Rodriguez could undergo medical this week

The Colombian star was reportedly in Porto this weekend, an important development as it would allow him to travel to the United Kingdom to undergo a medical without having to self-quarantine upon his arrival which would be the case were he coming from Spain.

Sky Sports suggest that he could fly in to undergo his physical exam and settle personal terms this week, although it is still unclear at this stage whether James would come in on loan or in a permanent deal.

He has one year left on his current contract at Real but is still being talked about in terms of a fee between €25m and €35m. Indeed, Marca in Spain report that a deal has been reached for the former figure.

Meanwhile, The Guardian say that the 29-year-old was excused from training yesterday, suggesting that he is preparing to leave the Spanish giants.

