Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium gets unanimous planning approval
Following a recommendation from the Council's Planning Officer last week, the local authority convened a special Planning Committee Meeting today comprised of 11 councillors to unanimously determine the future of the proposals, which were originally submitted in December 2019 before being updated in September 2020.
The Blues' CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and Stadium Development Director, Colin Chong, were both in attendance to outline the club's case for the project, which they expect could bring £1.3bn worth of revenue to the area and create 15,000 jobs.
The club's vision for the redevelopment of the site of their current ground in Walton also got the green light.
Barrett-Baxendale said in an email to supporters:
"The planning consent from the City Council means that our application will now be referred to Government — a standard procedure for an application of such scale. The Government will have an initial 21 days to review the plans and make its decision.
"Once that process has concluded - and provided it is a positive outcome - we can press ahead with the plans we have developed over the last few years.
"I am sure you are aware of how important a new stadium will be for us - providing the state-of-the-art facilities befitting of an ambitious Premier League club — as well as the important role it can play in boosting our local economy at a time when it's never been more needed.
"The project, which will be one the most significant infrastructure projects our city has seen in many years and one of the largest single-site developments in the country at this time, will provide a £1.3bn boost to the local economy and deliver more than 15,000 jobs."
"If we achieve the final planning approval we have all worked so hard for, then we will be in a position to complete our funding arrangements and confirm our schedule for the build process at Bramley-Moore Dock."
Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "Whilst today is just one more step in our long journey, it is a very important one. Farhad [Moshiri] and I would like to thank Denise and Colin and their dedicated team for the extraordinary hard work and commitment that has got us to today.
"We are also enormously grateful to the many organisations and tens of thousands of individuals across the city region who have given us their feedback, ideas and support along the way. It's been a good week for Everton and Evertonians."
The project still faces objections from UNESCO, however, who insist that the stadium "would have a completely unacceptable major adverse impact on the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value" of what is part of a designated World Heritage site. They will urge that Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, call the project in for full scrutiny which would delay any final decision from Westminster.
Aerial view of the Bramley-Moore Dock site
It's a smokescreen.
Etc etc
Once the minister approves this, work is expected to start in the spring/summer. Does anyone know what the first steps are? Drainage? Reinforcement of dock outer walls? Where can I find the step-by-step details?
In your defence Jonathan your not the only one who thinks this whole thing was pie in the sky.
But still It looks like it’s happening, I’m over the moon. 😀
"For anyone serious about regeneration in North Liverpool, this was a no-brainer.
"Giving the green light to major shovel-ready infrastructure projects such as this will be key to spearheading a recovery here in the North. Bramley-Moore Dock will create thousands of jobs, unlock billions in economic growth for local communities and open up the city further to the rest of the world.
"This is a project which will help put the city of Liverpool in the economic Premier League it deserves to be in post-crisis."
THE CASE FROM EVERTON
Presentations from DBB (the general case); Colin and Ian (consultation principles; why move; why not renovate GP; alternative sites assessment; design brief (engagement, waterfront connections and materiality, landscape masterplan, investing in city heritage, sustainability, accessibility); delivery and operations; public benefits; overwhelming support.
COUNCILLOR Q AND A
Q’s from councillors and A’s from EFC. EFC (Colin, Ian etc) had full and ready answers to all questions):
Sandhills / transport.
Consultation incl non-soccer fans.
Jobs, construction.
Parking incl away fans.
Benefit to Liverpool people re jobs.
Joe Hansen – self-declared red – had only one constituent against.
Encouraged collaboration with Unite given benefits of trade unionism.
Environment, water channel, heritage.
Safety given proximity to water.
Disabled fan transport.
COUNCILLOR COMMENTS
Tom Crow (not a councillor?) at length on variety of issues re ecology, energy, transport. Tone sounded as if there might be problems here. Set his issues out as conditions.
EFC responses already addressed in planning application documentation.
Tom Crow: “answered vast majority of my Q’s”.
PETER JONES – PLANNING (CASE) OFFICER
Rehearsed in some detail issues and responses re transport, ecology, sustainability, consultation, public benefits (social / economic) v World Heritage site. Issues raised by Tom Crow already addressed as conditions in Peter’s report and accepted by EFC. Recommended approval of application.
CONCLUDING COMMENTS FROM COUNCILLORS
All very positive. Overwhelming support. Couched in terms of heritage versus social and economic benefits with latter outweighing former.
THE VOTE
Unanimous approval.
The presentation by EFC, and responses to questions, were superb.
The committee chair did the usual good job of confirming acceptability of responses at each stage in the meeting. Steered the committee to the increasingly-predictable conclusion.
Can only hope we do a Leicester and buck the overwhelming trend of turning to mush when a new purpose-built footy stadium appears.
Kiss of death they are.
Every councillor spoke in favour, even a Kopite who said Everton are The People's Club! The only concern is how many bat boxes will be needed.
12 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:43:18
13 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:45:35
Get Bill out, yes him, to use the spade that gets us moving and on we go, saving up, from today, to buy a new suit for the opening game at Bramley-Moore Dock and get a programme on the day.
It's all systems go!
16 Posted 23/02/2021 at 13:19:39
Obviously a new stadium is not a panacea. It will not guarantee a great atmosphere any more than it can automatically deliver success on the field. The clubs which have been relatively successful since they moved into their new homes, such as Manchester City, Leicester, Southampton and Brighton, all required time, investment and effective management to achieve improvement on the pitch. I suppose by the end of the current season West Ham might be added to that list despite their many issues concerning stadium design and layout.
Jenrick will have to weigh up the potential for 15,000 jobs, massive inward investment, completely redevelopment and rejuvenation of an area that the public can't currently access, renewed transport infrastructure, and a policy of levelling up the economy of the Northwest against those objections.
The man is a dickhead, but he's also a Tory minister. Which side of him will win, I wonder?>
I'm literally standing here with tears of joy.
20 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:25:39
Honestly - are we actually going to employ a company with 1,000 men with spades to build the ground?
If there is a spade in the ground, how do we know it's related to the ground and not some scally digging a hole?
Shit - better not post too much more, the council might not have the answers to these questions and could demand an enquiry.
22 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:28:19
Onwards and upwards, Mighty Blues... next step, a trophy.
Thank you all at EFC for the progress made on and off the field in the past few days. Now for consistency on the pitch and who knows how this season will end but it's great that we're still fighting on 2 fronts near the end of February.
Standby for bitterness from the Reds. Bitterness that will sound, read and smell sweet.
25 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:45:51
I've been looking for that and also George's interview last night on Granada.
27 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:53:51
After everything Bozo has said about economic recovery after Covid, 'levelling up' and 'build, build, build', they'd be really dumb to call it in. The benefits to the local economy, the restoration of the accumulator tower and the community benefits from the legacy scheme easily outweigh the limited impact on the World Heritage Site.
On top of all that, what else are you supposed to do with a 173-year-old dock? Just hope it doesn't get called the USM Arena! How about Dean Park?
Already got one (Scouse red living in Henderson NV)
Me (on a WhatsApp group): "Seriously though this is a great thing for both the club and the city."
They can't accept us being even the remotely little bit successful, can they?
Probably most of them are dead now or in their 90s. But if you were the couple who went to the Man City Semi-final in '69 and forgot the key to the locking petrol cap and drove home with a towel over the gauge so you could not see it was on E – hope you are doing well.
Firstly, the irony that the Jezzer banner waving Kop can turn to a Tory Government for hope.
Secondly, maybe so, however a Government that got in partly on a "levelling out" ticket turns down a proposal that provides a magnificent regeneration opportunity for a deprived area of a northern city?
It's happening.
Also, what a joke about World Heritage Site etc etc. This is an old, neglected dock; last time I stayed in the Titanic Hotel, I looked over at a decent-sized piece of land and it just looked rubbish. It may have been the heart of the city 100 years ago but these boards and bodies sometimes I think are there to meddle and not actually accept the facts that it's time for a change.
The likes of the walls; yes, they might be lovely but it's just a bloody wall. I would be saying to the digger guys, "Just ram that bit there and hopefully the whole thing will go!'
About time World Heritage got with the program and let us create something that will be there for centuries, much like their precious walls and clock tower.
38 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:47:02
I thought Bill's comment was interesting: 'another step' in a very long process, doesn't sound imminent to me.
And, there is the small matter of, do we know who is going to pay for it yet? Cos it is going to cost half a billion like. I still can't believe we turned down Joe's loan, cos they were mates rates.
39 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:47:43
I can't wait for the day when I can travel over the Irish Sea to watch the Blues in their new home without having to worry about restricted views.
Bring it on!
40 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:48:53
41 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:49:38
Reading Brent's report, thanks Brent, it's clear that the club have put together a top class professional team to push through this project, answer all queries etc, and all and sundry should be applauded for that.
44 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:57:43
45 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:08:49
It is massive Project when a aerial view of the site is shown.
46 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:08:52
Everton stuffing the RS.
The lockdown exit plan.
Blue Pearl crocus bulbs pushing through the winter soil at my place - Goodison Gardens - and the sound of spring birdsong.
A new dawn. can it get any better?
Oh, it just did as Bramley-Moore Dock gets unanimous approval.
Once again, the Mighty Blues rise. We will be part of that famous skyline. Anyone looking at images of our city will always be reminded of us along with those magnificent blue Liver Birds.
Those bitter reds will be fuming (titter) and there could be trouble on the streets of Oslo and Peterborough tonight.
These Unesco people should be walked off to some caves, dressed in animal skins and told to live there without any appliances until they get the idea that development and change is necessary and good.
Lets hope Bozo's crew don't find any reason to call it in.
51 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:17:39
The city comes before either team.
53 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:19:37
My dad is 87 now and would be beaming at this news on top of the mega win at the weekend. It's a pity that he's got dementia and can't appreciate what a great time it is to be an Evertonian just now. Sad to think of so many Blues who are in the same boat or gone for good and can't enjoy basking in some good news for once.
Echo says "Green Councillor Tom Crone is not on the committee but is concerned about the impact on the ecology of the area and thinks more needs to be done around discouraging drivers and promoting public transport".
I'll eat Crow.
She can take a bit of comfort that she wont be contributing to the infrastructure through taxes.
Unlike the very generous red lads and lasses of this city.
I wouldn't be very surprised if it doesn't get a very quick government approval due to Covid-19. The nation's economy will need a definite bounce once lockdowns are over, and massive building projects like this and the potential for revenue and employment once it's built will be a huge factor.
Saying that, while being a bit left-field, the only thing that I might see causing any delay would be down to what involvement Usmanov has in the stadium. With continued political issues in Russia, and his links with Putin, the government may want some clarification on his relationship with the club. There were rumours of sanctions a few weeks back to Putin allies, and he was named as one along with Abramovich.
He made some fair points (apart from expecting people to go the match on a bike) but this is part of the regeneration of the entire north of a city and he, clearly a southerner, has no right to object or make demands without being fully prepared.
60 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:43:31
There club has many cut from the same cloth
I watched the planning committee meeting today - was interested to learn that we intend to erect 2 metre barriers to prevent fans falling in the dock - any one else pick up on this? Also was surprised to see no mention of safe standing/increased capacity (although I may have missed it). I appreciate that may be for another day, but thought it may have got a mention somewhere given quite a bit of focus on access/transport/safety etc.
The Council are solidly behind it and objections from Historic England that the plan to infill the dock would “fundamentally change its historic character” and “result in significant harm to its Grade ll significance” are simply ridiculous.
This the big step forward for the club that we have been waiting for and it is going to happen.
As for Government approval, it's impossible to think that a project that takes a derelict crumbling area to a state of redevelopment of the North of the City, and acting as the catalyst for prosperity and employment, will be turned down.
And the alternative? Wait for years whilst the site becomes even worse with no guarantee of a new investor.
To turn the application down would be madness and cause uproar with the Liverpool City Council. It's an absolute cert it will be approved by central Government.
A shout for Joe Hanson by the way, we should send him a crate of ale.
Anyone who lives around the Liverpool area, or those who have visited the site, will know full well that in it's present state, it is a dump. If it was that important to the World Heritage people, why hasn't there been any investment before now?
I'm sure our friends across the park will be jumping for joy in the knowledge that we have been given the green light, green being envy! Love it!
Moshiri just needs to make a large donation to the Conservative party and we'll be fine! ;-)
One of the surveys from the club to season ticket holders asked where they would prefer to sit in a new stadium as the club felt it important to accomodate requests for similar seating requests if possible.
Jenrick just has to get a civil servant to write a decision letter and add his scrawl at the bottom. Then he can bang on about being committed to regeneration of northern cities! Ha, ha.
This is going to happen (assuming Moshiri doesn't put all his money on a donkey in the Grand National).
Can't wait to take my seat for the first game at the new stadium.
I am already on.
Pretty sure I asked for them to ensure Dave Abrahams was not in my section!
75 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:49:51
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/every-word-incredible-defence-evertons-19897608
"People the other side of the wall were dying of starvation, they were dying of cholera, they were dying of typhoid. That dock wall kept them from getting access to anything that would help them survive.
"Part of that dock wall was built by Napoleonic prisoners of war, slave labour. Napoleonic prisoners of war died building that wall, everybody in Historic England is falling over themselves to protect something, or part of something, that was built by slave labour - who died during the process.
"Are we proud of that? Of course we're not, but it's part of our heritage.
"It's vitally important for our kids to get good, quality work - and that's what Everton will provide"
Brilliant.
Inspirational.
My kind of politician. He would get my vote every time.
So with the recruitment of Moshiri, Brands, Carlo and now the stadium news, is it possible that Bill is at last getting the hang of football club ownership? (ducks for cover).
Great news. There has been vast amount of work put into this proposal by the club and the engagement politically and publicly has been excellent and highly professional. I'm very impressed - and very excited.
Let's get this approved and get hoarding up.
I promised him I would take him there as soon as it's finished (my 8 yrs old grandadughter has already been to Goodison).
He jumped off my knee and went running off shouting 'i am so excited grandpa'. Brought a tear to my eye. I just hope we have a team he will enjoy watching!
Like others, I am very fond of Goodison with loads of fantastic memories (good and bad) and will miss the old lady dearly. But, time to move the club forward and into a new blue era.
Can’t wait to see the blue Phoenix rise from the dock and cheer on the best club in the world at the best stadium in the world with the best supporters in the world
COYB!
Ps I see there are reports on social media that Mr Moshiri will back Carlo to the hilt in the summer transfer window. If true, things just get better and better
Sorry but after the Kings Dock fiasco set us back 20+ yrs and then Destination Kirby, I'll only be a believer when the first spade goes in the ground.
It would make no sense to do anything different.
A big challenger for next seasons top 4 in my opinion.
The good times are just around the corner.
News about the stadium obviously a factor and yes, I agree about the top 4 target for next year.
I wonder if Carlo can convince Richy to stay another season?
I and many thousand others Blues share the same sentiment. October 15h marked 26 years since my first visit to the hallowed turf and while I don't go frequently, I will miss the place and the history there. Glad to see the legacy project is really looking to build on our well grounded legacy in the community.
Depending on when the stadium gets completed my son should be old enough to make his first (and possibly only) pilgrimage to Goodison in our final season (and I'm sure his grandfather would love to accompany us and make it three generations. Right, Phil Kelsall Roberts?). Hopefully to see us parade the league trophy!! ;-)
We now have a serious owner after all the years of false promises.
I don't think there will be many players looking to leave off thier own back mate.
New stadium, world class manager,decent basis for a very good squad.
Exciting times
When i say exciting times i meant for all Evertonians.
I presumed the TW site would be in meltdown.
Is anyone not happy with this news?
Although I am not sure whether he is a good fit for us, I also wonder how Moise Kean will react at the end of his loan?
Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 16:32Walkeden
16:32
My father (Gordon Lee ) worked at EFC from 1977 to 1981... every year since 1981 the club have invited dad to the Xmas party,sent him a Xmas card. 35 years after he left my mother passed away and EFC sent two wreaths one from the current players and one from the board. Goodison/EFC will always be special to our family I just hope my father is well enough to visit the new stadium...
God bless EFC
Daniel @85, i'm a Cynical old bugger, and even I'm excited now. It's gonna happen (at last)
I think I'm developing a bit of a man-crush on George.
Best manager since Kendall first time
My main take from the fly over video was, "Oh neat! They have electric generating windmills on the water front."
Still can't figure out why the entire USA isn't lined with those electric generating windmills about 1/2 a mile out of the entire east-coast shoreline.
Any way, fantastic news! Club's really moving forward.
Can we pat Moshiri on the back now?
Jamie #105, the weight will be no problem. We'll just buy smaller players and go full Barcelona. No more big units like Keane and Mina.
Great idea on the East Coast windmills. Make a fortune selling electricity to Texas, eh?
