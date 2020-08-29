Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Watford request loan player in return for Doucouré
Talk in the media suggests that the Frenchman's move to Goodison Park is growing ever closer despite the Blues' opening offer having been rejected.
Watford are said to be holding out for as much as £35m but could lower their asking price if they get an Everton player on loan to help their push for promotion back to the Premier League.
Original Source: MailSport
Now that we are talking to Watford , how about a creative cash plus deal involving Tom Davies and Theo Walcott in exchange for Ismail Sarr . Why not explore it ? , if the cash balance is right , a deal that benefits both clubs could be found. Nothing to lose by asking .
Virginia would be another possibility. Watford doesn't have a credible backup to Ben Foster at the moment.
Another option to me would be Baningime, a younger version of Doucour which might appeal to Watford
I like Tony's idea of investigating Sarr whilst we are talking as well
