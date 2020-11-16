Seasons2020-21Everton News

Allan sustains unspecified injury on international duty

Monday, 16 November, 2020 17comments  |  Jump to last

Allan picked up what Brazil boss Tite has described as a "clinical" injury and is doubtful for the clash with Uruguay tomorrow.

Everton midfielder sustained the unspecified muscular problem during Friday's win over Venezuela, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes as cover for the injured Fabinho.

The news raises concerns that he won't be available for when the Blues travel to Craven Cottage for Sunday's game against Fulham.  

Reader Comments (17)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Phil Malone Jnr
1 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:17:52
So sick of international duty injuries.
Jeff Armstrong
2 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:28:07
And Carlo will raise the eyebrow and say, “This is football.”

Not a murmur from him about international football in these ridiculous times.

Joe McMahon
3 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:39:45
FFS, its incredible the cycle of shit luck just keeps on rolling, year after year.
Jonathan Haddock
4 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:42:05
Any Everton supporter could have written the script here. Less than a 3rd into the season and we’re living with a constant and repeating list of injuries. No Seamus and now no Allan for Sunday. Who’s next?
Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:48:51
I had a clinical injury once. Never went back to that clinic.
Jerome Shields
6 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:49:34
Once a player is over a certain age, they should consider whether taking up an international call-up is worth the risk to their club career. The club should caution them against such a move.
Bobby Mallon
7 Posted 16/11/2020 at 21:57:04
What is a 'clinical' injury?
Fran Mitchell
8 Posted 16/11/2020 at 22:27:42
Bound to happen. International football in these times is absurd, based purely on the greed of broadcasters and sponsors.

In terms of Allan, you can't blame him for taking the call to play for his country. For 99% of Brazilians, the seleção is more important than anything, and this includes the players. At his age, he could still play for his nation at a World Cup, never mind the Copa de América.

The responsibility of injuries during international duty lies purely with the decision makers who are deciding that worldwide pandemics don't take precedence over contractual obligations.

Hopefully he isn't injured for long, because we need him.

Neil Copeland
9 Posted 16/11/2020 at 22:39:39
Oh well, at least we will have Siggy available...
John Raftery
10 Posted 16/11/2020 at 22:53:05
A ‘clinical’ injury is a new one on me.
Kevin Dyer
11 Posted 16/11/2020 at 23:01:22
#4 not sure why you reckon he's out for Sunday? He's doubtful for the next Brazil game, hopefully he'll be OK for us. If he is carrying a knock we shouldn't play him imo. He's not looked 100% since the West Ham game. I'd play Davies; if we can't trust him against Fulham what's the point of retaining him?
Tom Dodds
12 Posted 16/11/2020 at 23:18:36
Just makes you want to spew.

The (Now one man )(Richarlisson) band of hope club with Captain Ahab still tied to us.

It’ll be Seargeant Rock aka Cisco comin to the rescue next month.

After Brexit we will be riding scooters 6 up around the potholes.While listening to constant shouts of ‘Order’Order’ through the radios clasped to our ears.


Steven Astley
13 Posted 16/11/2020 at 23:28:30
Some proper oddball comments on this one! Quite worrying actually!
Bob Hannigan
14 Posted 16/11/2020 at 23:47:46
Book him a 1st class ticket back to Finch Farm ASAP 🙀😡
Derek Knox
15 Posted 17/11/2020 at 01:11:41
I got the impression that the last couple of games or so for us, he didn't look as though he was fully fit and it showed in his under-performance. I may be wrong, but why do they let players play, even with minor injuries, knowing they could risk being aggravated and hence out even longer?
Ajay Gopal
16 Posted 17/11/2020 at 03:52:46
Most clubs have suffered injuries on international duty. We have a squad of 30+ players, we can’t keep giving out excuses.
Alan J Thompson
17 Posted 17/11/2020 at 04:29:41
While injuries are part and parcel of the game it is the club that suffers. Some sort of compensation on top of paying the player's wages should be the minimum.

I see we are even having trouble with one of the "Top 6" in the Women's game.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads