Heritage groups draw criticism for opposition to Everton's docks proposal

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021



The club's proposed new stadium may have received unanimous backing from the Council today but the project faces an uncertain review from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, to whose desk the application process now moves.

Under normal circumstances, a decision from the Government would be expected to be returned within 21 days but there is a chance that objections to the club's plans from heritage groups like of Historic England and UNESCO could result in the scheme being "called in" for more detailed scrutiny which could delay a final decision by months.

At the heart of the opposition to constructing a football ground on what has been designated by the latter organisation as a World Heritage Site are fears that the integrity of the historic dock walls will be compromised and Bramley-Moore Dock itself will need to be filled in to provide the footprint for the stadium.

Everton have worked hard to address these concerns and incorporated changes that came out of consuiltation with the Liverpool Planning Authority and Historic England into a revised planning application last autumn.

However, heritage body ICOMOS, acting on behalf of UNESCO, have issued a statement asserting that the stadium development "would have a completely unacceptable major adverse impact on the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value".

That drew sharp responses from Liverpool Councillor Joe Hanson and Frank McKenna, chief executive of business lobby group, Downtown In Business. Speaking during today's special Council meeting, Hanson, an admitted Liverpool fan, praised Everton for their vision, gave the project impassioned support and questioned the objections from organisations who have voiced concerns over developing the docks site.

"Everton have a reputation for employing and providing good quality employment," he said. "What it will do to the Ten Streets ... will have a massive impact on people and companies who want to come into and invest in what is going to be in some respects a boom time for north Liverpool.

"It's vitally important for our kids to get good, quality work - and that's what Everton will provide and the surrounding area will provide.

"I find it a little bit insulting that you have Historic England who don't live in Liverpool, I don't even know where they live, but they can come in and pontificate and ask for a call-in that could place that project in jeopardy and delay what Everton are trying to do.

"What they're trying to do is create employment, create an iconic stadium on the waterfront - that will hopefully not just be used for football, but be used for a diverse number of businesses and also used by the wider community, and become probably one of the most sought-after visitor attractions hopefully within Liverpool."

McKenna, meanwhile, suggested that Liverpool waterfront's World Heritage Site status has become more of a negative than a positive and poses an obstacle to further progress and modernisation in the City. While the rest of Liverpool's famous Mersey waterfront has undergone regneration that has transformed the area, the north docks stand as the last tract that still lies derelict.

The Peel Group have a £5bn regeneration plan of which Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium would be just the first piece and McKenna argues that UNESCO's intransigence acts as an impediment to that progress.

“This is so much more than a football ground," he said. "It is regeneration for an area that badly needs it. It means jobs and investment for north Liverpool which is still one of the most deprived parts of the North West.

“I think Ultimately it will also give us the opportunity of attracting many more investors to the Liverpool Waters Site. Fantastic news for Everton and for the city.

“Now we need to seriously consider what happens with World Heritage Status. My view for a long time is that it has been a barrier to development and we have seen UNESCO really be as intransigent as ever over the stadium despite the club's efforts to protect the heritage on that site.

“And is it now becoming something that is a red flag to potential investors in the future. I think the sensible thing for the city council would be to say to UNESCO ‘thanks for that badge but no thanks' hand it back and let's get on with, not just the stadium, but the many other developments that can shape the future of the city of Liverpool and the wider city region.”

