Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium gets unanimous planning approval

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021



Following a recommendation from the Council's Planning Officer last week, the local authority convened a special Planning Committee Meeting today comprised of 11 councillors to unanimously determine the future of the proposals, which were originally submitted in December 2019 before being updated in September 2020.

The Blues' CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and Stadium Development Director, Colin Chong, were both in attendance to outline the club's case for the project, which they expect could bring £1.3bn worth of revenue to the area and create 15,000 jobs.

The club's vision for the redevelopment of the site of their current ground in Walton also got the green light.

Barrett-Baxendale said in an email to supporters:

"The planning consent from the City Council means that our application will now be referred to Government — a standard procedure for an application of such scale. The Government will have an initial 21 days to review the plans and make its decision.

"Once that process has concluded - and provided it is a positive outcome - we can press ahead with the plans we have developed over the last few years.

"I am sure you are aware of how important a new stadium will be for us - providing the state-of-the-art facilities befitting of an ambitious Premier League club — as well as the important role it can play in boosting our local economy at a time when it's never been more needed.

"The project, which will be one the most significant infrastructure projects our city has seen in many years and one of the largest single-site developments in the country at this time, will provide a £1.3bn boost to the local economy and deliver more than 15,000 jobs."

"If we achieve the final planning approval we have all worked so hard for, then we will be in a position to complete our funding arrangements and confirm our schedule for the build process at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "Whilst today is just one more step in our long journey, it is a very important one. Farhad [Moshiri] and I would like to thank Denise and Colin and their dedicated team for the extraordinary hard work and commitment that has got us to today.

"We are also enormously grateful to the many organisations and tens of thousands of individuals across the city region who have given us their feedback, ideas and support along the way. It's been a good week for Everton and Evertonians."

The project still faces objections from UNESCO, however, who insist that the stadium "would have a completely unacceptable major adverse impact on the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value" of what is part of a designated World Heritage site. They will urge that Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, call the project in for full scrutiny which would delay any final decision from Westminster.

Aerial view of the Bramley-Moore Dock site

