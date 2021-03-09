Olsen the latest victim of armed thieves targeting footballers

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021







Robin Olsen and his family were reportedly left “deeply traumatised” after being confronted by knife-wielding burglars in their Greater Manchester home.

According to reports, the Everton goalkeeper, his wife and two young children, aged two and five, were at home on Saturday night when the intruders broke into their home near Altrincham and threatened them with a machete before making off with jewellery and a luxury watch.

The invasion of the Swedish international's house follows the recent burglary of Carlo Ancelotti's Crosby residence and a break-in last year targeting Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho and the Daily Mail report that the incidents will prompt the northwest's Premier League footballers to beef up their security as they continue to be targeted by criminals.

"This was horrific," a source was quoted as saying by the Mail. "Robin is made of stern stuff but he's obviously worried about the impact this will have on the family. It was all deeply traumatising.

"These were serious criminals. All of the clubs in the North West are aware of what's happened, and the players who live in the area have been told to look at the measures they have in place."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads