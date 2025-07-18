Everton owners ready to back David Moyes with £150m in the transfer market





Everton are ready to back David Moyes with ambitious summer transfer plans, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

According to the report, Moyes is insistent on signing a right winger, an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder and a right back after having signed striker Thierno Barry and goalkeeper Mark Travers.

James McAtee of Manchester City is believed to be a priority, although they are expecting fierce competition from several top European clubs, most notably Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Other options for Everton are Juventus' Douglas Luiz, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Freiburg's Merlin Rohl in midfield, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo on the right, and Panathinaikos' Georgios Vagiannidis for right-back,” the report added.

However, Vagiannidis is currently linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon, and the Portuguese club are believed to be leading the race to sign him.

Everton’s new owners have full faith in Moyes after the way he guided the Blues to 13th place in the league following his appointment in January, when the club were dangerously close to getting dragged into a relegation battle.

There’s a feeling that they are ready to make a major financial statement to usher in a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after years of frustration and financial uncertainty.

