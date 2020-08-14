Skip to Main Content
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Everton in the frame to re-sign Robinson

Lyndon Lloyd | Friday, 14 August 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last
Antonee Robinson is being talked about in terms of a possible return to Everton just a year after he left Goodison Park.

The USA international signed for Wigan Athletic from the Toffees in a permanent deal after spending a year on loan with the Latics but he is now looking for a return to the Premier League just months after a permanent move to AC Milan fell through.

Wigan were relegated to League One from the Championship in controversial fashion following a points deduction at the end of the 2019-20 season and they recently accepted an offer of £2m from Sheffield United for Robinson.

However, according to reports, Everton and Fulham have joined the race to sign the fullback, with Marcel Brands looking to sign a replacement for Leighton Baines who announced his retirement at the end of last season.

Original Source: Sky Sports  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Robert Leigh
1 Posted 14/08/2020 at 05:57:43
Delighted at this news - get him back Carlo!

He’s clearly developed well since leaving, can play LB or LWB, is a ‘cheap’ signing (though if we had any sense we’d have had first option anyway), and knows the club.

Can’t see any better options for the money, what’s the downside?

Joe Corgan
2 Posted 14/08/2020 at 06:37:10
Not to twist the knife but Robinson was due to join AC Milan for £6m rising to up to £10m last January. It fell through at the time, but if we end up paying the same kind of money for a player we sold for £2m last year it does not reflect well on Brands and his team!
Rob Dolby
3 Posted 14/08/2020 at 06:40:26
It just shows what a shambles in recruitment the club have been if this is true.

The staff know his game inside out and let him go but are now considering him as a new signing.

If he does sign we are getting a full back that defends as a priority rather than a converted winger.

Not sure returning players ever work out.

Stephen Campbell
4 Posted 14/08/2020 at 06:57:12
We let both Antonee Robinson and Joe Williams leave the club for Wigan for peanuts and both were outstanding during the season. Robinson was and still is the ideal replacement for Baines and Williams is ten times better than Davies and Delph put together. Both players should still be at Everton.
Colin Glassar
5 Posted 14/08/2020 at 07:13:14
What a joke. Brands out!!
Derek Knox
6 Posted 14/08/2020 at 07:17:34
Rob@3, I have always believed that myself, that returning players, or Managers for that matter, very rarely works out. I firmly believe that we shouldn't have been so hasty to offload Antonee in the first instance.

However, it can't be disputed that he has gained valuable experience with Wigan, and it could never have been envisaged what would happen to them.

The other side of the coin being, would he be satisfied (assuming we did bring him back) playing understudy to Digne, who generally is an ever-present?

Going against my opening statement, I wouldn't mind him back, but that would make Brands and his team look like they have made yet another expensive faux pas decision, so doubt whether that would happen.

Whatever the outcome, I wish Antonee all the best, and someone will get a bargain indeed for what is an experienced, yet still young International player!

