Watford request loan player in return for Doucouré

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 29 August 2020 14comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are considering sending a player to Watford on loan for the 2020-21 season after the Hertfordshire club reportedly requested a part-exchange component to sweeten the deal for Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Talk in the media suggests that the Frenchman's move to Goodison Park is growing ever closer despite the Blues' opening offer having been rejected.

Watford are said to be holding out for as much as £35m but could lower their asking price if they get an Everton player on loan to help their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Original Source: MailSport  
Reliability rating:

Reader Comments (14)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Derek Knox
1 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:04:33
We have no shortage of candidates, it's just if the players who may be eligible are agreeable to the deal, and of course the wages. Not many will fancy dropping down to the Championship, which is highly competitive.

Emma Day
2 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:18:00
Besic immediately springs to my mind?
Sam Hoare
3 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:34:53
Tom Davies or Lewis Gibson seem the obvious candidates to me.
Tony Everan
4 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:39:32
They’ll probably be after Tom Davies, but Besic, Bolaise, Delph, Tosun, could do a job for them and give them a better chance of promotion. We should be trying to sell one or two if we can, rather than loan apart from Besic and Bolaise.

Now that we are talking to Watford , how about a creative cash plus deal involving Tom Davies and Theo Walcott in exchange for Ismail Sarr . Why not explore it ? , if the cash balance is right , a deal that benefits both clubs could be found. Nothing to lose by asking .

Jim Harrison
5 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:50:53
Probably want Richarlison!!
Colin Glassar
6 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:55:30
I’d give them Davies, Besic, Tosun, Bolasie, Walcott and, especially, Iwobi all tied up in a big blue ribbon!
Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:57:20
Agreed, Sam, and Jonjoe Kenny would seem a possible candidate as well. Or, if all our center backs are healthy, perhaps young Branthwaite. And Beni would be a like-for-like insertion into Doucoure's position.

Virginia would be another possibility. Watford doesn't have a credible backup to Ben Foster at the moment.

Jeff Armstrong
8 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:58:36
Add Sandro, Sigurdsson, Pickford, Bernard and Gomes to that list please.
Benn Chambers
9 Posted 29/08/2020 at 07:58:39
Get it sorted. Davies could do with 40 odd games in a competitive league to aid his sake next season. Gordon is a no go as he’s ready to feature for us. Besic would be another one. Include him on a permanent deal rather than a loan. See if Bolasie fancies it. They have a plethora or Shite to choose from. Also agree with Lewis Gibson, that would be a great love for him. He’s deffo gonna be a premier league defender and a year fighting for promotion with Watford will certainly help him. It did Ben White no harm at all and they have similar qualities. I just hope other clubs can come in and take Tosun, Sandro, Delph, Walcott, Bernard etc etc. We need to make room for our three new Galatico’s 😳😂
Bob Wilkinson
10 Posted 29/08/2020 at 08:01:42
Tom Davies would be ideal. If, and it's a big if I know, we get Doucoure, Allen and Rodrigues in, his playing time will be very limited

Another option to me would be Baningime, a younger version of Doucour which might appeal to Watford

I like Tony's idea of investigating Sarr whilst we are talking as well

Jeff Armstrong
11 Posted 29/08/2020 at 08:01:46
Between us we’ve just named about 50% of our first team squad,. we are truly shite.
Hugh Jenkins
12 Posted 29/08/2020 at 08:02:12
At least it appears to be movement in the right direction.
Tony Everan
13 Posted 29/08/2020 at 08:02:25
Yes Mike #6, Jonjoe Kenny is a prime candidate for them to target. He would do very well for them in the Championship with his combative style.
Trevor Powell
14 Posted 29/08/2020 at 08:31:32
Send them Brett Angell, Glen Keeley and Per Koldrup!

