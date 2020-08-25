Doucouré talks continue with clubs 'far apart' on fee

| Tuesday, 25 August 2020



Watford are said to be holding out for £35m for Doucouré, a paltry £1.5m less than the offer from Everton they were said to have knocked back for him last year.

According to reports, Everton are looking to pay £25m for the 27-year-old Frenchman and are hoping that Watford's relegation to the Championship has improved their bargaining position, particularly while they continue to pursue Napoli's Allan.

