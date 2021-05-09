Report

It's Still There If They Want It

West Ham 0 - 1 Everton

Just when you think you’re done with them, they pull you back in, eh?

With another miserable home defeat, this time to Aston Villa last week, Everton appeared to have thrown away their chances of qualifying for Europe this season but, thanks to Leeds United’s win over Tottenham and one more dogged and disciplined performance away from home, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are firmly back in the hunt.

Indeed, win on the road for a club record-tying 12th time on Thursday in the reverse fixture against Villa and the Toffees will be joint-fifth, level on points with West Ham after beating David Moyes’s side in a genuine “six-pointer” at the London Stadium this afternoon.

While the formula for success at an empty Goodison Park continues to elude Ancelotti to a worrying degree, the Italian’s tactics have proved to be suited to these unusual supporter-less away days and another single-goal victory not only keeps the target of Europa League qualification alive, it’s put the Europa Conference League at the least in Everton’s hands with four matches to play.

Not for the first time this season, the goalscoring hero was Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a very well-taken goal midway through the first half but the three points owed just as much to superb battling displays by Allan, Tom Davies and Seamus Coleman in midfield and a fine defensive stand by all of the four centre-halves who were needed to see the job through.

Yerry Mina had been a prime bulwark against the muscular presence of Michail Antonio before he was forced off with a recurrence of his persistent thigh issue with an hour or so gone but Mason Holgate responded well to having been dropped back to the bench by matching the stellar efforts of Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in a three-man defensive unit.

Given that they started the day still with aspirations of qualifying for the Champions League, West Ham were disappointing and they never looked likely to repeat the feat they managed at Burnley last weekend by coming back from a goal down to win. That was all largely down to Everton, however, who remained compact and determined, gave away very little in the air against a side known for their aerial prowess and frustrated their hosts almost from start to finish, with Said Benrahma’s bad miss in the first half and Vladimir Coufal’s shot off the post in the second the only times the Toffees’ rearguard was breached.

Indeed, Moyes’s complaints afterwards that his side didn’t deserve to lose rang a little hollow seeing as the visitors scored the game’s only goal, forced three good saves from Lukas Fabianski and hit the woodwork themselves late on. The Hammers ended the match having had 69% of the ball but no shots on target and, as Ancelotti remarked afterwards, “possession doesn’t mean that you score goals”.

That didn’t mean that that the second half, in which the Toffees displayed very little interest in keeping the ball for more than a few seconds (apart, perhaps for Jordan Pickford, who held it for 19 seconds in one instance before launching it forward once more) was an easy watch from the Everton perspective. Though Pickford’s goal was rarely threatened, the fear that one of West Ham’s set-pieces might pay off or a shot might deflect in off someone’s backside was ever present as players in blue displayed a maddening inability to keep possession, particularly in the closing stages.

All’s well that ends well, though, and it ended well thanks to Calvert-Lewin and a brilliant assist from Ben Godfrey. The three-man central-defensive unit afforded the young defender a bit more license to push forward with the ball and he did so to great effect in the 24th minute with a perfectly-weighted pass between the Hammers’ defensive line. Calvert-Lewin eased onto the ball as he accelerated away from his marker and beat Fabianski with a tidy finish into the far corner of the net to hand Everton the lead.

Fabianski then had to be alert to push Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick over his bar in the 27th minute and then to deny Richarlison after the Brazilian had latched onto Calvert-Lewin’s flick-on and struck a powerful shot that the Pole beat away.

The hosts were effectively shut down in the first half but they should have levelled six minutes before the break when Benrahma arrived unmarked at the back post to meet Pablo Fornals’ cross but, thankfully, he steered his header off target.

Everton’s offensive production waned in the second half as Richarlison’s decision-making and curious hesitancy to lay the ball off to his strike partner saw promising situations evaporate. The Brazilian worked tireless for the team, had caused West Ham all kinds of problems picking up Calvert-Lewin flick-ons in the first half but he was found wanting going forward in the second half before sulking off the pitch seven minutes from the end when he was replaced by King.

The Blues increasingly dropped off in general to contain West Ham’s search for an equaliser, one that almost came to fruition with an hour gone when Coufal’s side-foot shot searching out the far corner came back off the post with Pickford beaten and Jared Bowen couldn’t turn the loose ball over the line from close range.

Coleman, who epitomised the fighting spirit that was required on the day, was denied a goal in the 76th minute by an excellent saving tackle by Jesse Lingard and King came within an inch or so of notching his first Everton goal within a minute of coming on for Richarlison when he rose to meet Calvert-Lewin’s chip but couldn’t plant his header inside the post before it bounced across goal to Fabianski.

All in all, it was another professional away display, the kind of professional job that, ironically enough, epitomised Everton under Moyes when they finished fourth in 2005 and that will have carried the Toffees into Europe if they do, indeed, finish in the top seven come the 23rd of May. The return of Abdoulaye Doucouré — he wasn’t needed today and remained on the bench as Fabian Delph was introduced instead for Gylfi Sigurdsson late on — and, potentially, some minutes for James Rodriguez could restore that elusive first-choice XI at just the right moment to conquer the Everton’s mystifying Goodison Blues.

One game at a time, though. Beat Villa first and then worry about the permutations as they pertain to Europe…

