Doucouré bid knocked back by Watford

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 18 August 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Everton have had an offer rejected by Watford for Abdoulaye Doucouré, according to a report.

The Evening Standard claim that the Hornets have knocked back an initial approach by the Blues because they are holding out for £25m for the midfielder.

Everton have been consistently linked with Doucouré ever since former Watford boss Marco Silva was in charge at Goodison Park but nothing concrete has come of the speculation, particularly as the Hertfordshire club have steadfastly refused to sell.

Their relegation to the Championship this past season has weakened their hand, however, and Doucouré would obviously been on a return to the Premier League.

John Graham
1 Posted 18/08/2020 at 19:33:51
Move on.
Need to look at other options and play the waiting game.
Every player has his price and with them getting relegated they need to get him and his wages off their books. We need to stop getting dragged into paying over the top for players who might or may not improve the team.

