Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Ancelotti dismisses talk of Rodriguez being unsettled

Friday, 19 February 2021

Carlo Ancelotti addressed an unfounded rumour from Spain by insisting that James Rodriguez is happy and motivated at Everton.

A solitary report of dubious veracity from Defensa Central claimed this week that the Colombian isn't enjoying life in England and that he has struggled to adapt to the weather, lifestyle and combative nature of the Premier League.

His prior association with Carlo Ancelotti was a major factor in his decision to join the Toffees on what has since been revealed to have been a free transfer frm Real Madrid and his manager was asked about Rodriguez's feelings during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby this weekend.

"He is okay, he has no problem," the Italian said. "I talk to him every day. He's happy here, confident, motivated.

"He had a a little problem in the last few games with his calf but now he's in a good condition.

"He really feels good here because everyone takes care of him.

"I don't know if he complains about the weather! We know it's not the best weather ever but there are a lot of good things in this area."

Reader Comments (5)

Reader Comments


Alan Johnson
1 Posted 19/02/2021 at 11:33:15
So... rumours spreading that Rodriguez is off in the summer. Seems he can't take being challenged by Premier League defenders???
Robert Tressell
2 Posted 19/02/2021 at 11:39:14
The Rodriguez stuff is media biased propaganda to shift the blame on him when the RS go into assault mode on our playmaker. Very predictable.
Alex Gray
3 Posted 19/02/2021 at 11:42:37
The James stuff seems like rubbish, but I can fully imagine him wanting to play in a Champions League team and not mid-table mediocrity. Head and shoulders above anyone else we have.

Put him in a quality team and he'll look world class.

Shane Corcoran
4 Posted 19/02/2021 at 14:10:31
I can't believe I'm actually commenting on this.

Were James's expectations that Everton would be higher in the league or playing in a better climate when he signed?

I'm not sure which would be a bigger masterstroke by the club if they convinced him of either.

Raymond Fox
5 Posted 19/02/2021 at 14:13:21
I'm not that suprised, where would you sooner live southern Spain or wet freezing N W of England.

