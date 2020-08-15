Barcodes want to sign Davies

According to MailSport, Steve Bruce is keen to build on an English core at St James's Park by adding Davies to his team and the Magpies will apparently try and sign him from the Toffees for around £12m.

Davies was a regular in Everton's first team last season due to injuries suffered by Fabian Delph, André Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The report suggests that Marcel Brands has a higher price tag on Davies and would prefer to jettison some of his higher earners before selling younger players.

