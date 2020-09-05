Allan first through the door as Everton confirm capture of Brazilian

Everton have sealed the transfer of Allan Marques from Napoli in a deal worth £21m.

The Brazilian became the Toffees' first signing of the 2020 close season after months of being linked with a move to Goodison Park, with Director of Football, Marcel Brands, working to negotiate the fee down from as high as £35m, the amount at which the Serie A club is reported to have initially valued him when talks began.

The price is more than half of what Paris Saint-Germain were said to be willing to offer Napoli for the 29-year-old last year before that proposed deal collapsed and since then it has been Allan's desire to link back up with his former boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Allan signs a three-year contract and joins compatriots Richarlison and Bernard on Merseyside. He will wear the number 6 jersey.

"It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here," he told evertontv. "It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is Professor Ancelotti. He has done everything possible to bring me here.

"It is the size of the Club and the name of the coach which means you don't think twice about coming to Everton."

Ancelotti managed Allan at Napoli until he was sacked in December last year but the pair have been reunited at Goodison Park where the Italian has made it clear he needs urgent reinforcements capable of adding power and experience, particularly to the midfield he inherited from Marco Silva.

Allan, who has dual Brazilian and Portuguese citizenship, promises to add strength to that part of the team as well as more of a box-to-box presence than anyone currently at the club. While not a prolific goalscorer — he scored 16 times in 212 appearances in all competitions for Napoli — he is able to get forward, has a good turn of pace, and offers both strength and technique on the ball.

Listen A segment from The Blue Room Extra interview with South American football journalist Tim Vickery, who offers his insight on Allan and James Rodriguez

He moved to Italy in 2012 after three years with Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil when he signed for Udinese and operated mostly as a defensive midfielder, helping that club to qualify for the Europa League in his first season there.

It was Allan's performances in 2014-15 that caught the attention of some of Europe's bigger clubs but it was Napoli who landed him in an €11.5m deal in 2015 and he would become a mainstay in the Partenopei's team.

He forced his way into his country's senior setup in 2018, making his international debut in London in a friendly against Uruguay and then played in the Copa America in June 2019, coming on a substitute in the dying minutes of the final against Peru after Richarlison had scored the goal that killed the match off at 3-1 from the penalty spot.

Regarded by many as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A before Ancelotti left Stadio San Paolo, Allan's form dipped under Gennario Gattuso but he was, nevertheless, a reported target of Juventus this summer. However, it was the pull of his ex-boss that drew him to Everton where he will become a central figure alongside André Gomes in the Blues' midfield.

Allan's arrival is part of a proposed overhaul of Everton's midfield, with deals for Colombian star James Rodriguez and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucouré reportedly done. Both players underwent medicals on Merseyside on Thursday and are expected to be confirmed shortly.

