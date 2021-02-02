Seasons2020-21Everton News
Gordon and Baningime head out on loan
Having partially made the breakthrough into the Toffees' first team this season, it was felt that the 19-year-old would be better served by getting regular action elsewhere and Preston came forward to take him on loan until the summer.
Meanwhile, Beni Baningime, at one stage an academy product who looked ready to cement his place in the senior squad when he was promoted by David Unsworth in 2017, has moved to Derby County on loan where he will link up with former club-mate, Wayne Rooney.
2 Posted 02/02/2021 at 00:19:43
Regular gametime in the Championship will do him good. I reckon 18 months in total, then he'll be ready to play in the Premier League. He's definitely got the talent.
If I was to compare to any player, I would compare with him with Ashley Barnes. Similar in style and build. Barnes' 2 seasons in the championship set him up to make a real impression.
Baningime, hopefully a chance for the lad to reignite his career. Good luck to him. Terrible luck with injuries put paid to his Everton career.
3 Posted 02/02/2021 at 00:33:22
4 Posted 02/02/2021 at 03:04:01
5 Posted 02/02/2021 at 04:58:31
6 Posted 02/02/2021 at 10:06:52
I do think Gordon has something to show and offer. He's a good age and needs to show his ability. Probably a few extra shredded wheat in the morning wouldn't go amiss, he needs to strengthen up a bit.
Hope they both enjoy the loan move and get plenty of game time.
7 Posted 02/02/2021 at 11:26:05
Gordon has loads of skill and pace, from what I saw the problem was that he could not sustain it for the whole 90.
He has a lot of growing and strengthening up to do and a loan in a physical league will certainly help.
I am very excited as to how good he could become with regular games and some steak and eggs !
8 Posted 02/02/2021 at 11:41:54
I think Gordon has been a bit unlucky not to get more game time recently as Richarlison has been poor by his standards. He is still very young though and will continue to develop and get better. He needs a bit more physical strength and resilience and that will come, he was born with a football brain and is a natural. I think he is a player who has a great future for the Everton first team and I am looking forward to following his progress.
Beni needs games to prove himself, this is a fantastic opportunity to do just that. I wish him the best of luck.
9 Posted 02/02/2021 at 18:28:38
10 Posted 02/02/2021 at 18:33:21
11 Posted 02/02/2021 at 20:15:39
Interesting to see how they get on and where they will go, at the end of their loans.
12 Posted 03/02/2021 at 00:34:44
13 Posted 05/02/2021 at 03:00:12
