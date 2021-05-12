Seasons2020-21Everton News

Rodriguez and Mina to miss Villa trip

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 4comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will be without James Rodriguez again when they travel to Aston Villa tomorrow evening and Yerry Mina will also be sidelined for the game.

James was set to face the Midlanders in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park a couple of weeks ago but was forced to withdraw during the warm-up when he felt tightness in his troublesome calf.

He missed the win at West Ham on Sunday but is expected to return to full training on Friday with a view to playing a part against Sheffield United in the Toffees' penultimate home match of the season.

Mina was forced off at Upton Park on his latest return from a thigh injury, with the complaint flaring up again during the second half of the 1-0 win.

Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful that he, too, will be available for the game against the relegated Blades this coming weekend.

Aston Villa will be without the suspended Ollie Watkins who was sent off for two bookable offences during his side's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United but manager Dean Smith has indicated that Jack Grealish is expected to return following a long injury lay-off.  

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Jay Harris
1 Posted 12/05/2021 at 15:47:18
Not a disaster because Villa will be high intensity for 90 minutes and JAmes goes missing for large parts of the game.

Although he is class give me High energy and workrate every time in this game.

We need to learn the lesson from Goodison and beef up the MF so I would have Allan, Davies, Doucoure in there.

Godfrey to mark Watkins and keep him out of the game, Michael Keane as sweeper and Seamus and Digne with Siggy just behind DCL and Richy.

Ray Roche
2 Posted 12/05/2021 at 15:55:53
Jay, Watkins is suspended.
Brian Williams
3 Posted 12/05/2021 at 15:57:38
Anyone else think extending Rodriguez's contract would be madness?
Ray Robinson
4 Posted 12/05/2021 at 16:00:01
Brian, absolutely not worth it despite his obvious talent.

