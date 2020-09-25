Seasons2020-21Everton News
Adeniran joins Wycombe for the season
The 21-year-old was among a clutch of players expected to be loaned out by the Blues this season and he joins Lewis Gibson and Nathaniel Markelo in getting a chance to get valuable first-team action in 2020-21.
Adeniran was signed from Fulham three years ago. He had made his senior debut for the Cottagers the year before but has yet to make his first-team bow at Everton.
