Rodriguez could undergo medical this week
The Colombian star was reportedly in Porto this weekend, an important development as it would allow him to travel to the United Kingdom to undergo a medical without having to self-quarantine upon his arrival which would be the case were he coming from Spain.
Sky Sports suggest that he could fly in to undergo his physical exam and settle personal terms this week, although it is still unclear at this stage whether James would come in on loan or in a permanent deal.
He has one year left on his current contract at Real but is still being talked about in terms of a fee between €25m and €35m. Indeed, Marca in Spain report that a deal has been reached for the former figure.
Meanwhile, The Guardian say that the 29-year-old was excused from training yesterday, suggesting that he is preparing to leave the Spanish giants.
Original Source: Sky Sports
Reader Comments (86)
I am starting to guess the formations Carlo will be planning.
4-3-3- or 4-2-3-1. Is the first that springs to mind, and could take Gomes to the next level.
Pickford
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Doucouré Allan
Rodriguez Gomes Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin
Gomes, Doucouré and Allan with Rodríguez either as a 10 or a wide forward doesn’t half look better than what we’ve had to witness this past few years. Really hope it works.
Would still like our lack of pace all over the pitch to be addressed though. And a new keeper of course.
Romero
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Allan Doucouré
Rodriguez Gomes Richarlison
Costa
7 South American's in that XI! Mind you, that would NOT be a Young XI, but they would twat most teams.
Have we signed him and I've missed it?
Or have I just fallen asleep early and I'm dreaming already?
£22M for Allan strikes me as a very decent deal for a player who Napoli said they wanted £40M for.
£25M-£35M on Rodriguez seems excessive for a player in the last year of his contract who has had multiple (small) injury issues in the last 2 years. I'd heard reports of a £6M loan fee for the year which sounds much wiser and more palatable.
I still feel more convinced that Allan will adapt well to the Premier League than Rodriguez but it's not often that we are able to bag such stardust, even if it may be a touch faded. Rodriguez, when fit and on form, is a wonderful player who would benefit any team in the world; though his brilliance is not of the individual sort and he will require good movement and energy around him in order to get the best out of him. Intriguing times!
Who's Costa?
Getting exciting, and hopefully not finished yet.
Well you did invite it, but seriously why do you believe this won't happen? I think having read the many 'alleged' reports, he has obviously historically not performed as expected, under various managers, but Carlo knows him well and seemingly can get him firing on all cylinders.
Like Allan, they know Carlo well, and have played for him at more than one Club, so basically I arrest my case m'lud. Although seeing them in the photo with the shirt at Finch Farm, would be more believable.
BTW, I think Sam's assessment of Rodriguez is spot-on - "it's not often we're able to bag such stardust, even if it's a touch faded."
Allan deal nearly done as well, and still in negotiations for Doucouré, so Brands has to work his magic, to get the big earners, who won't make the team, off our books. Trying to move Ramirez, Bolasie, Delph, and Sigurdsson will be near impossible.
Costa Zimmer Frame?
28 Posted 31/08/2020 at 21:09:52
Commentator's dream...
Banks
Cafu
Moore
Maldini
Roberto Carlos
Cristian Ronaldo
Ball
Platini
Maradona
Messi
Pele
Bring it on!
Pickford
Arias
Mina
Holgate
Digne
Allan
Doucouré
Gomes
Rodriguez
Calvert-Lewin
Richarlison
In addition, they are both 29, coming to a new league and will need time to adapt, time which we don't have. They are not the answers, they will just add to the problems that exist.
Try not to focus on the contracts and think about the players!
Watch YouTube, find the best bits and just dream that they will be able to replicate it!
As for coming to a new league, James has played in Columbia, Argentina, Portugal, Spain and Germany plus multiple international competitions. I can't see Sigurdsson being moved on this season so he won't be the only player for the attacking midfield role
Anyway, dare to dream! Football for fans isn't about contracts and sell-on!
We need a quality striker ASAP or we ain't moving up the league any time soon.
For every Zola, there is a Balotelli, Taibi, Aquilani, Kean, Borini, Roque Junior, Shevchenko, Mutu, Maicon, Falque, Dalmat, Veron, Gianccerini, Osvaldo, Grabbi and many more. I would never like us to sign anyone playing in Italy.
It just feels that, if the club is willing to spend around £50M on two 29-year-olds who just have had a poor season, are in the last year of contract, clearly on the decline, that there are better options out there.
This is just plain lazy recruitment, we should expect better.
I've learned more this morning about this Dutch muppet's sex life with Bergkamp's daughter than I have about any other transfers.
Unbelievable!
But, as much as we needed strengthening in midfield, we need a quality goalscorer up front. Calvert-Lewin is improving but nowhere near the finished article and, for me, to have someone for him to learn from would be great for him and a top striker will help enormously.
I realize that there is only a certain amount of money because of FFP and Covid-19 that we can spend, so maybe we will have to wait for that top striker, but I feel it is the one area where we have no experience, with both Calvert-Lewin and Kean still learning the job.
Actually, fair play to Rashford and Richarlison good work.
There's too much of a burden on Richarlison to get us goals. I've read the articles on our financial state and I don't think the resources will be available but I'd like to see a new goalkeeper and a goalscorer recruited. Even someone like Troy Deeney, who has proven he can get goals in this league would help us.
The other hope is that Moise Kean can get more game time but I didn't see enough quality from him in the cameos he did have to suggest that he will be the answer.
60 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:06:21
On the subject of the other lot, do you think the BBC will broadcast a special documentary if Everton win the title in future years – I don't think so either. The BBC and the media appear to believe that the other lot and Man United have a divine right to win trophies, nothing would please me more than if either or both of them fall flat on their faces at some future point in time.
I can understand where you are coming from on this but we have a predicament. We need quick results while building a young team that will provide long term success. Done it myself in amateur coaching. Sometimes you need to take on some "experience" short term to help the youngsters during the team development.
I think you will understand what I am saying here.
Patrick, when we do win the league again, there will be a strapline on the back page saying 'Everton win Premier League – see page 40 for details' The headline will be 'Manure and Poo in race to sign promising Southport youngster'
I should be used to it by now but it continues to rankle.
Most of our midfielders dating back as far as Carsley to current date, plus a few benchmark Premier League midfielders for a bit of context.
3 points for a goal, 1 for assist. Sum of both scores, then divided by appearances. I also chucked in James for Bayern and Allan for Napoli.
Without putting any real details in, here are my findings:
Lampard and Gerrard were amazing.
Our midfield purchases since Moyes left have been generally shocking in terms of goals and assists.
Bernard is only very slightly more productive than Bolasie.
Super Kev really was pretty good for us.
James would greatly improve us.
Nothing really new or to be honest interesting. But it killed 20 minutes...
Wouldst thou look down on the dross below us or hold one's head on high and just say, "WE DID IT!" Nil Satis Nisi Optimum "only the best will do." and Fuck you Skye Sports and the rest of you fuckwits for not believing we could do it. Go jump in the Thames!
Now, wouldn't that be nice!
Long time reader and rare post from me but find my eyebrows raising when I hear so much negativity about Sigurdsson. Yes, we definitely paid over the odds but that's out of his control.
A few thoughts.
2018-2019 season when playing with Silva's 4-3-3, he scored what 13 or 14 and had about 6 or 7 assists (stats checkers please correct if required). We then went into a (sadly familiar) tailspin and managers and systems chopped and changed. Upshot was Siggy finds himself in a 4-4-2 being asked to play deeper and make tackles which has never been his strongest asset as a footballer.
Then, I was reading another article about James and about how when at Real and how, when Carlo was there when he signed, it was a 4-4-2 formation and in his first season recognised as one of the top players in the league. But then he suffered after Carlo was replaced and they changed to a 4-3-3 and subsequently found himself on fringes of the squad. The loan move to Bayern with Carlo raised his game again playing back in a 4-4-2 but Carlo left and Bayern wanted to invest in younger options rather than take up $42M option to purchase James.
When James does (not should! I'm that confident!!) arrives, he will raise the quality in the attacking midfield options by quite some magnitude. But I still think Sigurdsson can provide an effective alternative, if, and only if he is deployed as a Number 10 with little or no defensive requirements, as will be the case with James.
Just keep in mind that 13 goals from mid-field in 2018-19 with 6 or so assists is not too shabby.
** Puts tin hat on, retreats to bunker and braces for impact!**
Stay safe all you ToffeeWebbers
Sigurdsson has indeed suffered from being deployed in a deeper role in a 4-4-2 formation. But, he never really played in a 4-3-3 formation under Silva as you state. He played centrally in a 4-2-3-1 behind the striker. This is the only position that really suits Siggy. He's good at popping up around and in the box and scoring goals. He's also good at set-pieces.
He's never been the creative Number 10 (David Silva type) player we've been craving for years. He was completely the wrong player to spend £45 million on IMO as he as his limitations.
However I find it totally inexcusable that he would stroll around and let the game pass him by as he undoubtedly did in at least two of the lockdown matches (Spurs and the Wolves debacle).
It is that level of contempt for the club as it's most expensive player and one of it's highest paid that has got most people's backs up.
Sigurdsson cost too much, yes. But, when played in the position that suits him best, he performed well.
If Gana was played in his Siggy's role would he excel?
If he doesn't leave this year, I hope he gets used in an area of the pitch where he can use his skill set to best effect.
He's a good option off the bench, in cup games and to fill in every now and then. Like all players, play him in his best position with better players around him and he'll get a few goals and assists.
Rarely injured and teams are still wary of his set-piece skills even though we've seen them too infrequently.
Players like him aren't the ones dragging the club down, it's the ones who don't play and don't contribute anything that we need rid of. Having said all that, if anyone is willing to bid over £10M then definitely time to cash in.
It also has to be said that the season before he had one of his most productive seasons in his career.
It was a shit show for the whole team last season. And Siggy is getting a fair amount of stick. Mostly deserved, but some way over the top.
He cost too much. But, when playing in the position he was signed to play in and which best suits his style, he performs well.
They also say that we have agreed to fork out €25m.
Club put Thursday deadline on player to seal Everton move – Has three-year deal ‘ready for him’
I thought he was coming on loan and everyone was saying Brands is a genius!
Changes every hour on the hour. 😊
MD had that news at about 3pm BST today. We can but wait...
76 Posted 01/09/2020 at 18:42:16
Of course, being in my eighties I shan't live to see it!
Carlo is buying players he knows how to get the best out of. It’s how silva convinced the board to splash out for Richarlison and that was derided on here!
86 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:59:09
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VivznSKng8
