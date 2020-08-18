Skip to Main Content
Everton in 'advanced talks' with Atletico over Arias

Michael Kenrick | Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11comments  |  Jump to last

Santiago Arias has emerged as the latest target for Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti who have reportedly identified him as the player needed to strengthen at right back.

Brands signed the Colombian for PSV Eindhoven back in July 2013 and he spent five years with the Dutch club before moving to Atletico Madrid and his current valuation is around €12m.

Ancelotti has apparently recognised the need to sign a top-class player in Seamus Coleman's position as the Irish veteran and Everton captain approaches the end of his career.

Last season, Everton had Djibril Sidibé, on loan from Monaco, playing right back in just under half of the Premier League games, when fit but the club elected not to take up an option to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis.

Everton's interest in Arias, said by Dominic King of the Mail to be at an "advanced stage", suggests that Jonjoe Kenny's further progress would once again be blocked, despite him returning from a successful season on loan at FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

Kenny has been linked with a move away this summer, perhaps to another Premier League club, but King's report claims that the the young homegrown Evertonian could yet be part of Ancelotti's plans this season.

Original Source: Mail Onlne  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (11)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Andrew Ellams
1 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:09:44
Didn't his name come up last year too?
Steve Shave
2 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:20:48
Yes it did Andrew, he played for Brands in Holland and there has been an obvious journalist link ever since. Decent player and has been ousted from Athletico's 1st team by Trippier, this would only make sense to me if Seamus is off somewhere, personally I'd like Kenny to stay and fight it out with a new RB.
Adam Scott
3 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:24:23
I don’t think they’re 100% convinced on Kenny, and right now, selling him as a homegrown player, will really boost the balance sheet.

I can see arias considered as a digne-lite version on the right- maybe with a view to moving Seamus inside on occasions to play a 352 formation.

Gavin Johnson
4 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:45:08
We've been linked with several times. Would be a great bridging signing if we got him in on loan.

I see Joe Hart's gone to Spurs. I think he'd have been a very good keeper to push Pickford.

Arsenal look to have all but signed Gabriel. Typical Arteta move to go after our main target. He was a great player for us but I lost all respect in how he instigated his move and then said he was finally home when he signed for Arsenal.

Kieran Kinsella
5 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:09:27
Gavin

Yes I don’t know why so many laud Arteta as a great Evertonian. Couldn’t take a corner, ran out on us, just another journeyman

Erik Dols
6 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:27:18
I rate Arias and for the reported fee a no brainer to me. Get him in.

But I also feel this is lazy journalism as others have said. An available player who previously worked with Brands? That's convenient.

Soren Moyer
7 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:41:56
€12M is just about the right fee. Get him!
Adam Scott
8 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:43:00
Can't agree on that with Arteta, at all.

He is entitled to go after what he wants in the market. He was a great servant in the best Everton team in recent years.

He gave us the best years of his career also. He had the right to push for Champions League football after that injury – his window was very limited.

I agree on Hart though. I think he would have really helped Pickford. I heard he took a pay cut to go to Spurs from £50,000 a week. Whether he would have done that for Everton, I don't know. But his expertise would have really challenged Pickford, no doubt.

John Malone
9 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:48:21
Has anyone seen him play in more than one game?

If he’s lost his place to a good attacking but defensively weak Trippier is he that good?

Adam Scott
10 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:51:59
I think right now John- with us evidently needing to focus on the midfield with the bulk of whatever budget we have- he is what is available on the market.

I think this whole deal smacks of there being suitors for JJK and we can replace him with someone like Arias for less.

Minik Hansen
11 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:58:57
If he is better than Coleman and is a good lad, I'd welcome him. He would help strengthen the social life in the latino side of our squad. Mina with a fellow countryman is ideal.
The problem is, I don't see us getting rid of Coleman, so Kenny would go out on loan again or be sold? With that in mind, we need to focus on other areas first; a fast paced and a defensive midfielder and at left back.

