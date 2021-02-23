Seasons2020-21Everton News

Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium gets unanimous planning approval

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 104comments  |  Jump to last
Everton's planning application for a new 52,888-seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock was approved unanimously by Liverpool City Council today, taking the club a major step closer to realising its plans to relocate from Goodison Park.

Following a recommendation from the Council's Planning Officer last week, the local authority convened a special Planning Committee Meeting today comprised of 11 councillors to unanimously determine the future of the proposals, which were originally submitted in December 2019 before being updated in September 2020.

The Blues' CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and Stadium Development Director, Colin Chong, were both in attendance to outline the club's case for the project, which they expect could bring £1.3bn worth of revenue to the area and create 15,000 jobs.

The club's vision for the redevelopment of the site of their current ground in Walton also got the green light.

Barrett-Baxendale said in an email to supporters:

"The planning consent from the City Council means that our application will now be referred to Government — a standard procedure for an application of such scale. The Government will have an initial 21 days to review the plans and make its decision.

"Once that process has concluded - and provided it is a positive outcome - we can press ahead with the plans we have developed over the last few years.

"I am sure you are aware of how important a new stadium will be for us - providing the state-of-the-art facilities befitting of an ambitious Premier League club — as well as the important role it can play in boosting our local economy at a time when it's never been more needed.

"The project, which will be one the most significant infrastructure projects our city has seen in many years and one of the largest single-site developments in the country at this time, will provide a £1.3bn boost to the local economy and deliver more than 15,000 jobs."

"If we achieve the final planning approval we have all worked so hard for, then we will be in a position to complete our funding arrangements and confirm our schedule for the build process at Bramley-Moore Dock."

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "Whilst today is just one more step in our long journey, it is a very important one. Farhad [Moshiri] and I would like to thank Denise and Colin and their dedicated team for the extraordinary hard work and commitment that has got us to today.

"We are also enormously grateful to the many organisations and tens of thousands of individuals across the city region who have given us their feedback, ideas and support along the way. It's been a good week for Everton and Evertonians."

The project still faces objections from UNESCO, however, who insist that the stadium "would have a completely unacceptable major adverse impact on the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value" of what is part of a designated World Heritage site. They will urge that Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, call the project in for full scrutiny which would delay any final decision from Westminster.

Aerial view of the Bramley-Moore Dock site

 

John Raftery
1 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:02:39
The Planning Committee have approved the application unanimously. It will take a courageous Secretary of State to call it in for a public enquiry. It would be perverse.
Thomas Richards
2 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:04:23
It's not happening.
It's a smokescreen.
Etc etc
Robert Tressell
3 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:06:07
Big, positive week for the club. We need that stadium.
Colin Glassar
4 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:13:28
I honestly thought, at one point, it wouldn’t happen. The former regime led us on a merry dance once too often so my cynicism was through the roof.

Once the minister approves this, work is expected to start in the spring/summer. Does anyone know what the first steps are? Drainage? Reinforcement of dock outer walls? Where can I find the step-by-step details?

Gordon Crawford
5 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:15:48
Where is Jonathan Tasker???? 😂

In your defence Jonathan your not the only one who thinks this whole thing was pie in the sky.

But still It looks like it’s happening, I’m over the moon. 😀

Mike Keating
6 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:23:55
Unanimous vote in favour. To quote the head of the Northern Powerhouse:

"For anyone serious about regeneration in North Liverpool, this was a no-brainer.

"Giving the green light to major shovel-ready infrastructure projects such as this will be key to spearheading a recovery here in the North. Bramley-Moore Dock will create thousands of jobs, unlock billions in economic growth for local communities and open up the city further to the rest of the world.

"This is a project which will help put the city of Liverpool in the economic Premier League it deserves to be in post-crisis."

Tony Everan
7 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:27:21
Off the scale good news for Everton FC. Also fantastic for the local economy. Congratulations to all the team involved . Can’t wait to see the JCB’s rolling in.
Brent Stephens
8 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:33:47
LIVERPOOL CITY COUNCIL PLANNING COMMITTEE- BMD AGENDA ITEM
THE CASE FROM EVERTON
Presentations from DBB (the general case); Colin and Ian (consultation principles; why move; why not renovate GP; alternative sites assessment; design brief (engagement, waterfront connections and materiality, landscape masterplan, investing in city heritage, sustainability, accessibility); delivery and operations; public benefits; overwhelming support.

COUNCILLOR Q AND A
Q’s from councillors and A’s from EFC. EFC (Colin, Ian etc) had full and ready answers to all questions):
Sandhills / transport.
Consultation incl non-soccer fans.
Jobs, construction.
Parking incl away fans.
Benefit to Liverpool people re jobs.
Joe Hansen – self-declared red – had only one constituent against.
Encouraged collaboration with Unite given benefits of trade unionism.
Environment, water channel, heritage.
Safety given proximity to water.
Disabled fan transport.

COUNCILLOR COMMENTS
Tom Crow (not a councillor?) at length on variety of issues re ecology, energy, transport. Tone sounded as if there might be problems here. Set his issues out as conditions.
EFC responses already addressed in planning application documentation.
Tom Crow: “answered vast majority of my Q’s”.

PETER JONES – PLANNING (CASE) OFFICER
Rehearsed in some detail issues and responses re transport, ecology, sustainability, consultation, public benefits (social / economic) v World Heritage site. Issues raised by Tom Crow already addressed as conditions in Peter’s report and accepted by EFC. Recommended approval of application.

CONCLUDING COMMENTS FROM COUNCILLORS
All very positive. Overwhelming support. Couched in terms of heritage versus social and economic benefits with latter outweighing former.

THE VOTE
Unanimous approval.
The presentation by EFC, and responses to questions, were superb.
The committee chair did the usual good job of confirming acceptability of responses at each stage in the meeting. Steered the committee to the increasingly-predictable conclusion.

Barry Rathbone
9 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:34:03
Very concerning.

Can only hope we do a Leicester and buck the overwhelming trend of turning to mush when a new purpose-built footy stadium appears.

Kiss of death they are.

Allen Rodgers
10 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:38:01
The fact it was approved unanimously is significant in my view. The government should have no need to call it in.

Every councillor spoke in favour, even a Kopite who said Everton are The People's Club! The only concern is how many bat boxes will be needed.

Rob Halligan
11 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:43:04
Goodison Park legacy project application unanimously agreed and approved.
Paul Turner
12 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:43:18
Bramley-Moore Dock and Goodison Park plans both approved unanimously – by a fully attended Planning Committee. Congratulations to all involved. :-)
Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:45:35
Brent, thanks very much for a very detailed report of the event.

Get Bill out, yes him, to use the spade that gets us moving and on we go, saving up, from today, to buy a new suit for the opening game at Bramley-Moore Dock and get a programme on the day.

Rob Halligan
14 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:45:40
Tricia O'Brian, the committee chair, cannot see any reason for the Secretary of State to call it in!

It's all systems go!

Martin Mason
15 Posted 23/02/2021 at 13:04:19
In the main due to the vision and drive of one man. Credit where it is due.
John Raftery
16 Posted 23/02/2021 at 13:19:39
Congratulations to everyone at the club for steering the project past this milestone.

Obviously a new stadium is not a panacea. It will not guarantee a great atmosphere any more than it can automatically deliver success on the field. The clubs which have been relatively successful since they moved into their new homes, such as Manchester City, Leicester, Southampton and Brighton, all required time, investment and effective management to achieve improvement on the pitch. I suppose by the end of the current season West Ham might be added to that list despite their many issues concerning stadium design and layout.

Chris Williams
17 Posted 23/02/2021 at 13:33:25
I think the only potential fly in the ointment could be the strong objections from Unesco.

Jenrick will have to weigh up the potential for 15,000 jobs, massive inward investment, completely redevelopment and rejuvenation of an area that the public can't currently access, renewed transport infrastructure, and a policy of levelling up the economy of the Northwest against those objections.

The man is a dickhead, but he's also a Tory minister. Which side of him will win, I wonder?>

Rob Young
18 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:17:42
What a week, what a ffing week!

I'm literally standing here with tears of joy.

Dave Leeson
19 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:23:39
That crook Jenrick at the Ministry of Housing is bound to call it in unless he gets his usual bung. And does anyone think the Conservatives care about investment in Liverpool? They'd still rather spondoolicks for Surrey.
Kevin Prytherch
20 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:25:39
I won't believe it until there's a spade in the ground!!!!!

Honestly - are we actually going to employ a company with 1,000 men with spades to build the ground?

If there is a spade in the ground, how do we know it's related to the ground and not some scally digging a hole?

Shit - better not post too much more, the council might not have the answers to these questions and could demand an enquiry.

James Marshall
21 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:26:24
I stumbled upon a face some of you might recognise here on Twitter

Link

Ian Hollingworth
22 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:28:19
After the last few days, we have all got to believe anything is possible.

Onwards and upwards, Mighty Blues... next step, a trophy.

Thomas Roberts
23 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:38:30
I turned 55 today. My first 2 birthday presents were off Everton FC. It's not often I've been able to say that.

Thank you all at EFC for the progress made on and off the field in the past few days. Now for consistency on the pitch and who knows how this season will end but it's great that we're still fighting on 2 fronts near the end of February.

Danny O’Neill
24 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:40:56
What a week for Everton Football Club.

Standby for bitterness from the Reds. Bitterness that will sound, read and smell sweet.

Tony Abrahams
25 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:45:51
Leicester, Barry? I'm thinking more along the lines of Manchester City, if I'm being honest.
John Keating
26 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:46:25
Well done, James.
I've been looking for that and also George's interview last night on Granada.
Brian Cleveland
27 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:53:51
Colin (4), I think I read that the first stage is to go fishing...
Pete Williams
28 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:55:05
I've been going to Goodison since 1969 and, after the Kirkby farce and stupid ideas like the tunnel island, I am stunned that the amazing new stadium is close to becoming a reality.

After everything Bozo has said about economic recovery after Covid, 'levelling up' and 'build, build, build', they'd be really dumb to call it in. The benefits to the local economy, the restoration of the accumulator tower and the community benefits from the legacy scheme easily outweigh the limited impact on the World Heritage Site.

On top of all that, what else are you supposed to do with a 173-year-old dock? Just hope it doesn't get called the USM Arena! How about Dean Park?

Andrew Keatley
29 Posted 23/02/2021 at 14:55:53
Wonderful news for Evertonians and I believe equally wonderful news for the city. As George says - it’ll be a new beginning. I think it is time.
Peter Roberts
31 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:08:08
Danny #23,

Already got one (Scouse red living in Henderson NV)

Me (on a WhatsApp group): "Seriously though this is a great thing for both the club and the city."

Him: "Until global warming really kicks in."

They can't accept us being even the remotely little bit successful, can they?

Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
32 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:09:07
For those worried about sitting somewhere else.. . . some of us remember 1969 to 1971 when they knocked down the old Goodison Road Stand and we had to move from the Park End to the Street End and no idea where the friends went.

Probably most of them are dead now or in their 90s. But if you were the couple who went to the Man City Semi-final in '69 and forgot the key to the locking petrol cap and drove home with a towel over the gauge so you could not see it was on E – hope you are doing well.

Danny O’Neill
34 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:27:06
Had my first "the Government can still reject it" response Peter.

Firstly, the irony that the Jezzer banner waving Kop can turn to a Tory Government for hope.

Secondly, maybe so, however a Government that got in partly on a "levelling out" ticket turns down a proposal that provides a magnificent regeneration opportunity for a deprived area of a northern city?

It's happening.

Graeme Beresford
36 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:35:28
Great news. Just got to hope the government don't go, "Oh, because of Covid, we need 6-12 months for this."

Also, what a joke about World Heritage Site etc etc. This is an old, neglected dock; last time I stayed in the Titanic Hotel, I looked over at a decent-sized piece of land and it just looked rubbish. It may have been the heart of the city 100 years ago but these boards and bodies sometimes I think are there to meddle and not actually accept the facts that it's time for a change.

The likes of the walls; yes, they might be lovely but it's just a bloody wall. I would be saying to the digger guys, "Just ram that bit there and hopefully the whole thing will go!'

About time World Heritage got with the program and let us create something that will be there for centuries, much like their precious walls and clock tower.

Kevin Molloy
38 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:47:02
I'll admit I've always been dubious about this, but this is a good day. Probably not as far down the line as some think...

I thought Bill's comment was interesting: 'another step' in a very long process, doesn't sound imminent to me.

And, there is the small matter of, do we know who is going to pay for it yet? Cos it is going to cost half a billion like. I still can't believe we turned down Joe's loan, cos they were mates rates.

Christopher Timmins
39 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:47:43
Surely this is just the kind of project which will be needed to "level things up" in the UK and get people back to work after Covid-19.

I can't wait for the day when I can travel over the Irish Sea to watch the Blues in their new home without having to worry about restricted views.

Bring it on!

Alasdair Jones
40 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:48:53
For those who may be interested in What Might Happen regarding the application from hereon in, see my recently posted article prepared during this morning's deliberations by the Council.
Frank Wade
41 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:49:38
Great news for the club, at long last. Fingers crossed all further approvals will go smoothly.

Reading Brent's report, thanks Brent, it's clear that the club have put together a top class professional team to push through this project, answer all queries etc, and all and sundry should be applauded for that.

Roy Mcleod
44 Posted 23/02/2021 at 15:57:43
As usual, the club releases some good news to try to mask the result at the weekend... oh... hang about!!!!
Jerome Shields
45 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:08:49
Good News.

It is massive Project when a aerial view of the site is shown.

Mike Hughes
46 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:08:52
What a beautiful week.

Everton stuffing the RS.
The lockdown exit plan.
Blue Pearl crocus bulbs pushing through the winter soil at my place - Goodison Gardens - and the sound of spring birdsong.

A new dawn. can it get any better?

Oh, it just did as Bramley-Moore Dock gets unanimous approval.

Once again, the Mighty Blues rise. We will be part of that famous skyline. Anyone looking at images of our city will always be reminded of us along with those magnificent blue Liver Birds.

Those bitter reds will be fuming (titter) and there could be trouble on the streets of Oslo and Peterborough tonight.

Paul Hughes
47 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:09:28
I watched some of the planning meeting. The polemic of Councillor Joe Hanson against Historic England and the dock wall – referencing cholera, slave labour and dead Napoleonic prisoners-of-war – was a thing to behold. From a dyed-in-the-wool red too!
Jay Harris
48 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:09:50
What a great week, lets hope it continues for the foreseeable future.

These Unesco people should be walked off to some caves, dressed in animal skins and told to live there without any appliances until they get the idea that development and change is necessary and good.

Lets hope Bozo's crew don't find any reason to call it in.

Andrew Ellams
49 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:10:02
I'm stunned how many of our red brethren are so concerned about the potential outcome of global warming. It's great to think that our welfare is so high up their priority list.
Mal van Schaick
50 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:14:40
Sad about leaving Goodison Park, but excited to be starting a new era at Bramley-Moore Dock in a few years. I cannot fault the commitment of our owner on building a team and a new ground. Great news.
Rob Halligan
51 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:17:39
Mike # 45. Poor old Elaine from Peterborough will be pulling her hair out!!
Brent Stephens
52 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:18:42
Paul #46 yes Joe Hanson's contribution has to be applauded. And he said it with such feeling.

The city comes before either team.

Pete Williams
53 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:19:37
Re the possible call in, last time it happened, at Kirkby, Liverpool City Council opposed it on retail impact grounds. This time, the Council support it and will be required to argue for it in any public inquiry. A very different situation. So, even if it is called in, I think there is still a good chance it will be approved.

My dad is 87 now and would be beaming at this news on top of the mega win at the weekend. It's a pity that he's got dementia and can't appreciate what a great time it is to be an Evertonian just now. Sad to think of so many Blues who are in the same boat or gone for good and can't enjoy basking in some good news for once.

Mike Hughes
54 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:30:51
Rob #50 - if Elaine had any hair left after “Knee-gate”, the last strand was pulled around 7:15pm last Saturday. She's probably joined her husband as a Man U fan by now.
Brent Stephens
55 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:31:12
My post at #8 was guessing at the name of somebody named Tom.

Echo says "Green Councillor Tom Crone is not on the committee but is concerned about the impact on the ecology of the area and thinks more needs to be done around discouraging drivers and promoting public transport".

I'll eat Crow.

Thomas Richards
56 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:37:47
Rob, Mike.

She can take a bit of comfort that she wont be contributing to the infrastructure through taxes.

Unlike the very generous red lads and lasses of this city.

Kristian Boyce
57 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:39:24
Anyone know if the money is 'Ring-fenced' yet?

I wouldn't be very surprised if it doesn't get a very quick government approval due to Covid-19. The nation's economy will need a definite bounce once lockdowns are over, and massive building projects like this and the potential for revenue and employment once it's built will be a huge factor.

Saying that, while being a bit left-field, the only thing that I might see causing any delay would be down to what involvement Usmanov has in the stadium. With continued political issues in Russia, and his links with Putin, the government may want some clarification on his relationship with the club. There were rumours of sanctions a few weeks back to Putin allies, and he was named as one along with Abramovich.

Rob Halligan
58 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:41:31
Thomas, did you hear her on talkshite and radio 5live after the derby at Goodison? She was hysterical, saying we were a team of thugs but constantly blaming Kevin Mirallas.
Si Pulford
59 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:41:42
Tom Crone was banging on about how concerned he was but it became clear he hadn't read the proposal. He was called out and told to ‘reference section 3 paragraph 2 etc' on just about every point he made. The response was almost passive aggressive in tone. Quite rightly too.

He made some fair points (apart from expecting people to go the match on a bike) but this is part of the regeneration of the entire north of a city and he, clearly a southerner, has no right to object or make demands without being fully prepared.

Thomas Richards
60 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:43:31
Lunatics Rob.

There club has many cut from the same cloth

Rob Halligan
61 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:49:13
Si, # 58. When Tom Crone was banging on about bikes, I thought he was referring to motor bikes. Then he referred to a bicycle parking area, similar to the one in Amsterdam, and I thought to myself, "Who the Fuck cycles to a football match"? Can just imagine all the scallies "Mind yer bike, mister"? Probably be the same ones who will want to mind Brent's pedalo!!
Andrew Ellams
62 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:49:20
Kristian, a crook like Jenrick is not going to have any concerns on whether or not Usmanov has any involvement in this process. In fact it's more likely to grab his attention.
Anthony Murphy
63 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:49:29
Great news.

I watched the planning committee meeting today - was interested to learn that we intend to erect 2 metre barriers to prevent fans falling in the dock - any one else pick up on this? Also was surprised to see no mention of safe standing/increased capacity (although I may have missed it). I appreciate that may be for another day, but thought it may have got a mention somewhere given quite a bit of focus on access/transport/safety etc.

Dale Self
64 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:51:07
Hip Hip Hooray!!! The hits just keep on coming.
Ian Pilkington
65 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:54:08
The plans will now be submitted to the Minister of State for Local Government, Robert Jenrick, and he will approve it and certainly not call it in.

The Council are solidly behind it and objections from Historic England that the plan to infill the dock would “fundamentally change its historic character” and “result in significant harm to its Grade ll significance” are simply ridiculous.

This the big step forward for the club that we have been waiting for and it is going to happen.

Martin Berry
66 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:54:29
I never had any doubts as you can be assured Everton would have every aspect and possible objection covered. Everton did not move their operations into the Liver Building to oversee the project if they thought it was not going to happen.

As for Government approval, it's impossible to think that a project that takes a derelict crumbling area to a state of redevelopment of the North of the City, and acting as the catalyst for prosperity and employment, will be turned down.

And the alternative? Wait for years whilst the site becomes even worse with no guarantee of a new investor.

To turn the application down would be madness and cause uproar with the Liverpool City Council. It's an absolute cert it will be approved by central Government.

A shout for Joe Hanson by the way, we should send him a crate of ale.

Derek Knox
67 Posted 23/02/2021 at 16:56:18
Common sense has prevailed at last, and a decision in our favour can only be good all round. I did have reservations secretly, on the grounds of the World Heritage Status argument. Not that I believed in it in this case, but anything with 'World' in it's title suggests, it has to be taken seriously.

Anyone who lives around the Liverpool area, or those who have visited the site, will know full well that in it's present state, it is a dump. If it was that important to the World Heritage people, why hasn't there been any investment before now?

I'm sure our friends across the park will be jumping for joy in the knowledge that we have been given the green light, green being envy! Love it!

Pete Williams
68 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:05:43
Jenrick cannot refer to the potential involvement of a Russian oligarch in the financing of the stadium. It is not a valid planning ground for refusal. If he does so, his decision will not be legal.

Moshiri just needs to make a large donation to the Conservative party and we'll be fine! ;-)

Derek Wadeson
69 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:12:44
For the attention of Brian Harrison, Brent Stephens, Colin Glassar, John Cook, Phil (Kelsall) Roberts and others wondering about seating arrangements at BMD.

One of the surveys from the club to season ticket holders asked where they would prefer to sit in a new stadium as the club felt it important to accomodate requests for similar seating requests if possible.

Pete Williams
70 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:14:29
World Heritage Sites get maximum protection from 'damage'. But the benefits clearly outweigh any damage. If it was a cathedral, I could understand UNESCO getting upset, but it's a semi-derelict dock which is just going to keep decaying if there's no investment.

Jenrick just has to get a civil servant to write a decision letter and add his scrawl at the bottom. Then he can bang on about being committed to regeneration of northern cities! Ha, ha.

Michael Lynch
71 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:18:57
I've no doubt the Government will not just give this the green light, but get right behind it in any way they can. It's a no-cost (to them) opportunity to demonstrate their levelling-up, northern powerhouse credentials.

This is going to happen (assuming Moshiri doesn't put all his money on a donkey in the Grand National).

Can't wait to take my seat for the first game at the new stadium.

Colin Malone
72 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:24:14
Been going to Goodison for over 50 years and I'm not lying when I say I've got a heavy, heavy heart.
Thomas Richards
73 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:27:08
The Two Amigos Michael 71.

I am already on.

Brent Stephens
74 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:45:01
Derek #69 thanks for that. I think (hope) I replied to that survey.

Pretty sure I asked for them to ensure Dave Abrahams was not in my section!

Rob Halligan
75 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:49:51
For anybody who's not heard it, here's what Joe Hanson had to say. An amazing speech.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/every-word-incredible-defence-evertons-19897608

Thomas Richards
76 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:01:19
"There's been great consternation from Historic England about the dock wall. It's not the first time I've said it, but the dock wall was built for one reason and one reason only, to keep the people of north Liverpool out.

"People the other side of the wall were dying of starvation, they were dying of cholera, they were dying of typhoid. That dock wall kept them from getting access to anything that would help them survive.

"Part of that dock wall was built by Napoleonic prisoners of war, slave labour. Napoleonic prisoners of war died building that wall, everybody in Historic England is falling over themselves to protect something, or part of something, that was built by slave labour - who died during the process.

"Are we proud of that? Of course we're not, but it's part of our heritage.


"It's vitally important for our kids to get good, quality work - and that's what Everton will provide"

Brilliant.
Inspirational.
My kind of politician. He would get my vote every time.

Roger Helm
77 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:01:29
A great week for the club! Lots of nice comments from other fans after the BBC Sport article. Just watched again the video virtual fly through on YouTube. I know it’s marketing but it still gets a tingle in the spine.

So with the recruitment of Moshiri, Brands, Carlo and now the stadium news, is it possible that Bill is at last getting the hang of football club ownership? (ducks for cover).

Richard Duff
78 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:06:11
While praise is rightly heaped on those involved, let's not forget a certain Dan Meis, without whose inspiration and design work, we would have struggled to garner such heavy support from non Evertonians.
Christy Ring
79 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:23:04
We have to give immense praise to Mr. Moshiri, a massive day for our club and the city of Liverpool, many on here were doubting his commitment, but he has shown what this club means to him.
Aidan Wade
80 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:31:53
Typical, get beaten in the Derby and conveniently we have a stadium update to distract from... hang on...

Great news. There has been vast amount of work put into this proposal by the club and the engagement politically and publicly has been excellent and highly professional. I'm very impressed - and very excited.

Let's get this approved and get hoarding up.

Danny O’Neill
81 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:32:15
Who was hired by who Richard Duff? Agree, but credit goes to Mr Moshiri as Christy rightly calls out.
Arthur Westhead
82 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:33:57
I was watching the meeting this morning with my 4 yrs old grandson and I explained it was our new ground to be built. It was perfect timing as the artists drawings were on screen.
I promised him I would take him there as soon as it's finished (my 8 yrs old grandadughter has already been to Goodison).
He jumped off my knee and went running off shouting 'i am so excited grandpa'. Brought a tear to my eye. I just hope we have a team he will enjoy watching!
Kev Jones
83 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:39:07
This is brilliant news for the club and for the city. So pleased we will be close to the Mersey, the pool of life.
Neil Copeland
84 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:41:45
Fantastic news.

Like others, I am very fond of Goodison with loads of fantastic memories (good and bad) and will miss the old lady dearly. But, time to move the club forward and into a new blue era.

Can’t wait to see the blue Phoenix rise from the dock and cheer on the best club in the world at the best stadium in the world with the best supporters in the world

COYB!

Ps I see there are reports on social media that Mr Moshiri will back Carlo to the hilt in the summer transfer window. If true, things just get better and better

Daniel A Johnson
85 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:44:53
Its going to happen isn't it?????

Sorry but after the Kings Dock fiasco set us back 20+ yrs and then Destination Kirby, I'll only be a believer when the first spade goes in the ground.

Thomas Richards
86 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:45:10
He will back him to the hilt Neil.
It would make no sense to do anything different.
A big challenger for next seasons top 4 in my opinion.
The good times are just around the corner.
Neil Copeland
87 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:53:43
Thomas #86, great to see that we have an owner who clearly means business and stands by his word.

News about the stadium obviously a factor and yes, I agree about the top 4 target for next year.

I wonder if Carlo can convince Richy to stay another season?

Peter Roberts
88 Posted 23/02/2021 at 18:56:32
Colin #72

I and many thousand others Blues share the same sentiment. October 15h marked 26 years since my first visit to the hallowed turf and while I don't go frequently, I will miss the place and the history there. Glad to see the legacy project is really looking to build on our well grounded legacy in the community.

Depending on when the stadium gets completed my son should be old enough to make his first (and possibly only) pilgrimage to Goodison in our final season (and I'm sure his grandfather would love to accompany us and make it three generations. Right, Phil Kelsall Roberts?). Hopefully to see us parade the league trophy!! ;-)

Thomas Richards
89 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:00:52
It is Neil.
We now have a serious owner after all the years of false promises.

I don't think there will be many players looking to leave off thier own back mate.
New stadium, world class manager,decent basis for a very good squad.
Exciting times

When i say exciting times i meant for all Evertonians.

I presumed the TW site would be in meltdown.

Is anyone not happy with this news?

Kunal Desai
90 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:05:40
Begining of a new chapter as the door slowly closes on another. Exciting news pending final sign off by the government. Don't think it will hit any of us leaving Goodison until the final few matches, certainly going to be an emotional one.
Neil Copeland
91 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:14:56
It feels great Thomas, no doubt about it.

Although I am not sure whether he is a good fit for us, I also wonder how Moise Kean will react at the end of his loan?

Brendan McLaughlin
92 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:16:40
Nice comment on the BBC website regarding the passing of the planning approval:-
Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 16:32Walkeden
16:32
My father (Gordon Lee ) worked at EFC from 1977 to 1981... every year since 1981 the club have invited dad to the Xmas party,sent him a Xmas card. 35 years after he left my mother passed away and EFC sent two wreaths one from the current players and one from the board. Goodison/EFC will always be special to our family I just hope my father is well enough to visit the new stadium...
God bless EFC
Thomas Richards
93 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:21:23
Richarlison or Ancelotti Neil?
Joe McMahon
94 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:36:46
Brendan, I was abought to post that also. It's a lovely post.

Daniel @85, i'm a Cynical old bugger, and even I'm excited now. It's gonna happen (at last)

Dave Abrahams
95 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:47:28
Brent (74), you’re in my section now, in The Upper Bullens, when we get the nod to go back I’ll be giving you a visit with six of my mates!!!
Bobby Mallon
96 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:47:47
I can’t wait to go this wonderful ground
Sean Callaghan
97 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:51:20
Thanks for posting that link, James (21).

I think I'm developing a bit of a man-crush on George.

Brent Stephens
98 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:54:49
Dave I’m also UB. I’ve looked out for you a few times but haven’t clocked you yet. I’ve got a vague image of a tall guy from one of the TW booze ups.
Neil Copeland
99 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:56:10
Thomas #93, Ancelotti every time for me mate, how about you?
Brent Stephens
100 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:56:21
#92 says it all about EFC.
Derek Knox
101 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:57:13
Brent, that was Terry Abrahams not Dave! :-)
Thomas Richards
102 Posted 23/02/2021 at 19:59:10
Me too Neil.
Best manager since Kendall first time
Brent Stephens
103 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:02:36
Derek- not sure. An ugly sod?
Dave Abrahams
104 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:02:49
Brent (98), I’m right by one of the entrances J196, think that’s the seat number, long time since I’ve been with this lockdown,we’ll have a drink together when we get back, you’ll have to pay for them, I’m very superstitious I never take money to the match with me, feel like we’ll lose if I do, I know you’ll understand!!
Jamie Crowley
105 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:05:20
This is great news. Still can't figure out how they'll fill that dock and make it sturdy enough to hold the weight of the stadium. Engineering marvel for me.

My main take from the fly over video was, "Oh neat! They have electric generating windmills on the water front."

Still can't figure out why the entire USA isn't lined with those electric generating windmills about 1/2 a mile out of the entire east-coast shoreline.

Any way, fantastic news! Club's really moving forward.

Can we pat Moshiri on the back now?

Neil Copeland
106 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:05:55
Agreed Thomas. The most confident I have felt for a long time.
Brent Stephens
107 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:06:25
Dave I’d love to buy you one. Well do that hopefully.
Dave Abrahams
108 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:12:32
Brent (107)It will be a pleasure Brent.
Mike Gaynes
109 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:14:21
Dave #104, is that what went wrong at Anfield that night? Had a bob or two in your pocket?

Jamie #105, the weight will be no problem. We'll just buy smaller players and go full Barcelona. No more big units like Keane and Mina.

Great idea on the East Coast windmills. Make a fortune selling electricity to Texas, eh?

Neil Copeland
110 Posted 23/02/2021 at 20:22:34
Mike#109, good job we kept Bernard then

