Heritage groups draw criticism for opposition to Everton's docks proposal
The club's proposed new stadium may have received unanimous backing from the Council today but the project faces an uncertain review from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, to whose desk the application process now moves.
Under normal circumstances, a decision from the Government would be expected to be returned within 21 days but there is a chance that objections to the club's plans from heritage groups like of Historic England and UNESCO could result in the scheme being "called in" for more detailed scrutiny which could delay a final decision by months.
At the heart of the opposition to constructing a football ground on what has been designated by the latter organisation as a World Heritage Site are fears that the integrity of the historic dock walls will be compromised and Bramley-Moore Dock itself will need to be filled in to provide the footprint for the stadium.
Everton have worked hard to address these concerns and incorporated changes that came out of consuiltation with the Liverpool Planning Authority and Historic England into a revised planning application last autumn.
However, heritage body ICOMOS, acting on behalf of UNESCO, have issued a statement asserting that the stadium development "would have a completely unacceptable major adverse impact on the authenticity, integrity and outstanding universal value".
That drew sharp responses from Liverpool Councillor Joe Hanson and Frank McKenna, chief executive of business lobby group, Downtown In Business. Speaking during today's special Council meeting, Hanson, an admitted Liverpool fan, praised Everton for their vision, gave the project impassioned support and questioned the objections from organisations who have voiced concerns over developing the docks site.
"Everton have a reputation for employing and providing good quality employment," he said. "What it will do to the Ten Streets ... will have a massive impact on people and companies who want to come into and invest in what is going to be in some respects a boom time for north Liverpool.
"It's vitally important for our kids to get good, quality work - and that's what Everton will provide and the surrounding area will provide.
"I find it a little bit insulting that you have Historic England who don't live in Liverpool, I don't even know where they live, but they can come in and pontificate and ask for a call-in that could place that project in jeopardy and delay what Everton are trying to do.
"What they're trying to do is create employment, create an iconic stadium on the waterfront - that will hopefully not just be used for football, but be used for a diverse number of businesses and also used by the wider community, and become probably one of the most sought-after visitor attractions hopefully within Liverpool."
McKenna, meanwhile, suggested that Liverpool waterfront's World Heritage Site status has become more of a negative than a positive and poses an obstacle to further progress and modernisation in the City. While the rest of Liverpool's famous Mersey waterfront has undergone regneration that has transformed the area, the north docks stand as the last tract that still lies derelict.
The Peel Group have a £5bn regeneration plan of which Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium would be just the first piece and McKenna argues that UNESCO's intransigence acts as an impediment to that progress.
“This is so much more than a football ground," he said. "It is regeneration for an area that badly needs it. It means jobs and investment for north Liverpool which is still one of the most deprived parts of the North West.
“I think Ultimately it will also give us the opportunity of attracting many more investors to the Liverpool Waters Site. Fantastic news for Everton and for the city.
“Now we need to seriously consider what happens with World Heritage Status. My view for a long time is that it has been a barrier to development and we have seen UNESCO really be as intransigent as ever over the stadium despite the club's efforts to protect the heritage on that site.
“And is it now becoming something that is a red flag to potential investors in the future. I think the sensible thing for the city council would be to say to UNESCO ‘thanks for that badge but no thanks' hand it back and let's get on with, not just the stadium, but the many other developments that can shape the future of the city of Liverpool and the wider city region.”
Reader Comments (15)
2 Posted 23/02/2021 at 21:35:45
Putting it another way - tell Unesco et al to go and do one. We don't need any more 'World Heritage' dumping sites, thanks – this City is going places.
3 Posted 23/02/2021 at 21:57:22
The fact that nobody locally shares their view and that, on the contrary, there is overwhelming support for the application will surely persuade the Secretary of State to sign off the application as a matter of routine. To do otherwise would run counter to the present Government's stated desire to remove planning barriers.
4 Posted 23/02/2021 at 22:06:54
If the cost of retaining our World Heritage Site status is miles of walled off decaying docks, then Unesco should be told to do one.
5 Posted 23/02/2021 at 22:23:54
Should said mandarin decide to do so, can the city / club not just go ahead and do it anyway? And cobblers to the heritage industry?
6 Posted 23/02/2021 at 22:32:01
I was struck by the fact not all historic buildings had been bulldozed instead renovated to keep the flavour of the city's heritage. I don't see why something similar could not be achieved with the new stadium.
7 Posted 23/02/2021 at 22:36:08
8 Posted 23/02/2021 at 23:19:20
Bramley-Moore Dock is a total shithole, falling to pieces... the dock has the odd tug tying up there. If it were a working area or a dock contributing to the City, I could understand. Totally out of order.
9 Posted 24/02/2021 at 00:24:24
On second thoughts, we knew they were stupid, why bother even worrying about them now? It's a done deal.
10 Posted 24/02/2021 at 01:10:58
Like most Everton fans, I would like the Port of Liverpool to have remained the biggest most important port in Europe employing thousands of local workers. Unfortunately successive governments mainly "Tory" enhanced its decline and stigmatised the former workforce.
Like with the Port of Bristol, unfortunately, the biggest legacy is one with slavery and merchant greed. Locally people's fond reminiscence of the docks is of those who worked there rather than their cruel master or employer's icons.
Therefore the greatest legacy for those former workers on the docks would be a stadium built for one of the founder members of the Football League.
The heritage of past mercantile greed needs to be consigned to history by hopefully what will be a more diverse and inclusive endeavour.
11 Posted 24/02/2021 at 03:20:34
12 Posted 24/02/2021 at 06:29:44
Don't get me wrong: I am all for History and it's preservation for generations to come, and to learn from, but what exactly is the 'history of Bramley-Moore Dock?' Like someone succinctly said, this was largely built by the use of slaves around the time of the Napoleonic Wars. Nothing to be proud of there, in a City that has an Anti-Slavery Museum section in it's Maritime Museum.
I also mentioned when all this started about my own experiences of Bramley-Moore Dock, some 30 years ago (wow where has that gone?) or so. A good friend of mine who sadly passed some time ago, bought a Morecambe Bay Shrimping Boat, in need of repair. These boats had a unique feature which may or may have not been realised when they were first designed.
Originally these boats were purely sail-powered only, but later adapted to incorporate a diesel engine for manoeuvrability in and out of harbour or for when the wind had dropped considerably. They had originally their own vast iron stoves, where the catch could be prepared, cleaned and cooked before getting back to port. They had accommodation for about three people too.
However, I am slightly digressing here; long after modern fishing vessels had replaced these, many still remained, until someone realised that, after removing the heavy equipment (stoves etc) from these vessels, they were hydrodynamically very good 'sailers' and able to develop a decent speed. These were then called 'Nobbys' and not long after there came Nobby Owners Clubs, which then progressed to National Nobby Racing.
Owners would come from all over the country to compete, and there were a few held on the Mersey. I actually crewed for my friend but unfortunately we were eliminated from the race early on due to capsizing in strong winds, and an inexperienced helmsman (not me, by the way).
Getting back to Bramley-Moore Dock, my friend had a berth there in order to repair the vessel and get it ready for the upcoming Nobby Races on the Mersey. I did all the mechanical and electrical work for him, and made regular trips to the dock in order to do so. It was in a terrible state of disrepair then and, like I say, that was 30 years ago, and I don't believe anything has been touched since then, so I know what the place is like.
Sorry if I have bored anyone but sometimes a bit of local history can be both enlightening and hopefully interesting too!
13 Posted 24/02/2021 at 07:12:43
14 Posted 24/02/2021 at 07:12:57
Atherstone used to be synonymous around the world for hat production, and there is one remaining factory left, it’s empty, abs falling apart now.
Over the years, developers have bought the buildings with a view to turn into apartments, with the latest plans retaining the front facade, each and every time the local conservation group have blocked that plans at every turn in the cause of “history”
The buildings are now in a state of disrepair, trees growing out of the roofs, and are now all fenced off, falling apart and won’t be long until they need knocking down.
These are a prime example of how these can go.
15 Posted 24/02/2021 at 08:23:12
Spot on, also any rejection at national level would make a mockery of the "Northern Powerhouse" project.
1 Posted 23/02/2021 at 21:28:41
Hmmm, wonder what that means.