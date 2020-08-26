Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Rodriguez speculation ramps back up
Rodriguez played for Carlo Ancelotti at both Real and Bayern Munich where he spent two seasons on loan and is reported by Sky to be keen on a three-year stint at Goodison Park.
According to the reports from Jason Burt (Telegraph) and Alan Myers (Sky), the Blues have made a bid for Rodriguez, are in negotiations (MailSport, meanwhile, claim that the 29-year-old was offered to Everton) and that "a deal could be close". This comes on the heels of an initial claim earlier in the day from TalkSport that the Toffees had made an approach for Rodriguez.
The Cúcuta-born attacking midfielder has one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and with Madrid looking to lighten up their wage bill, he could be available for a cut-price fee.
Due to injury and competition for places, James played just 14 games in all competitions last season while he turned out 28 times for Bayern the season before.
Reader Comments (5)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:50:04
3 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:54:12
At long last we are realistically being associated with quality players, such is the charisma of Carlo, whether it will all materialise is another matter.
4 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:59:21
Nobody is saying we do not need a midfield dynamo like Gana, but at the same time we shouldn't stop looking to improve other positions. Unless you're happy with Walcott being our one and only option in that area...
5 Posted 26/08/2020 at 07:10:56
Reports of us going after James and Allan have all the hallmarks of short term thinking to keep Ancellotti appeased.
1 Posted 26/08/2020 at 06:37:17