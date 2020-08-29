Skip to Main Content
Everton eye Romero to provide competition for Pickford

Lyndon Lloyd | Saturday, 29 August 2020
Sergio Romero has emerged as a summer transfer target of Everton with The Mirror claiming that Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti are "interested" in signing the Argentine.

Romero's position at Manchester United became more complicated this week with the news that the Red Devils handed Dean Henderson a new six-year contract, a sign that they see him as the long-term successor to David de Gea.

That could see Romero, who was signed by Brands during his days at AZ Alkmaar, fall to third in the pecking order at United and open, therefore, to a move elsewhere.

Everton are said to be looking to bring in competition for Jordan Pickford whose form was erratic last season and despite Jonas Lössl's return from a loan spell back at Huddersfield Town, they could see Romero as fitting the bill.

Romero, 33, is still Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper and is, according to reporter John Richardson's "exclusive", also on Leeds United's radar.

Colin Glassar
1 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:10:28
33? He’s ancient! No sell on value and all that. I prefer Ben Foster a young 35 year old with loads of potential!
Martin Reppion
2 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:11:56
Experienced international.
Got 5 years in him as a goalkeeper.
If he comes for a reasonable fee this has to be a good move.
A safe pair of hands covering Pickford and pushing him to return to his 18/19 form.
This sort of signing would mean we can cover where we need it without spending too much of the kitty
Si Pulford
3 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:31:31
Yes. Get him in and sell Pickford. I don’t see Pickford as being good enough now. Sell him while he still has a little value. His erratic nature spreads through the defence who don’t know wether to stick or twist. Keane and Holgate etc will be far more composed with an assured keeper behind them (and Allan in front of them stopping the Alamo. ) Couple of my mates who are Man U fans say Romero is the best keeper at the club, DDG having had a case of the pickfords himself.
Philip McKeown
4 Posted 29/08/2020 at 23:47:06
The question is, does Romero have longer arms than a Velociraptor and can he behave better than a 7 year old who has not yet received his diagnosis.
If the answer is yes, get it done

