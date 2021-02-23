Seasons2020-21Everton News
James: 'I am happy'
In the aftermath of Saturday's win over Liverpool in the Anfield Derby, James Rodriguez has been giving every indication that he is quite happy on Merseyside despite the mischief-making of one little-known Spanish outlet last week.
Defensa Central had tried to claim that the Colombian star was unsettled on Merseyside by the weather, the lifestyle and the physical nature of the Premier League but those suggestions were dismissed by Carlo Ancelotti.
Now, fresh from another brilliant assist which laid in the opener in the Derby for Richarlison, James himself has spoken of how content he is in his new surroundings and with his new challenge at Everton.
"I am happy. We all know it is a new stage for me," he said in Marca Claro. “[At] almost 30 years old, I am fine. I am happy for every new thing that is added to my life. It all adds up.
"It was tough [against Liverpool]. Everyone knows that [they are] a great team. I think it's a team that is in the top three of those who play football well.
"I'm happy to have helped my team win. Since 1999, Everton haven't won [at Anfield], so we've made history. I'm happy I was there. I hope we can continue well.
"We always want to win," he continued. "There are games in which things go well and others in which things go wrong.
"Football is very physical now. There are teams that don't have much quality, but they want to win by force, making fouls.
"We are ready in each game and what we do want is to play well. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't, but hey… it's part of football."
James Rodriguez giving it the “up the toffees” whilst streaming cod on twitch. What a fella pic.twitter.com/42aFbazqiu— ً (@CarIoMagnifico) February 22, 2021
And as if that wasn't enough, the one-time World Cup Golden Boot winner was dropping Everton-related slogans into his online gaming on Monday evening.
Rodriguez streamed his exploits with friends on Call Of Duty: Warzone over Twitch and slipped in an “Up the Toffees” reference as well as “Merseyside Is Blue”, no doubt to delight any Evertonians who had tuned in.
I still sometimes fall for these type of stories partly, or those clickbaits, and I should know better by now, but it is always at the back of my mind the old "no smoke without fire", but when you see it from what you believed to be a credible source, it does raise doubts.
Glad he is HAPPY and according to other recent articles Mosh is going to waft more cash Carlo's way in the Summer Transfer Market too. Now who we will get is a matter for conjecture, Isco, Rabiot, Zelik, or Aarons plus?
He knows what is required now, he will adapt and hopefully Carlo will leave him in the No10.
I am certain that we will see and even better James as we move into the spring.
He's never going to track back and run round like a headless chicken but he's the type of player we have been lacking for years. Like my brother said, you don't buy a Ferrari to take your rubbish to the tip.
UNHAPPY MY ARSE!!
As for not liking the lifestyle, I'm sure he understands that lockdown means that he hasn't got to see the lifestyle yet, nor would he anywhere else.
Am still elated over the win, so, so happy.
I have Watched the highlight over 50 times 😇😆.
Let the winning mentality continues till the end of the seasons.
Europe elite competition is our target and quite achievable.
i'm just happy that the lad is here.
It seems that unlike some clubs we have finally built a squad that wants to be here. Of course they all want to play. But it also looks like they all have bought into the dream.
When we started against Wolves with no strikers, nobody gave us a prayer.
When we are bad and nothing clicks, there are many who write us off. But the players bounce back.
Tell me the last time we beat Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester in one season. Never mind about the 10+ years since we celebrated a derby win.
We are a work in progress. Not finished yet. But the structure is there and the signs are hopeful.
A top half finish would have been considered progress after the last 2 years. Now a Europa League place is being touted as the consolation prize. Heady days indeed. And this man, along with the other star names is heading up that shift in outlook.
I can't think of any player, except maybe Bernard, in the squad who doesn't want to remain here to lift silverware.
Its 1984 again.
It's like the apparent lack of toughness to cope with the Premier League. These South American boys are literally dragged up in some of the worst poverty on the planet. And real poverty, not what we often cite in this country. They're tough cookies.
Glad he's happy, even more glad he's here full stop.
e.g. his exploits at the 2014 World Cup. I thought he didn't look that spectacular, save for a couple of eye-catching goals.
I take that back.
The way he creates space and plays the ball for his team mates.
James supposedly didn't have a proper pre-season, and this is his first season. Comparing him to Chelsea's imports and how practically all non-British players take a season or so to get up to speed, James has done pretty well, hasn't he?
Not to mention the goals and the assists that he has contributed to.
He is definitely the most high profile player the club has in years (or ever, if you consider how international his profile is).
It's a joy to watch him play. There is still so much in the season to play for.
Like all toffees, here's hoping that we win the FA cup, and get into European placing (CL placing is a bonus, but not entirely impossible).
I would hope the club is switched on to potential adjustment difficulties and have some uv therapy and personal chefs set-up for the players. The one thing they can’t offer at the moment is mini-breaks and the simple knowledge that you cannot travel at whim could provide psychological stress even for multi-millionaires
Rob #9, I noticed that too.
Colin #14, I don't even want to know what that is.
John #10, you've said it elegantly, especially with your line about Sheedy's left foot. I was ecstatic when we signed James, to the point where I'm sure some of the folks here were rolling their eyes at my gushing. I believed he'd bring us something we hadn't seen in decades -- the change of a game with a touch or two. And he has.
DK #2, I'm looking forward to the summer window too, but not necessarily to see any of those players come in (especially not Rabiot, thanks very much). I expect Marcel and Carlo to bring us a few that aren't yet on anyone's speculation list.
He'll think he's gone to heaven.
That's a load of crap about British food! The English breakfast is the envy of the world. It's the only breakfast in the world prefixed by its nationality and a good old Sunday roast with beef and Yorkshire pud is absolutely unbeatable and you can have it any day...not only on a Sunday! And Cod and Chips has been copied all over the world from New York to Corfu. If it was called Poisson and Frites Francais you'd think it was fucking posh wouldn't you?
Speaking of France, unless you specifically ask for beef an order of steak and chips gets you horsemeat while Italian food is all sauce and no substance. Chinese food was mainly invented in Liverpool anyway so doesn't count and while I draw the line at jellied eels London did give us chicken korma.
You're talking to an expert here mate. I'm 5ft8in tall and weigh 16 stone. I never got where I am today eating crappy foreign food!
So there.
