Brazilian dynamo Allan promises to be Ancelotti's midfield linchpin

In a curtailed close season that left just seven weeks between the end of the protracted 2019-20 campaign and the start of 2020-21 and only saw the last of the European cup matches completed last week, Everton’s first summer signing has arrived just a week shy of the new kick-off.

Allan Marques was unveiled as part of an anticipated £70m worth of incoming midfield talent today, with James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré expected to follow shortly — a trio of moves that promises to radically overhaul the Blues’ massively under-performing mid-section.

While the talents that Rodriguez, the Colombian heart-throb who lit up the 2014 World Cup on his way to grabbing the tournament’s Golden Boot before sealing a massive £63m move to Real Madrid, will bring the club are clear, what Allan, a comparatively more obscure Brazilian international, offers is less well known but potentially just as important to Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

A tenacious player capable of operating in either a defensive- or attacking-midfield role, Allan promises to provide some of the territory-covering mobility that Idrissa Gueye did in his time with Everton. While not as adept at tackling as the Senegalese, Allan’s strength as a disruptor appears to be in closing down the spaces and opposition players. As Sean O’Brien succinctly put it for talkSPORT this week, Allan, “combines the samba style of Joga Bonito with the more English way of getting stuck in.”

While it’s unclear what his brief will be from Ancelotti — will he be deployed in front of the back four or allowed to more of a box-to-box link man playing ahead of André Gomes? — he is able to get forward to supplement attacks and, typically for a Brazilian, he can at times be very skilful and exhibit wonderful technique on the ball.

It could well be that Ancelotti sees Allan as being a foot soldier, the type of player he describes in his book, Quiet Leadership, as his favourite because he was a similar “workhorse” or “water-carrier” in his playing days.

“The foot soldiers are the players who give their heart for the team — every time, in every game and training session — so I don’t need to spend a lot of time with these kinds of players. They self-motivate 100% of the time.” It should be noted that Allan’s form dropped off significantly after Ancelotti left Napoli last December, but, like Rodriguez, a reunion with his old boss could be all he needs to get back to something closer to his best.

Listen A segment from The Blue Room Extra interview with South American football journalist Tim Vickery, who offers his insight on Allan and James Rodriguez

For a recent The Blue Room podcast, Matt Jones spoke to South American football expert, Tim Vickery, to get this thoughts on what kind of signing Marques will be for Everton.

“He’s one of those players who is valued by coaches than he is by fans,” Vickery explains, although there was at least one tweet from Napoli fans this week lamenting the imminent loss of ‘our only defensive midfielder’. “He’s not a particularly glamorous player but he’s one of those who solves you problems, who plugs gaps, who links the lines, who’s versatile.

“He wasn’t seen as a glamour player (at Vasco da Gama) at all but I think Italian football places a very high premium on that kind of versatility and tactical functionality. He’s given years of service to both Udinese and Napoli and the great thing about [this move] is that Ancelotti knows him; knows exactly what he’s getting.

“There’s a slight comparison I would make with Fernandinho at Manchester City. Obviously, physically [Allan] is a bit different — he’s a smaller player — but exactly that kind of thing with the kind of qualities that Guardiola has loved about Fernandinho as a problem-solver.

“When Brazil first called him up, the manager said about him that, ‘he’s got wheels for feet,’ and I think that sums him up quite nicely — gets around the field, sees the problems, plugs the gaps… perhaps the things that coaches see more than some of the fans do.

“He’s not the kind of player who’s going to single-handedly haul Everton into contention for a Champions League place but he is going to help with the functionality of the side.

“It does seem like a lot of money to be paying for someone who is coming up [to] 30 but, back to the point, Ancelotti knows exactly what he’s getting. He’s a player who is very, very useful and will help the functionality of the side.

“At his age, he should, physically, still be at his peak but for two or three years maybe, because a player who needs, I think, to be physically at his peak to do what he does well. He needs those ‘wheels in his feet’ to be working and to be well-oiled. If he’s not getting around the field as well as he can do then his effectiveness is severely limited.”

If there are ingredients that Everton have badly missed in midfield recently they are tenacity, mobility and the tracking of runners, qualities that Allan would seem poised to provide. As such, he forms part of a noticeable pivot away from Marcel Brands’s stated focus on buying younger players either with potential longevity or greater resale value towards a “needs must” approach of adding demonstrated quality to improve the squad now.

That hasn’t come cheap but the hope is that with Ancelotti’s feet now well and truly under the table with players that he knows and trusts added to the squad, Everton will be a significantly stronger side next season and far better positioned to achieve the goal of challenging for European places in 2020-21.

