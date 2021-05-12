Rodriguez and Mina to miss Villa trip

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021







James was set to face the Midlanders in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park a couple of weeks ago but was forced to withdraw during the warm-up when he felt tightness in his troublesome calf.

He missed the win at West Ham on Sunday but is expected to return to full training on Friday with a view to playing a part against Sheffield United in the Toffees' penultimate home match of the season.

Mina was forced off at Upton Park on his latest return from a thigh injury, with the complaint flaring up again during the second half of the 1-0 win.

Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful that he, too, will be available for the game against the relegated Blades this coming weekend.

Aston Villa will be without the suspended Ollie Watkins who was sent off for two bookable offences during his side's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United but manager Dean Smith has indicated that Jack Grealish is expected to return following a long injury lay-off.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads