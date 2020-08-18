Skip to Main Content
Ancelotti targets Florenzi

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 18 August 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Roma winger Alessandro Florenzi is reportedly on the shortlist of players from which Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti are working this summer.

The winger, who was on loan at Valencia last year, is being linked with a switch to Goodison Park this summer.

Original Source: Gianluca Di Marzio  

