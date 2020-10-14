Premier League clubs reject 'Project Big Picture'

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020



Three years in the making, the details of a document dubbed "Project Big Picture" (PBP), were revealed by the Telegraph newspaper over the weekend. In it, the two clubs' owners laid out, among other positive measures, an overhaul of the way broadcast revenues are distributed to the EFL, provided for an emergency bailout of £250m for clubs in the lower tiers threatened with extinction by the Covid-19 crisis, a cash injection to cover the Football Association's losses due to the pandemic and investment for grassroots football and the women's game.

In return, however, the clubs, tacitly backed by Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, wanted to reduce the top division to 18 teams and to scrap the one club, one vote democratic system that has been in place since 1992 and place voting power instead in the hands of the nine longest-serving clubs of the Premier League era — the so-called "big six" plus Everton, West Ham and Southampton.

Due to the more controversial of the proposals, PBP was unanimously declared a non-starter during a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs today but the League has resolved to undertake a wide-ranging “strategic review” that will seek to implement the key measures, particularly those relating to a greater share of the money to EFL on an ongoing basis.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “All 20 Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or the FA.”

According to the Telegraph today, the backers of PBP were said to be "delighted at concessions also announced in the Premier League statement that promised clubs would work on a 'strategic' plan for the future structure, governance and finance of English football."

The League said the review would be an “open and transparent process, focusing on competition structure, calendar, governance and financial sustainability”.

