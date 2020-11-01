Everton Women fall short of cup glory

Everton Women were deadlocked at Wembley with Manchester City after Valerie Gauvin cancelled out Sam Mewis's first-half header with one of her own off a corner in the second half but Georgia Stanway scored the winner in extra time and Jeanine Beckie wrapped it up with the last kick of the game.

The game has gone to extra time after Willie Kirk's side survived a late charge by City, with Caroline Weir putting a chance it in stoppage time over the crossbar from a good position.

With Gauvin and Lucy Graham forced off with injury, City looked the more likely in the first half of extra time, with Stanway odds-on to score with an open goal in front of her but Megan Finnigan made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny her and then Sandy MacIver pawed a Steph Houghton header brilliantly onto the post to keep things level heading into the final 15 minutes.

Stanway did find the net, though, nine minutes from the end when she collected a through-ball by Jess Park and slid a shot in off the woodwork.

And the England international laid on the final pass for Beckie to place a third goal past MacIver right on the final whistle.

