Watford request loan player in return for Doucouré

| Saturday, 29 August 2020



Talk in the media suggests that the Frenchman's move to Goodison Park is growing ever closer despite the Blues' opening offer having been rejected.

Watford are said to be holding out for as much as £35m but could lower their asking price if they get an Everton player on loan to help their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

