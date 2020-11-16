Allan sustains unspecified injury on international duty

Monday, 16 November, 2020







Everton midfielder sustained the unspecified muscular problem during Friday's win over Venezuela, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes as cover for the injured Fabinho.

The news raises concerns that he won't be available for when the Blues travel to Craven Cottage for Sunday's game against Fulham.

