Everton in the frame to re-sign Robinson

| Friday, 14 August 2020



The USA international signed for Wigan Athletic from the Toffees in a permanent deal after spending a year on loan with the Latics but he is now looking for a return to the Premier League just months after a permanent move to AC Milan fell through.

Wigan were relegated to League One from the Championship in controversial fashion following a points deduction at the end of the 2019-20 season and they recently accepted an offer of £2m from Sheffield United for Robinson.

However, according to reports, Everton and Fulham have joined the race to sign the fullback, with Marcel Brands looking to sign a replacement for Leighton Baines who announced his retirement at the end of last season.

Original Source: Sky Sports

Reliability rating:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb