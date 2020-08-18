Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Allan only wants Everton

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 18 August 2020 4comments  |  Jump to last

The Allan-to-Everton saga continues, with the latest reports out of Italy suggesting that the Brazilian has chosen the Toffees as the club where he wants to play his football next season.

Allan has been linked with a move to Goodison Park ever since Carlo Ancelotti came on board as manager last December and the speculation has run unabated throughout the summer, with Napoli reportedly ready to cash in.

Reports vary over what the Serie A club want for the 29-year-old, with some suggesting that €25m would be enough, while others say they'll only accept a deal totalling €40m.

Journalist Nico Schira claims that Allan has been offered and has accepted personal terms worth €6m a year in expectation of a deal being done.

That is on top of reports by Gazzetta Dello Sport and Corriere Dello Sport say that Allan wants to reunite with Ancelotti at Everton.

Original Source: Gazzetta Dello Sport, Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Tony Everan
1 Posted 18/08/2020 at 22:25:31
€25m is good money for a player who is 30 In January, who isn’t now a starter for them and whose wages they will want off the books . They should snap our hand off , it’s too bloody generous .

I don’t think we should raise that offer at all, Aurelio De Laurentis is just seeing how far he can push it.

Drew O’Neall
2 Posted 18/08/2020 at 22:32:05
I would begin reducing it and let the player become a nuisance. Take a leaf out of Man Utd’s book.
Si Pulford
3 Posted 18/08/2020 at 22:33:49
Again. As with Dacaoure he’s exactly what we need. Teams stroll through us like we’re not there. Big price if it’s true but he could hopefully fit straight in and put some fight into us.
Joe McMahon
4 Posted 18/08/2020 at 22:34:57
Just hope Moshiri does wade on the the price they want. Sigurdsson deal is the worst I can think of in professional football in UK.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.