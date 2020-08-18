Doucouré bid knocked back by Watford

The Evening Standard claim that the Hornets have knocked back an initial approach by the Blues because they are holding out for £25m for the midfielder.

Everton have been consistently linked with Doucouré ever since former Watford boss Marco Silva was in charge at Goodison Park but nothing concrete has come of the speculation, particularly as the Hertfordshire club have steadfastly refused to sell.

Their relegation to the Championship this past season has weakened their hand, however, and Doucouré would obviously been on a return to the Premier League.

Original Source: Evening Standard

