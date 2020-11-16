Seasons2020-21Everton News
Allan sustains unspecified injury on international duty
Everton midfielder sustained the unspecified muscular problem during Friday's win over Venezuela, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes as cover for the injured Fabinho.
The news raises concerns that he won't be available for when the Blues travel to Craven Cottage for Sunday's game against Fulham.
Reader Comments (17)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
In terms of Allan, you can't blame him for taking the call to play for his country. For 99% of Brazilians, the seleção is more important than anything, and this includes the players. At his age, he could still play for his nation at a World Cup, never mind the Copa de América.
The responsibility of injuries during international duty lies purely with the decision makers who are deciding that worldwide pandemics don't take precedence over contractual obligations.
Hopefully he isn't injured for long, because we need him.
The (Now one man )(Richarlisson) band of hope club with Captain Ahab still tied to us.
It’ll be Seargeant Rock aka Cisco comin to the rescue next month.
After Brexit we will be riding scooters 6 up around the potholes.While listening to constant shouts of ‘Order’Order’ through the radios clasped to our ears.
I see we are even having trouble with one of the "Top 6" in the Women's game.
