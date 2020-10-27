Digne ban downgraded to one game
Everton have been boosted by the news that Lucas Digne's suspension for the red card he received at Southampton has been reduced to one match from three.
An independent regulatory commission agreed with the club's appeal that the Frenchman's dismissal against Southampton on Sunday was excessive based on the nature of the challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters.
Had Digne's ban been upheld, he would have been ineligible for the upcoming fixtures against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Fulham but he will now only miss Sunday's trip to St James's Park.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:13:00
A three match ban would have been unjustified, I can accept this one match ban as being fair. Credit to them for a change for doing the right thing.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:14:01
I think this was as good as we could hope for given the media's and pundits anti- Everton stance and their influence at the FA.
Why Dermot Gallagher is allowed to comment on his ex colleagues is beyond me.
The FA need to have more control over the media and sleazy agents.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:14:31
Great news. The three-match ban was an unfortunate slip, let's say.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:17:35
It seems a fair decision until you remember that Son had his sending off completely overturned - and his challenge was intentional - Digne's wasn't. I am fearful of whether we will be getting another RS sympathiser refereeing on Sunday. Clearly James and DCL are the main targets as Friend seemed desperate to at least get them on two yellows if a straight red opportunity failed to present itself. He had to make do with third choice Digne.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:28:03
Thank goodness. A touch of sanity. I never thought it was more than an accident. Yellow at worst.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:51:05
It was a yellow all day long. Son got away with no ban at all, yet the red mist had descended and he went after Gomes to put one on him. The consequence being he dislocated his ankle. Walker Peters was running around like a spring chicken within minutes of this accident. Without all the Derby chants of Murder Murder, this would have been no ban at all and we all know that it would either have been a yellow at best if it had been Robertson, though in all probability just a word in his ear, whilst Hendserson stood guard. ensuring the referee did nothing more. Next time Digne should just strangle him as you don't even get a foul awarded against you for doing that. Ridiculous ban.
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:51:57
Can’t be bothered looking it up, but didn’t think you could get only a 1 match ban for a straight red - so if the offence isn’t a red card offence, he shouldn’t be banned at all right? At least it’s a result of sorts...
Posted
27/10/2020 at
17:59:00
So it looks like we didn’t appeal the card itself but the level of punishment applied to it.
It’s a good outcome but weird, as he wasn’t going for the ball it can’t be serious foul play but only violent conduct, which it wasn’t.
They must have done some odd deal.
The FA “Look you lot, you need a suspension, you’re a bunch of hackers...we need blood for all the ‘cryarsing’ teams in the league.
Us “How about one game?”
The FA “Sure that works for us. Deal”
1 Posted 27/10/2020 at 17:13:00