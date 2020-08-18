Allan only wants Everton

| Tuesday, 18 August 2020



The Allan-to-Everton saga continues, with the latest reports out of Italy suggesting that the Brazilian has chosen the Toffees as the club where he wants to play his football next season.

Allan has been linked with a move to Goodison Park ever since Carlo Ancelotti came on board as manager last December and the speculation has run unabated throughout the summer, with Napoli reportedly ready to cash in.

Reports vary over what the Serie A club want for the 29-year-old, with some suggesting that €25m would be enough, while others say they'll only accept a deal totalling €40m.

Journalist Nico Schira claims that Allan has been offered and has accepted personal terms worth €6m a year in expectation of a deal being done.

That is on top of reports by Gazzetta Dello Sport and Corriere Dello Sport say that Allan wants to reunite with Ancelotti at Everton.

Original Source: Gazzetta Dello Sport, Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness

Reliability rating:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb