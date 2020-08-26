Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Rodriguez speculation ramps back up

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 26 August 2020 5comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are said to be in talks with Real Madrid over a deal to sign Colombian star James Rodriguez, with The Telegraph and Sky Sports indicating that negotiations are progressing well.

Rodriguez played for Carlo Ancelotti at both Real and Bayern Munich where he spent two seasons on loan and is reported by Sky to be keen on a three-year stint at Goodison Park.

According to the reports from Jason Burt (Telegraph) and Alan Myers (Sky), the Blues have made a bid for Rodriguez, are in negotiations (MailSport, meanwhile, claim that the 29-year-old was offered to Everton) and that "a deal could be close". This comes on the heels of an initial claim earlier in the day from TalkSport that the Toffees had made an approach for Rodriguez.

The Cúcuta-born attacking midfielder has one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and with Madrid looking to lighten up their wage bill, he could be available for a cut-price fee.

Due to injury and competition for places, James played just 14 games in all competitions last season while he turned out 28 times for Bayern the season before.

Reader Comments (5)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


James Newcombe
1 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:37:17
Someone on Twitter posted that he’d started fewer games than Delph in the last two seasons. Not sure we’ve got the wage budget to be signing sicknotes, no matter how good they are!
Lester Yip
2 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:50:04
Exactly the kind of signing we should avoid. We need a Gana type of player who can do the work week in week out. Not a crafty magician who switched on and off based on his mood.
Derek Knox
3 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:54:12
Avery talented player no doubt, and if he can be a regular, along with Allan and possibly Doucoure would transform us in midfield. Just that injury record worries me a tad.

At long last we are realistically being associated with quality players, such is the charisma of Carlo, whether it will all materialise is another matter.

Vijay Nair
4 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:59:21
Lester, we need a left footed attacker who can play on the right. James is left footed, and can play right, left and centre.

Nobody is saying we do not need a midfield dynamo like Gana, but at the same time we shouldn't stop looking to improve other positions. Unless you're happy with Walcott being our one and only option in that area...

Jim Jennings
5 Posted 26/08/2020 at 07:10:56
At least he will have Mina for company on the treatment table to help him settle in. Anyone who thinks we would be getting the player who lit up the World Cup in 2014 is deluded.
Reports of us going after James and Allan have all the hallmarks of short term thinking to keep Ancellotti appeased.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.