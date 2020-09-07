Ancelotti expecting big impact from Allan

Monday, 7 September, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti has predicted that Everton fans will love what new signing Allan will bring to the team and says that next season promises to be much better than the last.

The Italian took charge of the club on Boxing Day last year following Marco Silva'd dismissal and Ancelotti's own from Napoli and while he initially oversaw a revival in the Blues' fortunes, by the end of a campaign disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic the scale of his task had been laid bare.

Everton limped to a 12th place finish on the back of just one win in their last six games, with central midfield exposed as an enormous problem area. Together with Director of Football, Marcel Brands, Ancelotti has worked over the close season to address those deficiencies, with Allan's transfer from Napoli confirmed on Saturday and Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez expected to be unveiled shortly.

Ancelotti feels as though in Allan he has signed one of the best players in the world in his position and anticipates the Brazilian having a tremendous impact on the team's fortunes.

“We want to make progress,” Ancelotti said. “The position last season was not enough. We want to improve and we are trying to do everything to improve the squad to be better next season.

“I am sure the fans will love Allan's characteristics. And I am sure the fans are also going to love our season.

“Allan is very aggressive. Defensively, he is really good. My personal opinion is that he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He is intelligent tactically and he has got a lot of energy. He is a player whose energy can make the others better.

“It was not easy to find a deal but, in the end, we were able to do it and I think he will prove to be a fantastic player for us with quality and ability.”

Everton kick off the 2020-21 season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday but face an anxious wait to see if Mason Holgate will be passed fit after he hobbled out of the friendly win over Preston on Saturday afternoon.

The initial diagnosis was a toe injury and he is doubtful for the season opener but Yerry Mina has been training this week and his manager expects him to be fit while Ancelotti also hopes that midfielder Fabian Delph will be passed fit as he continues to recover from the soft-tissue complaint that dogged him over the “Project Restart” period between June and July.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads