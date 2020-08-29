Everton eye Romero to provide competition for Pickford

Romero's position at Manchester United became more complicated this week with the news that the Red Devils handed Dean Henderson a new six-year contract, a sign that they see him as the long-term successor to David de Gea.

That could see Romero, who was signed by Brands during his days at AZ Alkmaar, fall to third in the pecking order at United and open, therefore, to a move elsewhere.

Everton are said to be looking to bring in competition for Jordan Pickford whose form was erratic last season and despite Jonas Lössl's return from a loan spell back at Huddersfield Town, they could see Romero as fitting the bill.

Romero, 33, is still Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper and is, according to reporter John Richardson's "exclusive", also on Leeds United's radar.

Original Source: The Mirror

