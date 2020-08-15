Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill
Barcodes want to sign Davies
According to MailSport, Steve Bruce is keen to build on an English core at St James's Park by adding Davies to his team and the Magpies will apparently try and sign him from the Toffees for around £12m.
Davies was a regular in Everton's first team last season due to injuries suffered by Fabian Delph, André Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
The report suggests that Marcel Brands has a higher price tag on Davies and would prefer to jettison some of his higher earners before selling younger players.
Original Source: MailSport
Reliability rating:
Reader Comments (4)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:38:01
3 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:55:44
4 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:56:05
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:32:55