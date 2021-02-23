Seasons2020-21Everton News

James: 'I am happy'

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 28comments  |  Jump to last

In the aftermath of Saturday's win over Liverpool in the Anfield Derby, James Rodriguez has been giving every indication that he is quite happy on Merseyside despite the mischief-making of one little-known Spanish outlet last week.

Defensa Central had tried to claim that the Colombian star was unsettled on Merseyside by the weather, the lifestyle and the physical nature of the Premier League but those suggestions were dismissed by Carlo Ancelotti.

Now, fresh from another brilliant assist which laid in the opener in the Derby for Richarlison, James himself has spoken of how content he is in his new surroundings and with his new challenge at Everton.

"I am happy. We all know it is a new stage for me," he said in Marca Claro. “[At] almost 30 years old, I am fine. I am happy for every new thing that is added to my life. It all adds up.

"It was tough [against Liverpool]. Everyone knows that [they are] a great team. I think it's a team that is in the top three of those who play football well.

"I'm happy to have helped my team win. Since 1999, Everton haven't won [at Anfield], so we've made history. I'm happy I was there. I hope we can continue well.

"We always want to win," he continued. "There are games in which things go well and others in which things go wrong.

"Football is very physical now. There are teams that don't have much quality, but they want to win by force, making fouls.

"We are ready in each game and what we do want is to play well. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn't, but hey… it's part of football."

And as if that wasn't enough, the one-time World Cup Golden Boot winner was dropping Everton-related slogans into his online gaming on Monday evening.

Rodriguez streamed his exploits with friends on Call Of Duty: Warzone over Twitch and slipped in an “Up the Toffees” reference as well as “Merseyside Is Blue”, no doubt to delight any Evertonians who had tuned in.

 

Reader Comments (28)

Paul Smith
1 Posted 23/02/2021 at 08:02:56
What a player; I still have to pinch myself that he's here (Everton have been poor for years) and, without Carlo, he wouldn't be here. Let's hope he takes to Scouse hot dog sellers down the Pier Head and stays a bit longer.

Derek Knox
2 Posted 23/02/2021 at 08:18:36
I think it was Christine Foster (NZ) who suggested that these rumours and the like, emanated from across the park, and I am pretty sure she was spot on. Look at the timing of them, plus the other propaganda that was being bandied about, two or three days before the Derby !

I still sometimes fall for these type of stories partly, or those clickbaits, and I should know better by now, but it is always at the back of my mind the old "no smoke without fire", but when you see it from what you believed to be a credible source, it does raise doubts.

Glad he is HAPPY and according to other recent articles Mosh is going to waft more cash Carlo's way in the Summer Transfer Market too. Now who we will get is a matter for conjecture, Isco, Rabiot, Zelik, or Aarons plus?

Alan Johnson
3 Posted 23/02/2021 at 08:20:10
Really pleased to hear that. He truly is an amazing talent. Think we'll see the best of him when we add a couple of new quality signings.

Martin Berry
4 Posted 23/02/2021 at 08:30:33
The worst is over for him as it was always going to be tough coming to such a physical league plus a culture change etc.
He knows what is required now, he will adapt and hopefully Carlo will leave him in the No10.
I am certain that we will see and even better James as we move into the spring.
Geoff Lambert
5 Posted 23/02/2021 at 08:48:57
Praying for a nice hot spring time like last year, Cheer us all up here in the Blue City. This guy is pure class just needs a couple of seconds to change a game with his speed of thought and touch.
Paul Turner
6 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:02:36
"streaming cod..." - for a moment, I thought even James was joining in with the fish puns!!
Paul McCoy
7 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:03:51
You only need to look at James' body language, even when he's being subbed off, to see that he's perfectly happy here. That report was obviously total nonsense. It's not like Berlin or Madrid are known for their warm winter climates ffs!
Craig Walker
8 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:09:26
Just hope he can keep producing moments like he did on Saturday and a full Goodison gets to witness his talents.

He's never going to track back and run round like a headless chicken but he's the type of player we have been lacking for years. Like my brother said, you don't buy a Ferrari to take your rubbish to the tip.

Rob Halligan
9 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:33:50
After being subbed with still half an hour to go, most players put a trakkie top on, then a jacket to keep warm. I’m sure James did this, but at the final whistle trakkie top and jacket were off, revealing his blue shirt. He certainly wanted to be part of the celebrations at the end, smile as wide as the Mersey tunnel and jumping around with other players!

UNHAPPY MY ARSE!!

John Pickles
10 Posted 23/02/2021 at 10:28:19
Rarely do we have a player who can 'see' a pass like James can, rarely do we have a player who can make a pass like James can. To have a player who can do both is almost unique. it's like a mad scientist has taken Sheedy's left foot and grown a whole human out of it.

As for not liking the lifestyle, I'm sure he understands that lockdown means that he hasn't got to see the lifestyle yet, nor would he anywhere else.

Olalekan Taofik
11 Posted 23/02/2021 at 10:52:23
Good to hear that he's happy and out there to contribute to the aspirations of the whole team.
Am still elated over the win, so, so happy.
I have Watched the highlight over 50 times 😇😆.
Let the winning mentality continues till the end of the seasons.
Europe elite competition is our target and quite achievable.
Martin Reppion
12 Posted 23/02/2021 at 10:57:54
It never occurred to me that the stories last week were malicious and deliberate. How innocent am I.
i'm just happy that the lad is here.
It seems that unlike some clubs we have finally built a squad that wants to be here. Of course they all want to play. But it also looks like they all have bought into the dream.
When we started against Wolves with no strikers, nobody gave us a prayer.
When we are bad and nothing clicks, there are many who write us off. But the players bounce back.
Tell me the last time we beat Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester in one season. Never mind about the 10+ years since we celebrated a derby win.
We are a work in progress. Not finished yet. But the structure is there and the signs are hopeful.
A top half finish would have been considered progress after the last 2 years. Now a Europa League place is being touted as the consolation prize. Heady days indeed. And this man, along with the other star names is heading up that shift in outlook.
I can't think of any player, except maybe Bernard, in the squad who doesn't want to remain here to lift silverware.
Its 1984 again.
Danny O’Neill
13 Posted 23/02/2021 at 11:14:14
The weather one always triggers me. Lazy suggestion thrown at foreign players coming to play in England. Those shouts clearly come from those who have not experienced a Munich winter, as James has.

It's like the apparent lack of toughness to cope with the Premier League. These South American boys are literally dragged up in some of the worst poverty on the planet. And real poverty, not what we often cite in this country. They're tough cookies.

Glad he's happy, even more glad he's here full stop.

Colin Glassar
14 Posted 23/02/2021 at 11:56:53
Paul @1, if he has a fish finger butty he’ll never want to leave!
Terence Leong
15 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:24:27
I think most of us are just amazed and glad to watch him in action. Prior to seeing him play for us, I had always felt that he was over-rated.
e.g. his exploits at the 2014 World Cup. I thought he didn't look that spectacular, save for a couple of eye-catching goals.
I take that back.

The way he creates space and plays the ball for his team mates.

James supposedly didn't have a proper pre-season, and this is his first season. Comparing him to Chelsea's imports and how practically all non-British players take a season or so to get up to speed, James has done pretty well, hasn't he?

Not to mention the goals and the assists that he has contributed to.

He is definitely the most high profile player the club has in years (or ever, if you consider how international his profile is).

It's a joy to watch him play. There is still so much in the season to play for.

Like all toffees, here's hoping that we win the FA cup, and get into European placing (CL placing is a bonus, but not entirely impossible).

Bobby Mallon
16 Posted 23/02/2021 at 13:26:16
And we now have planning permission to build our stadium from Liverpool city council, get in.
Jimmy Hogan
17 Posted 23/02/2021 at 13:58:24
I'm pretty sure he probably did mention something about the lifestyle and weather. Both come as a complete shock to foreign players who move here. It's not the cold winters that they find so depressing, it's the lack of sun. In most other countries of the world, winter is cold, but the cold is accompanied by blue skies. We've grown up with our weather, so unless you have lived in another country for any length of time, you proably don't appreciate how little we see of the sun in the winter in the UK. As for lifestyle, he probably means food and this often comes as another shock to foreign players, because despite there being a huge amount of cooking and chef shows on TV, our food is still ranked by foreigners as the worst in the world (OK, I'll accept that fermented Yak's milk may be worse).
Si Cooper
18 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:22:18
Jimmy, the thing about the weather is that it is generally less cloudy (depressing) on the coast than it will be Manchester way and yet you don’t hear about their guys being disturbed by it. The biggest difference would be the wind I would have thought, though in that regard we are miles better off than the Pennines and North East.
I would hope the club is switched on to potential adjustment difficulties and have some uv therapy and personal chefs set-up for the players. The one thing they can’t offer at the moment is mini-breaks and the simple knowledge that you cannot travel at whim could provide psychological stress even for multi-millionaires
Mike Gaynes
19 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:35:41
Paul #6, I had exactly the same thought.

Rob #9, I noticed that too.

Colin #14, I don't even want to know what that is.

John #10, you've said it elegantly, especially with your line about Sheedy's left foot. I was ecstatic when we signed James, to the point where I'm sure some of the folks here were rolling their eyes at my gushing. I believed he'd bring us something we hadn't seen in decades -- the change of a game with a touch or two. And he has.

DK #2, I'm looking forward to the summer window too, but not necessarily to see any of those players come in (especially not Rabiot, thanks very much). I expect Marcel and Carlo to bring us a few that aren't yet on anyone's speculation list.

Karl Meighan
20 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:30:02
The only player on the pitch who could have produced that skill to put Richarlison in on goal, and that includes players from the redshite. Its going to be a pleasure to see the fella perform absolute quality.
Dale Self
21 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:55:28
Good spot Paul 7, on the fish pun that is. If he remains happy with a reduced workload it gives Carlo one more option to mix it up as he loves to do.
Andy Crooks
22 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:45:14
Mike @, 19. I have just finished a fish finger butty( part of my new healthy diet). You shall have one when you return. It will be a moment of epiphany for you.
Tony Abrahams
23 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:14:19
He’s getting older, so he’s not getting any quicker, or sharper, and when you get to this stage of your career, and you’re already a little bit different to at least 99% of the players on the planet, then you need a manager that trusts you, and this is what Rodriguez, gets from Ancellotti, trust.
Dave Roberts
24 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:15:01
Doesn't like the lifestyle? Just wait till the summer when he's on a sunbed, under a parasol on Crosby beach being served cocktails by a leggy Scouse bimbo barmaid and he's gonna love it! Then on the way home he can stop off at the chippy in Goodison Rd and get himself a sausage dinner.

He'll think he's gone to heaven.

Si Cooper
25 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:16:47
Mike (19), surprised you weren’t tempted by some form of ‘butty’ when you were over. A butty is simply a sandwich (we make ours traditionally with buttered bread) and you’d call a fish ‘finger’ a fish ‘stick’. British comfort food staple along with bacon/ sausage butties, chip (fries) butties and jam (jelly) butties (mined locally)!
Dave Abrahams
26 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:33:58
Tony (23), Tony I think that trust faded a bit when he threw his hand in and was subbed in the Fulham game, I think James has regained some of that trust with his performances in Saturday’s and the United game.
Dave Roberts
27 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:42:09
Jimmy Hogan (17)

That's a load of crap about British food! The English breakfast is the envy of the world. It's the only breakfast in the world prefixed by its nationality and a good old Sunday roast with beef and Yorkshire pud is absolutely unbeatable and you can have it any day...not only on a Sunday! And Cod and Chips has been copied all over the world from New York to Corfu. If it was called Poisson and Frites Francais you'd think it was fucking posh wouldn't you?

Speaking of France, unless you specifically ask for beef an order of steak and chips gets you horsemeat while Italian food is all sauce and no substance. Chinese food was mainly invented in Liverpool anyway so doesn't count and while I draw the line at jellied eels London did give us chicken korma.

You're talking to an expert here mate. I'm 5ft8in tall and weigh 16 stone. I never got where I am today eating crappy foreign food!

So there.

Bobby Mallon
28 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:24:49
Oh my god sausage dinner, pie dinner fuck any chippy dinner. I love getting a pie dinner. I remember me and my missus ( about 15 yrs ago) went to a restaurant on the Albert dock ( blue something ). We had a meal upstairs that was not filling at all. On the way back to the hotel she got a cheese burger and chips and I got a pie dinner. We sat in our hotel bed eating those delicacy’s watching MOTD bliss

