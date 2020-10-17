Disappointment in the camp that derby wait goes on

Carlo Ancelotti said he was “really satisfied” with Everton's performance against Liverpool today even if the result was a little disappointing.

The Blues twice came from behind to earn a point even though the reds thought they had won the game in injury time, only for Video Assistant Referee, David Coote, to rule out Jordan Henderson's goal for offside.

Michael Keane's 19th minute header off James Rodriguez's corner cancelled out Sadio Mané's opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rescued a draw with a superb striker's goal when he headed home Lucas Digne's sumptuous cross to keep Everton top of the Premier League table.

"The performance was good,” Ancelotti said, although he acknowledged that some of his team's defending could have been better. “We wanted to compete and in the end we competed really well.

“We never lost confidence, we were able to equalise the game two times. We had an opportunity to go up but we hit the post with Richarlison. Apart from the result, the performance was satisfying. I am really satisfied.

"When you concede a goal you have to defend better. We have to defend better in certain situations but against Liverpool, it is a really, really difficult game, defensively and offensively."

Jordan Pickford was in the headlines again after making a series of excellent saves that was bookended by a terrible challenge on Virgil van Dijk that escaped any action from the officials and a weak attempt to keep out Henderson's shot that would have won Liverpool the game had Mané not been offside.

Ancelotti again refused to be drawn on any negatives where was goalkeeper was concerned, saying: "I think he played a good game, like the others. A good performance. I am not worried."

Meanwhile, the man who registered his 10th goal of the season, Calvert-Lewin, expressed the players' disappointment that they didn't put an end to Everton's long run of matches without a derby win.

“In the end [we are happy with a draw] but we're disappointed that we didn't kick on at 1-1,” he said. “We'd done well to get ourselves back in the game.

“It's coming, I genuinely believe it's coming. I thought today would be the day but not to be.

“I'm disappointed as I wanted to win the game today. The fans did, too, so in that respect it's frustrating but in terms of the bigger picture we got a point and take it on to the next game. We didn't lose and we want to keep that unbeaten run going.”

