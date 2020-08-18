Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Doucouré bid knocked back by Watford
The Evening Standard claim that the Hornets have knocked back an initial approach by the Blues because they are holding out for £25m for the midfielder.
Everton have been consistently linked with Doucouré ever since former Watford boss Marco Silva was in charge at Goodison Park but nothing concrete has come of the speculation, particularly as the Hertfordshire club have steadfastly refused to sell.
Their relegation to the Championship this past season has weakened their hand, however, and Doucouré would obviously been on a return to the Premier League.
Original Source: Evening Standard
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 18/08/2020 at 19:33:51
Need to look at other options and play the waiting game.
Every player has his price and with them getting relegated they need to get him and his wages off their books. We need to stop getting dragged into paying over the top for players who might or may not improve the team.