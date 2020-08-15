Skip to Main Content
Seasons2019-20Rumour Mill

Barcodes want to sign Davies

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 15 August 2020 4comments  |  Jump to last
Newcastle United have reportedly made Tom Davies a "key target" and are looking to sign the midfielder from Everton this summer.

According to MailSport, Steve Bruce is keen to build on an English core at St James's Park by adding Davies to his team and the Magpies will apparently try and sign him from the Toffees for around £12m.

Davies was a regular in Everton's first team last season due to injuries suffered by Fabian Delph, André Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The report suggests that Marcel Brands has a higher price tag on Davies and would prefer to jettison some of his higher earners before selling younger players.

Original Source: MailSport  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Andrew Bentley
1 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:32:55
Not that I believe that this is true but if they were offering anywhere near that money then we should be offloading him! If he wasn’t a blue that had come through our youth system I don’t believe anyone would be keen on him staying as he’s not good enough.
Philip McKeown
2 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:38:01
I will give him a takey on a unicycle
Steve Shave
3 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:55:44
I hope this thread doesn't turn into another Tom bashing. I think he has not lived up to his promise and let's face it he hasn't looked good enough this season but neither have most of them. However, he seems like a good lad who will have a decent professional career. If that figure is accurate I think we should give it some serious consideration. Tom too should think carefully, he has been getting grenades all season from the crowd and a change might do him good. If we sold he would go with warm regards from me. Personally I'd like to have him as cover next season and we work hard to offload Delph and Gylfi instead. I'd like 2 new CM's please, Allan and a hungry up and coming in the Sangare, McKennie, Koopmeiners category.
David Woodworth
4 Posted 15/08/2020 at 16:56:05
If only it were true.

