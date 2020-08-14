Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Everton in the frame to re-sign Robinson
The USA international signed for Wigan Athletic from the Toffees in a permanent deal after spending a year on loan with the Latics but he is now looking for a return to the Premier League just months after a permanent move to AC Milan fell through.
Wigan were relegated to League One from the Championship in controversial fashion following a points deduction at the end of the 2019-20 season and they recently accepted an offer of £2m from Sheffield United for Robinson.
However, according to reports, Everton and Fulham have joined the race to sign the fullback, with Marcel Brands looking to sign a replacement for Leighton Baines who announced his retirement at the end of last season.
Original Source: Sky Sports
Reliability rating:
Reader Comments (6)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 14/08/2020 at 06:37:10
3 Posted 14/08/2020 at 06:40:26
The staff know his game inside out and let him go but are now considering him as a new signing.
If he does sign we are getting a full back that defends as a priority rather than a converted winger.
Not sure returning players ever work out.
4 Posted 14/08/2020 at 06:57:12
5 Posted 14/08/2020 at 07:13:14
6 Posted 14/08/2020 at 07:17:34
However, it can't be disputed that he has gained valuable experience with Wigan, and it could never have been envisaged what would happen to them.
The other side of the coin being, would he be satisfied (assuming we did bring him back) playing understudy to Digne, who generally is an ever-present?
Going against my opening statement, I wouldn't mind him back, but that would make Brands and his team look like they have made yet another expensive faux pas decision, so doubt whether that would happen.
Whatever the outcome, I wish Antonee all the best, and someone will get a bargain indeed for what is an experienced, yet still young International player!
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 14/08/2020 at 05:57:43
He’s clearly developed well since leaving, can play LB or LWB, is a ‘cheap’ signing (though if we had any sense we’d have had first option anyway), and knows the club.
Can’t see any better options for the money, what’s the downside?