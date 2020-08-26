Rodriguez speculation ramps back up

| Wednesday, 26 August 2020



Rodriguez played for Carlo Ancelotti at both Real and Bayern Munich where he spent two seasons on loan and is reported by Sky to be keen on a three-year stint at Goodison Park.

According to the reports from Jason Burt (Telegraph) and Alan Myers (Sky), the Blues have made a bid for Rodriguez, are in negotiations (MailSport, meanwhile, claim that the 29-year-old was offered to Everton) and that "a deal could be close". This comes on the heels of an initial claim earlier in the day from TalkSport that the Toffees had made an approach for Rodriguez.

The Cúcuta-born attacking midfielder has one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and with Madrid looking to lighten up their wage bill, he could be available for a cut-price fee.

Due to injury and competition for places, James played just 14 games in all competitions last season while he turned out 28 times for Bayern the season before.

