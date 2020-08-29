Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton eye Romero to provide competition for Pickford
Romero's position at Manchester United became more complicated this week with the news that the Red Devils handed Dean Henderson a new six-year contract, a sign that they see him as the long-term successor to David de Gea.
That could see Romero, who was signed by Brands during his days at AZ Alkmaar, fall to third in the pecking order at United and open, therefore, to a move elsewhere.
Everton are said to be looking to bring in competition for Jordan Pickford whose form was erratic last season and despite Jonas Lössl's return from a loan spell back at Huddersfield Town, they could see Romero as fitting the bill.
Romero, 33, is still Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper and is, according to reporter John Richardson's "exclusive", also on Leeds United's radar.
2 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:11:56
Got 5 years in him as a goalkeeper.
If he comes for a reasonable fee this has to be a good move.
A safe pair of hands covering Pickford and pushing him to return to his 18/19 form.
This sort of signing would mean we can cover where we need it without spending too much of the kitty
3 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:31:31
4 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:47:06
If the answer is yes, get it done
