playing style and effectiveness was that glaring.

Everton have been playing atrocious football for months now. Some of the results away from home and against the sides usually occupying the top six have been excellent but for the most part, the standard of play has been garbage. Supporters have tried to excuse it on account of the pandemic, empty stadia, compressed fixture schedules and injuries, and while they’ve all been factors to a degree, they’ve affected most teams in the Premier League to varying degrees this season. Ultimately, however, as it pertains to the presence of fans in particular, it all eventually comes down to the game of football at its purest level which has gone on without supporters in attendance, with all the same prizes of normal times up for grabs.

Manchester City have been operating at an elite level ever since they overcame their rocky start to the season while Chelsea and Manchester United have been performing well relative to the quality in their ranks. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain played out a high-octane Champions League quarter-final the other week that was as good as anything the competition has served up even with full stadia.

For whatever reason, this squad of players over which Ancelotti presides has consistently failed to produce much that comes close to “the beautiful game” since October. Part of that is down to the personnel at the Italian’s disposal and his inability to field his strongest line-up. Again, though, that afflicts all teams from time to time and when teams struggling at the wrong end of the table with supposedly inferior players are routinely playing better attacking passing football, coming to Goodison and playing Everton off their own park, at some point the focus has to shift to the manager. Carlo Ancelotti, for all his past successes, can no longer be immune to the justified criticism of the Toffees’ abysmal home form or the passive, negative, anti-football his team has been serving up.

This team’s inability to simply pass and move the ball up the field is staggering at times. As is their lack of drive and, it seems, sheer will to grasp the carrot of European football that has been dangling in front of their faces for months now. By contrast, Villa were everything the Toffees aren’t — they played quick, front-foot attacking football; they moved, they found space, hit their front man with accuracy and regularity; and they should have been out of sight by half-time.

5-2 at the break wouldn’t have flattered Dean Smith’s men and had it not been for an inspired display by Jordan Pickford they may well have been that far ahead by that stage. The England goalkeeper made top-class saves to deny Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traoré while Anwar El Ghazi rattled the crossbar and Ross Barkley struck the outside of the post, all in the first period.

Pickford had been left helpless in the 13th minute, however, when Mason Holgate, misguidedly selected to start again, lapsed into the depressing backward-looking trait that has infected this Everton side all season long, got caught by Watkins trying to pass back to his goalkeeper, and the Villa striker shrugged off the attempt to bring him down by slotting home.

Everton, whose attempt to display the intensity their fans have been desperate to see in home games lasted barely a minute before they reverted to the limp, pedestrian outfit they have been on so many occasions since the turn of the year, were level within six minutes via an avenue on which Ancelotti has relied heavily this season — set-pieces. Lucas Digne swung in a deep corner from the right and, having rolled Barkley expertly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin arrived at the back post to power home a header.

It was his first goal since the 13th of March but the outcome of the game, a 2-1 home defeat, would be the same… although you wonder if things might have turned out different had one of the hosts’ few moments of genuine quality paid dividends a few minutes later. Digne’s cushioned volley pass back across goal was met with a flying header by Calvert-Lewin but Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal parried it to safety.

Frustratingly, having weathered that flurry of chances that Villa carved out in the first half and with the contest settled into a more pattern in the second, Everton just didn’t have the wherewithal to move up a level to win it. Alex Iwobi, willing as always but with precious little end product, shot wide eight minutes after the interval and Allan drilled a similarly disappointing effort off target but that was it until Calvert-Lewin sliced well off target with 11 minutes to go. With so much on the line, the lack of determination or guts from Ancelotti's players was galling.

In midfield, André Gomes, mysteriously selected again despite being pretty dreadful at Arsenal last week, offered nothing once more and was hooked in the 70th minute… again in favour of Fabian Delph who — again! — offered just as little while Tom Davies, a player who performed well alongside Allan against Tottenham recently, was left sitting on the bench. Allan himself was the only one who really looked up for the fight but without help around him, he was powerless to really influence things.

Up front, Richarlison had a horrendous game. It was his loose touch that had let Traoré in in the first half for a chance that Pickford saved well coming off his line before the retreating keeper acrobatically batted the Burkinabé’s curling effort behind for a corner. At other end of the field, he ran down blind alleys, lost possession and on the odd occasion that a really promising situation opened up in front of him to release Calvert-Lewin or Gylfi Sigurdsson, he greedily held onto it and was easily dispossessed.

Bernard came on for Iwobi and Josh King replaced Sigurdsson a little later on but Everton were out of ideas by that stage and by the time the latter change had been made, it was too late anyway. The Blues had been worryingly open at the back all game and they let Villa in far too easily with 10 minutes left where El Ghazi received the ball on the edge of the box, cut back onto his right foot and curled a shot around Pickford to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

The increasingly ridiculous notion of Everton in next season’s Champions League had effectively gone prior to kick-off with Chelsea’s comfortable win over Fulham earlier in the day but the Europa League and Conference League somehow remain achievable with five games remaining. On this form, the Blues won’t qualify for either and they don’t deserve to. Having done the hard work ojn the road and against some of the toughest teams in the division, it will be a colossal, infuriating waste of a gilt-edged opportunity.

Quite what that will do to the club’s ability to attract the players they will need to try and sustain a proper challenge next season or hold on to the likes of James remains to be seen. Ancelotti has always been regarded as the big draw for top playing talent but it’s getting to the stage where even his lofty reputation is going to start eroding if he can’t either motivate the personnel he currently has or demonstrate the ability to set his team out to play effective attacking football even when he doesn't have his best players available.

So amid that sense of futility and resignation, thoughts should turn to the close season and the resumption of Marcel Brands’s task of offloading more of the dead wood from prior regimes while also acknowledging that a few of his own acquisitions will need to be moved on if possible to make room in the squad. It’s on old chestnut, but it’s another huge summer ahead…

