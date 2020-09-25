Pickford gets vote of confidence from Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has given his backing to under-fire goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, and dismissed speculation that he is actively looking to sign competition for the England international before the transfer deadline.

Pickford's position at Everton has come under fresh scrutiny in the wake of the goals conceded in the Carabao Cup tie at Fleetwood in midweek. He got caught dallying on an awkward back-pass from Michael Keane and saw his blocked attempted clearance fall to Matt Duffy who scored to make it 2-1 on the night.

Alex Iwobi restored the Toffees' two-goal advantage a minute later but Pickford was criticised in some quarters for not coming to claim a deep cross by Glenn Whelan a few minutes later and for not stopping a overhead kick at point-blank range by Callum Camps that made it 3-2.

Everton ran out comfortable winners by a 5-2 scoreline but Pickford's form has been a prominent feature of the post-match analysis.

"I am not really focused on him, like you [are in the media]," Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's trip to Crystal Palace when asked about his goalkeeper. "He started really well and did a fantastic match against Tottenham.”

"He is a great goalkeeper. He has my total confidence."

There has been talk of Everton buying another goalkeeper this month, with Jasper Cillessen and Sergio Romero among the names mentioned in the press. Indeed, a report in The Times suggested that the club were in contact with the Argentine's representatives but Ancelotti poured cold water on the suggestion, saying:

"We are not looking for this.”

Everton have three goalkeepers on the books who have been involved in the first-team squad this season. As first choice, Pickford has started three of the four games in all competitions and Joao Virginia played in the EFL Cup second round tie against Salford City as Jonas Lössl recovered from a minor back problem.

