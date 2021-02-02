Gordon and Baningime head out on loan

Monday, 1 February, 2021







Having partially made the breakthrough into the Toffees' first team this season, it was felt that the 19-year-old would be better served by getting regular action elsewhere and Preston came forward to take him on loan until the summer.

Meanwhile, Beni Baningime, at one stage an academy product who looked ready to cement his place in the senior squad when he was promoted by David Unsworth in 2017, has moved to Derby County on loan where he will link up with former club-mate, Wayne Rooney.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads