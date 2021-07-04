Yerry Mina into the Copa America semi-finals

Saturday, 3 July, 2021







Yerry Mina's Copa America adventure continues after the Everton defender helped Colombia beat Uruguay in a penalty shoot-out in Brasilia to join Richarlison's Brazil in the final four.

A bruising match often played at a furious pace, particularly in the closing stages as the two sides traded counter-attacks and set-pieces, yielded few clear goalscoring opportunities but arguably the best of the second half fell to Duvan Zapata but his header was well saved by Fernando Muslera.

With no goals in the 90-plus minutes, the game went straight to penalties and while Zapata, Edinson Cavani and Davinson Sanchez were perfect from the spot for the respective sides, David Ospina saved the first of two penalties when he palmed away Jiminez's effort.

Mina had easily the most theatrical kick, complete with stutter-step run-up and a thumb-suck celebration followed by a trademark dance after he'd put enough power on his shot to fire it in off Muslera's gloves before Luis Suarez and Borja netted theirs.

Viña had to score but Ospina dived to his left to beat it away and set up a semi-final clash with Argentina who beat Ecuador in the later game.

