James: 'I am happy'

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021



In the aftermath of Saturday's win over Liverpool in the Anfield Derby, James Rodriguez has been giving every indication that he is quite happy on Merseyside despite the mischief-making of one little-known Spanish outlet last week.

Defensa Central had tried to claim that the Colombian star was unsettled on Merseyside by the weather, the lifestyle and the physical nature of the Premier League but those suggestions were dismissed by Carlo Ancelotti.

Now, fresh from another brilliant assist which laid in the opener in the Derby for Richarlison, James himself has spoken of how content he is in his new surroundings and with his new challenge at Everton.

"I am happy. We all know it is a new stage for me," he said in Marca Claro. “[At] almost 30 years old, I am fine. I am happy for every new thing that is added to my life. It all adds up.

"It was tough [against Liverpool]. Everyone knows that [they are] a great team. I think it's a team that is in the top three of those who play football well.

"I'm happy to have helped my team win. Since 1999, Everton haven't won [at Anfield], so we've made history. I'm happy I was there. I hope we can continue well.

"We always want to win," he continued. "There are games in which things go well and others in which things go wrong.

"Football is very physical now. There are teams that don't have much quality, but they want to win by force, making fouls.

"We are ready in each game and what we do want is to play well. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't, but hey… it's part of football."

James Rodriguez giving it the “up the toffees” whilst streaming cod on twitch. What a fella pic.twitter.com/42aFbazqiu — ‏ً (@CarIoMagnifico) February 22, 2021

And as if that wasn't enough, the one-time World Cup Golden Boot winner was dropping Everton-related slogans into his online gaming on Monday evening.

Rodriguez streamed his exploits with friends on Call Of Duty: Warzone over Twitch and slipped in an “Up the Toffees” reference as well as “Merseyside Is Blue”, no doubt to delight any Evertonians who had tuned in.

