Digne ban downgraded to one game

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020







An independent regulatory commission agreed with the club's appeal that the Frenchman's dismissal against Southampton on Sunday was excessive based on the nature of the challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters.

Had Digne's ban been upheld, he would have been ineligible for the upcoming fixtures against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Fulham but he will now only miss Sunday's trip to St James's Park.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads