Ancelotti dismisses talk of Rodriguez being unsettled

Friday, 19 February 2021



Carlo Ancelotti addressed an unfounded rumour from Spain by insisting that James Rodriguez is happy and motivated at Everton.

A solitary report of dubious veracity from Defensa Central claimed this week that the Colombian isn't enjoying life in England and that he has struggled to adapt to the weather, lifestyle and combative nature of the Premier League.

His prior association with Carlo Ancelotti was a major factor in his decision to join the Toffees on what has since been revealed to have been a free transfer frm Real Madrid and his manager was asked about Rodriguez's feelings during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby this weekend.

"He is okay, he has no problem," the Italian said. "I talk to him every day. He's happy here, confident, motivated.

"He had a a little problem in the last few games with his calf but now he's in a good condition.

"He really feels good here because everyone takes care of him.

"I don't know if he complains about the weather! We know it's not the best weather ever but there are a lot of good things in this area."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb