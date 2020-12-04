Mayor Anderson arrested over development contracts

Friday, 4 December, 2020



According to the Liverpool Echo, Anderson was one of five men apprehended by detectives as part of "an ongoing [police] investigation" at addresses in Liverpool, Ormskirk and Southport.

The 62-year-old is Everton supporter and, in his capacity as mayor, a significant figure in the club's proposed from to Bramley-Moore Dock.

