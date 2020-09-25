Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton explore Romero option

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 25 September 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have reportedly made preliminary contact with representatives of Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero as they seek additional options in that position.

According to Paul Joyce at The Times, the Blues haven't had formal discussions with the powers that be at Old Trafford but have reached out to Romero's agent about a possible move to Goodison Park.

Romero is now competing with Dean Henderson as the player most likely to dislodge David de Gea as first-choice goalie at United and he is apparently open to Everton's overtures.

Carlo Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford as his current No. 1 but some questionable displays at the back end of last season and again in midweek at Fleetwood have ratcheted up speculation that the club could move to bring in more competition.

Jonas Lössl is currently the de facto understudy to Pickford but Joao Virginia, who was just awarded a new four-year contract, played in the Dane's absence through injury in the second round of the Carabao Cup against Salford City.

Romero is said to be valued at around £10m but at one stage seemed to set to join Aston Villa for £8m before the Midlanders opted for Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal instead.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.