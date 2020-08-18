Everton in 'advanced talks' with Atletico over Arias

Santiago Arias has emerged as the latest target for Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti who have reportedly identified him as the player needed to strengthen at right back.

Brands signed the Colombian for PSV Eindhoven back in July 2013 and he spent five years with the Dutch club before moving to Atletico Madrid and his current valuation is around €12m.

Ancelotti has apparently recognised the need to sign a top-class player in Seamus Coleman's position as the Irish veteran and Everton captain approaches the end of his career.

Last season, Everton had Djibril Sidibé, on loan from Monaco, playing right back in just under half of the Premier League games, when fit but the club elected not to take up an option to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis.

Everton's interest in Arias, said by Dominic King of the Mail to be at an "advanced stage", suggests that Jonjoe Kenny's further progress would once again be blocked, despite him returning from a successful season on loan at FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

Kenny has been linked with a move away this summer, perhaps to another Premier League club, but King's report claims that the the young homegrown Evertonian could yet be part of Ancelotti's plans this season.

