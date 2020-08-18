Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton in 'advanced talks' with Atletico over Arias
Santiago Arias has emerged as the latest target for Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti who have reportedly identified him as the player needed to strengthen at right back.
Brands signed the Colombian for PSV Eindhoven back in July 2013 and he spent five years with the Dutch club before moving to Atletico Madrid and his current valuation is around €12m.
Ancelotti has apparently recognised the need to sign a top-class player in Seamus Coleman's position as the Irish veteran and Everton captain approaches the end of his career.
Last season, Everton had Djibril Sidibé, on loan from Monaco, playing right back in just under half of the Premier League games, when fit but the club elected not to take up an option to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis.
Everton's interest in Arias, said by Dominic King of the Mail to be at an "advanced stage", suggests that Jonjoe Kenny's further progress would once again be blocked, despite him returning from a successful season on loan at FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.
Kenny has been linked with a move away this summer, perhaps to another Premier League club, but King's report claims that the the young homegrown Evertonian could yet be part of Ancelotti's plans this season.
Original Source: Mail Onlne
Reliability rating:
Reader Comments (11)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:20:48
3 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:24:23
I can see arias considered as a digne-lite version on the right- maybe with a view to moving Seamus inside on occasions to play a 352 formation.
4 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:45:08
I see Joe Hart's gone to Spurs. I think he'd have been a very good keeper to push Pickford.
Arsenal look to have all but signed Gabriel. Typical Arteta move to go after our main target. He was a great player for us but I lost all respect in how he instigated his move and then said he was finally home when he signed for Arsenal.
5 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:09:27
Yes I don’t know why so many laud Arteta as a great Evertonian. Couldn’t take a corner, ran out on us, just another journeyman
6 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:27:18
But I also feel this is lazy journalism as others have said. An available player who previously worked with Brands? That's convenient.
7 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:41:56
8 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:43:00
He is entitled to go after what he wants in the market. He was a great servant in the best Everton team in recent years.
He gave us the best years of his career also. He had the right to push for Champions League football after that injury – his window was very limited.
I agree on Hart though. I think he would have really helped Pickford. I heard he took a pay cut to go to Spurs from £50,000 a week. Whether he would have done that for Everton, I don't know. But his expertise would have really challenged Pickford, no doubt.
9 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:48:21
If he’s lost his place to a good attacking but defensively weak Trippier is he that good?
10 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:51:59
I think this whole deal smacks of there being suitors for JJK and we can replace him with someone like Arias for less.
11 Posted 18/08/2020 at 14:58:57
The problem is, I don't see us getting rid of Coleman, so Kenny would go out on loan again or be sold? With that in mind, we need to focus on other areas first; a fast paced and a defensive midfielder and at left back.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 18/08/2020 at 13:09:44