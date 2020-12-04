Seasons2020-21Everton News

Mayor Anderson arrested over development contracts

Friday, 4 December, 2020 8comments  |  Jump to last
Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has been arrested in connection with alleged bribery and witness intimidation over building contracts in the city.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Anderson was one of five men apprehended by detectives as part of "an ongoing [police] investigation" at addresses in Liverpool, Ormskirk and Southport.

The 62-year-old is Everton supporter and, in his capacity as mayor, a significant figure in the club's proposed from to Bramley-Moore Dock.  

Reader Comments (8)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Barry Rathbone
1 Posted 04/12/2020 at 17:32:46
Joe Anderson being arrested for what looks like receiving back handers for building works is a concern if BMD is your thing
Paul Hewitt
2 Posted 04/12/2020 at 17:44:20
It's a big concern Barry.
Brian Williams
3 Posted 04/12/2020 at 17:46:02
Ffs that's all we need.
Brent Stephens
4 Posted 04/12/2020 at 17:51:35
Sounds like he's one of five to be arrested.
Brent Stephens
5 Posted 04/12/2020 at 17:54:27
The Echo "in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

Detectives made arrests at addresses throughout the city as well as Ormskirk and Southport."

Anthony Murphy
6 Posted 04/12/2020 at 18:00:18
I really hope this isn’t linked to BMD but got a horrible feeling it will be - PP due and the one project he is desperate to push through. Boy do I hope I’m wrong but have had a nagging doubt for some time that BMD will happen - please, someone step forward who knows their stuff on this and tell me it will. Seems a bit childish this, but LFC and twats who support them - can’t see them saying or doing absolutely nothing. Council is and always has been a joke anyway.

Rob Halligan
7 Posted 04/12/2020 at 18:07:46
The police investigation has been going on for over eighteen months, well before the club submitted their planning application. Nothing to worry about here.
Joe McMahon
8 Posted 04/12/2020 at 18:12:29
I hope you're right Rob, we don't need shaming. I also still have a nagging doubt that we will ever see BMD built, and a redeveloped Goodison in 8 years time.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads