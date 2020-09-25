Everton explore Romero option

| Friday, 25 September 2020



According to Paul Joyce at The Times, the Blues haven't had formal discussions with the powers that be at Old Trafford but have reached out to Romero's agent about a possible move to Goodison Park.

Romero is now competing with Dean Henderson as the player most likely to dislodge David de Gea as first-choice goalie at United and he is apparently open to Everton's overtures.

Carlo Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford as his current No. 1 but some questionable displays at the back end of last season and again in midweek at Fleetwood have ratcheted up speculation that the club could move to bring in more competition.

Jonas Lössl is currently the de facto understudy to Pickford but Joao Virginia, who was just awarded a new four-year contract, played in the Dane's absence through injury in the second round of the Carabao Cup against Salford City.

Romero is said to be valued at around £10m but at one stage seemed to set to join Aston Villa for £8m before the Midlanders opted for Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal instead.

