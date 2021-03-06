CONMEBOL decision removes travel dilemma for Everton quartet

Both countries had two qualifiers on the calendar at the end of March, with Brazil and Colombia set to meet for the first time in 2022 qualifying before the former faced Argentina and Colombia played Paraguay, but with three of those countries designated by the UK Government as "red list" for coronavirus variants, it would have required returning players to quarantine for 10 days before resuming Premier League action.

Carlo Ancelotti was joined by the likes of Pep Guardiola in suggesting that he would not allow his South American players – James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina, Richarlison and Allan could all have been called up – to travel for games if they had to quarantine but the decision by CONMEBOL to suspend the matches has removed the issue for now.

