Doucouré talks continue with clubs 'far apart' on fee

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Everton reportedly remain in talks with Watford over Abdoulaye Doucouré but Sky Sports suggest that the Toffees are not prepared to match the Hornets' inflated valuation of the player.

Watford are said to be holding out for £35m for Doucouré, a paltry £1.5m less than the offer from Everton they were said to have knocked back for him last year.

According to reports, Everton are looking to pay £25m for the 27-year-old Frenchman and are hoping that Watford's relegation to the Championship has improved their bargaining position, particularly while they continue to pursue Napoli's Allan.

