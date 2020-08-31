Skip to Main Content
Rodriguez could undergo medical this week

Lyndon Lloyd | Monday, 31 August 2020 86comments  |  Jump to last
James Rodriguez's proposed move to Everton appears to be moving ahead amid reports that the Blues could strike an agreement with Real Madrid "within 48 hours".

The Colombian star was reportedly in Porto this weekend, an important development as it would allow him to travel to the United Kingdom to undergo a medical without having to self-quarantine upon his arrival which would be the case were he coming from Spain.

Sky Sports suggest that he could fly in to undergo his physical exam and settle personal terms this week, although it is still unclear at this stage whether James would come in on loan or in a permanent deal.

He has one year left on his current contract at Real but is still being talked about in terms of a fee between €25m and €35m. Indeed, Marca in Spain report that a deal has been reached for the former figure.

Meanwhile, The Guardian say that the 29-year-old was excused from training yesterday, suggesting that he is preparing to leave the Spanish giants.

Original Source: Sky Sports  
Reliability rating:

Minik Hansen
1 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:07:44
One step at a time, Allan and now James. Hopefully, there will be another good surprise signing, and we get rid of a few fringe players, and if he doesn't go, Bolasie back to some sort of form to help better than the ones, that were playing wide last season.
Mike Gaynes
2 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:11:31
I can't wait.
Mal van Schaick
3 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:16:16
Quality instead of low quality quantity. That should be a lesson learned.
Andrew Brookfield
4 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:40:17
What a time to be alive!!
Tony Everan
5 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:47:34
Best news for the club for years, getting excited now for the new season.

I am starting to guess the formations Carlo will be planning.

4-3-3- or 4-2-3-1. Is the first that springs to mind, and could take Gomes to the next level.

Pickford
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Doucouré Allan
Rodriguez Gomes Richarlison
Calvert-Lewin

Sam Bowen
6 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:53:06
Exciting signing to be fair. Could go horribly wrong but I really hope he finds form and is able to maintain fitness, we’re definitely due a bit of good luck.

Gomes, Doucouré and Allan with Rodríguez either as a 10 or a wide forward doesn’t half look better than what we’ve had to witness this past few years. Really hope it works.

Would still like our lack of pace all over the pitch to be addressed though. And a new keeper of course.

Ajay Gopal
7 Posted 31/08/2020 at 18:56:18
Tony, that is a very tasty starting XI. We can all dream - and in my dream (based on rumours doing the rounds), Romero and Diego Costa also come in.

Romero
Arias Holgate Mina Digne
Allan Doucouré
Rodriguez Gomes Richarlison
Costa

7 South American's in that XI! Mind you, that would NOT be a Young XI, but they would twat most teams.

Peter Hopkins
8 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:01:00
Why is Arias in two of those teams?

Have we signed him and I've missed it?

Tony Everan
9 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:06:36
No, not yet Peter, we haven't signed four of them yet, nearly half that team. Allan and Rodriguez are nailed on, Doucouré and Arias are very strong possibilities.
Jim Bennings
10 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:10:25
Can I dare to dream of seeing an Everton midfield with some guile, some intelligence, some craft and blimey maybe even some goals?

Or have I just fallen asleep early and I'm dreaming already?

Neil Copeland
11 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:13:04
Ajay#7, looks good to me. I can't see Costa coming here though but still good to dream now and again.
John Pickles
12 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:15:37
Great news, if he can stay fit!
Sam Hoare
13 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:18:54
At the risk of being dull, I hope the figures are a lot less than being reported.

£22M for Allan strikes me as a very decent deal for a player who Napoli said they wanted £40M for.

£25M-£35M on Rodriguez seems excessive for a player in the last year of his contract who has had multiple (small) injury issues in the last 2 years. I'd heard reports of a £6M loan fee for the year which sounds much wiser and more palatable.

I still feel more convinced that Allan will adapt well to the Premier League than Rodriguez but it's not often that we are able to bag such stardust, even if it may be a touch faded. Rodriguez, when fit and on form, is a wonderful player who would benefit any team in the world; though his brilliance is not of the individual sort and he will require good movement and energy around him in order to get the best out of him. Intriguing times!

Brian Williams
14 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:19:53
Costa and Zimmer up front?
Peter Hopkins
15 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:21:04
I know about the big three but I keep seeing this Arias and wondered if we'd signed him.
Peter Hopkins
16 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:22:55
And now Costa, no thanks.
Mike Gaynes
17 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:33:30
And I just saw a Rafinha report as well.

Who's Costa?

Marc Hints
18 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:39:00
We just had a bid knocked back for Emerson, Barcelona right back. So I don't think we are after Arias.
Derek Knox
19 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:53:09
Just cough and sign!

Getting exciting, and hopefully not finished yet.

Nick Page
20 Posted 31/08/2020 at 19:58:19
Call me an old stickler but I still can’t see this happening and will only believe it once I see the lad in Royal Blue.
Derek Knox
21 Posted 31/08/2020 at 20:04:00
Nick @20, you're an old stickler!

Well you did invite it, but seriously why do you believe this won't happen? I think having read the many 'alleged' reports, he has obviously historically not performed as expected, under various managers, but Carlo knows him well and seemingly can get him firing on all cylinders.

Like Allan, they know Carlo well, and have played for him at more than one Club, so basically I arrest my case m'lud. Although seeing them in the photo with the shirt at Finch Farm, would be more believable.

Peter Warren
22 Posted 31/08/2020 at 20:09:21
I agree with Sam and would be surprised if we spent big money on a transfer for Rodríguez. Don’t get me wrong I’m dead excited, he is quality but a lot of money on wages and just don’t see how we can afford him. Can somebody give us our money back on Iwobi!
Bill Gienapp
23 Posted 31/08/2020 at 20:11:37
Assuming we get the deals over the line (always feel compelled to say that, until it's 100% official!), it remains to be seen how Allan and Rodriguez will actually fare in the PL... but it's clear we wouldn't be attracting players of this caliber if not for Ancelotti, so that's pretty exciting.

BTW, I think Sam's assessment of Rodriguez is spot-on - "it's not often we're able to bag such stardust, even if it's a touch faded."

Danny Broderick
24 Posted 31/08/2020 at 20:19:14
Tremendous headline this: ”Rodriguez could undergo medical this week”. I could win the lottery this week! Probably won’t, but fingers crossed...
Christy Ring
25 Posted 31/08/2020 at 20:38:05
I'd love to see James sign, if he can stay fit, definitely an upgrade on Sigurdsson. He's only one year left on his contract, so I can't see us paying €25M, and his salary as well, especially with Real want to get him off their books, can see us getting a better deal.

Allan deal nearly done as well, and still in negotiations for Doucouré, so Brands has to work his magic, to get the big earners, who won't make the team, off our books. Trying to move Ramirez, Bolasie, Delph, and Sigurdsson will be near impossible.

Neil Copeland
26 Posted 31/08/2020 at 20:49:02
Brian#14, Zimmer May not come but we could go for his brother, Frame
Brian Williams
27 Posted 31/08/2020 at 21:04:13
Maybe a front three Neil?
Costa Zimmer Frame?
Neil Copeland
28 Posted 31/08/2020 at 21:09:52
Brian #27, backed up by Chair, Wheel and Nurse in the midfield.

Commentator's dream...

Colin Glassar
29 Posted 31/08/2020 at 22:32:00
Can’t wait for this season to start:

Banks
Cafu
Moore
Maldini
Roberto Carlos
Cristian Ronaldo
Ball
Platini
Maradona
Messi
Pele

Bring it on!

John Pickles
30 Posted 31/08/2020 at 22:56:51
You spelt the goalies name wrong Colin, it's spelt S-O-U-T-H-A-L-L. Shame on you.
Colin Glassar
31 Posted 31/08/2020 at 23:01:50
My bad, John. I was thinking of Yashin but he was a bit before my time. Big Nev is definitely in that elite group.
Paul Birmingham
32 Posted 31/08/2020 at 23:04:09
Superb, Colin, that’s the Spirit, and Hope we need.
Mike Corcoran
33 Posted 31/08/2020 at 23:25:47
Bloody hell, Colin, who's gonna hold the fort in front of the back four?
Steve Shave
34 Posted 31/08/2020 at 23:48:21
Tony 5, now that is a team I like the look of! 4-3-3 also looks tasty:

Pickford
Arias
Mina
Holgate
Digne

Allan
Doucouré
Gomes

Rodriguez
Calvert-Lewin
Richarlison

Colin Glassar
35 Posted 01/09/2020 at 00:01:21
Lee Carsley, Mike?
Paul Kernot
36 Posted 01/09/2020 at 00:24:04
Sorry, Colin. As a true Blue, surely Kendall & Harvey go in midfield next to Ball. Put the rest on the bench.
John Zapa
37 Posted 01/09/2020 at 03:37:35
It's hard for me to get excited about the potential signings of 2 has-beens on huge contracts. These are both players that did almost nothing last season and their clubs and fans would love to see the back of them the same way we think of Bolasie or Sigurdsson.

In addition, they are both 29, coming to a new league and will need time to adapt, time which we don't have. They are not the answers, they will just add to the problems that exist.

Bob Parrington
38 Posted 01/09/2020 at 06:27:53
Well John @37, I can see you're trying to zap(a) all the good feelings that have been in this trail.
Jim Harrison
39 Posted 01/09/2020 at 06:35:38
John 37

Try not to focus on the contracts and think about the players!

Watch YouTube, find the best bits and just dream that they will be able to replicate it!

As for coming to a new league, James has played in Columbia, Argentina, Portugal, Spain and Germany plus multiple international competitions. I can't see Sigurdsson being moved on this season so he won't be the only player for the attacking midfield role

Anyway, dare to dream! Football for fans isn't about contracts and sell-on!

Geoff Lambert
40 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:21:37
How about someone to score the goals up front?

We need a quality striker ASAP or we ain't moving up the league any time soon.

Brian Murray
41 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:37:37
Calvert-Lewin is not going to suddenly turn into a 20-goal striker. His pace is handy off the bench as teams tire and that's it. Time to see if Simms is the answer because we already know he's a more natural finisher. Failing that, Brands actually does his job and finds the next Drogba who is definitely out there.
Geoff Lambert
42 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:42:14
I would love to get Mason Greenwood in from Man Utd, the lad is going to be a superstar.
Kevin Bennett
43 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:43:13
Let's hope he gets us up off our feet and we are not “sitting down next to you”.

John Zapa
44 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:44:33
The transition from the Italian league to the Premier League is huge, the success rate of players joining from there is far lower than from the Bundesliga or Spain. The pace and intensity is a huge difference.

For every Zola, there is a Balotelli, Taibi, Aquilani, Kean, Borini, Roque Junior, Shevchenko, Mutu, Maicon, Falque, Dalmat, Veron, Gianccerini, Osvaldo, Grabbi and many more. I would never like us to sign anyone playing in Italy.

Bob Parrington
45 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:49:32
Another Zap! But it is good to hear contra-thoughts. Keeps a controlling factor in the thoughts, even if we don't agree!
Ray Roche
46 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:50:53
Geoff, maybe Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Kean will get sufficient service to allow them to score more goals. They've been starved of service for so long, it may come as a shock to them!
Bob Parrington
47 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:52:41
Hey John the Zapa, I should have added "But you would not be in our sales team!!" Purchasing Officer, maybe??
Brian Murray
48 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:52:55
He can't be any slower and less effective than Sigurdsson. Plus I doubt he likes to hide – unlike our £40 million non-entity!
Geoff Lambert
49 Posted 01/09/2020 at 08:54:19
Ray, I would not pin your hopes on Calvert-Lewin and Kean taking us to the next level.
John Zapa
50 Posted 01/09/2020 at 09:07:15
Bob, I think people here are so fed up with the poor midfield options that anyone who can actually move more than a few steps a game and can pass the ball forward would be looked at as an upgrade.

It just feels that, if the club is willing to spend around £50M on two 29-year-olds who just have had a poor season, are in the last year of contract, clearly on the decline, that there are better options out there.

This is just plain lazy recruitment, we should expect better.

Joe McMahon
51 Posted 01/09/2020 at 09:17:50
Ray, I feel that Calvert-Lewin needs to help regards composure and finishing. He hadn't scored for 10 Premier League games, but had squandered a good few chances. Regards Kean, we don't know yet as he hasn't had many minutes.
Geoff Lambert
52 Posted 01/09/2020 at 09:21:53
Joe, that's where the problem lies, You can't teach composure and finishing. You have either got it or you have not. I don't think Calvrt-Lewin has been born with either. Maybe too early to say that about Kean.
Stephen Vincent
53 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:01:32
There will obviously be no other transfers completed until Donny van den Prick has signed for Manure. No point in searching for anything else.

I've learned more this morning about this Dutch muppet's sex life with Bergkamp's daughter than I have about any other transfers.

Unbelievable!

Colin Glassar
54 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:06:49
This transfer window is turning into a Homeric saga. Please Everton, just get it done and dusted and let’s move on.
Brian Harrison
55 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:08:10
Certainly Ancelotti has focused on getting some new players to play in midfield for next season, which I think was a priority. With Allan and Rodriguez to be added to the squad and also, if reports are correct, still negotiating with Watford for Doucouré, that will certainly massively improve his options in midfield.

But, as much as we needed strengthening in midfield, we need a quality goalscorer up front. Calvert-Lewin is improving but nowhere near the finished article and, for me, to have someone for him to learn from would be great for him and a top striker will help enormously.

I realize that there is only a certain amount of money because of FFP and Covid-19 that we can spend, so maybe we will have to wait for that top striker, but I feel it is the one area where we have no experience, with both Calvert-Lewin and Kean still learning the job.

Stephen Vincent
56 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:13:12
Oh and now Lord Rashford of Trafford is going to be next Prime Minister!!!

Expecting to hear at any moment how many times Pogba has taken a crap this morning.

Actually, fair play to Rashford and Richarlison good work.

John Pickles
57 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:21:46
Don”t forget Jadon Sancho, Stephen. You have to remember that anything slightly Man Utd related is more important than the outbreak of WW3 to our “independent” press.
Craig Walker
58 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:33:15
I agree with Brian @55. We don't score enough goals. Calvert-Lewin is vastly improved but he needs 4 or 5 chances before he finds the back of the net. I don't think he scored, did he, in the games during the restart?

There's too much of a burden on Richarlison to get us goals. I've read the articles on our financial state and I don't think the resources will be available but I'd like to see a new goalkeeper and a goalscorer recruited. Even someone like Troy Deeney, who has proven he can get goals in this league would help us.

The other hope is that Moise Kean can get more game time but I didn't see enough quality from him in the cameos he did have to suggest that he will be the answer.

Colin Glassar
59 Posted 01/09/2020 at 10:49:13
Stephen, Man Utd and Liverpool have a vast (hurts me to say it) domestic and overseas following who will click on any related stories.

It's demand, or clicks as Martin Samuel would say, that keeps these two top of the football pages with a constant flow of crappy reports.

Patrick McFarlane
60 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:06:21
Patience! Colin patience, it has been a bank holiday weekend in the middle of a pandemic, therefore, delays to deals are to be expected are they not? I think we'll get both Rodriguez and Allan but may miss out on Doucouré. I wouldn't be surprised to see Zaha arrive but he may prove to be too much for our budget.

On the subject of the other lot, do you think the BBC will broadcast a special documentary if Everton win the title in future years – I don't think so either. The BBC and the media appear to believe that the other lot and Man United have a divine right to win trophies, nothing would please me more than if either or both of them fall flat on their faces at some future point in time.

Bob Parrington
61 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:23:05
John @50,

I can understand where you are coming from on this but we have a predicament. We need quick results while building a young team that will provide long term success. Done it myself in amateur coaching. Sometimes you need to take on some "experience" short term to help the youngsters during the team development.

I think you will understand what I am saying here.

Stephen Vincent
62 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:27:55
John #57, I know, but it does not make it any easier knowing that if James Rodriquez was signing for them, there would be a full Sky OB crew following his every move and Jim White speculating as to what make of pen he would sign his contract with.

Patrick, when we do win the league again, there will be a strapline on the back page saying 'Everton win Premier League – see page 40 for details' The headline will be 'Manure and Poo in race to sign promising Southport youngster'

I should be used to it by now but it continues to rankle.

Jim Harrison
63 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:31:16
I just did a very shabby bit of statistical analysis

Most of our midfielders dating back as far as Carsley to current date, plus a few benchmark Premier League midfielders for a bit of context.
3 points for a goal, 1 for assist. Sum of both scores, then divided by appearances. I also chucked in James for Bayern and Allan for Napoli.

Without putting any real details in, here are my findings:

Lampard and Gerrard were amazing.

Our midfield purchases since Moyes left have been generally shocking in terms of goals and assists.

Bernard is only very slightly more productive than Bolasie.

Super Kev really was pretty good for us.

James would greatly improve us.

Nothing really new or to be honest interesting. But it killed 20 minutes...

John Pickles
64 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:36:27
Stephen, that's exactly what happened when we were dominant in the mid 80s and has created my deep loathing of the red Mancs. I would support an Al Qaeda XI if it played Man Utd.
Bob Parrington
65 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:40:15
To those of us on here who show envy with the "press" that the RS, Manure, Chelski, Citeh etc get. How will you feel in a few years time when we, Everton, are at the top and receiving the plaudits?

Wouldst thou look down on the dross below us or hold one's head on high and just say, "WE DID IT!" Nil Satis Nisi Optimum "only the best will do." and Fuck you Skye Sports and the rest of you fuckwits for not believing we could do it. Go jump in the Thames!

Now, wouldn't that be nice!

Graham Lloyd
66 Posted 01/09/2020 at 11:56:45
Hi ToffeeWeb-ers

Long time reader and rare post from me but find my eyebrows raising when I hear so much negativity about Sigurdsson. Yes, we definitely paid over the odds but that's out of his control.

A few thoughts.

2018-2019 season when playing with Silva's 4-3-3, he scored what 13 or 14 and had about 6 or 7 assists (stats checkers please correct if required). We then went into a (sadly familiar) tailspin and managers and systems chopped and changed. Upshot was Siggy finds himself in a 4-4-2 being asked to play deeper and make tackles which has never been his strongest asset as a footballer.

Then, I was reading another article about James and about how when at Real and how, when Carlo was there when he signed, it was a 4-4-2 formation and in his first season recognised as one of the top players in the league. But then he suffered after Carlo was replaced and they changed to a 4-3-3 and subsequently found himself on fringes of the squad. The loan move to Bayern with Carlo raised his game again playing back in a 4-4-2 but Carlo left and Bayern wanted to invest in younger options rather than take up $42M option to purchase James.

When James does (not should! I'm that confident!!) arrives, he will raise the quality in the attacking midfield options by quite some magnitude. But I still think Sigurdsson can provide an effective alternative, if, and only if he is deployed as a Number 10 with little or no defensive requirements, as will be the case with James.

Just keep in mind that 13 goals from mid-field in 2018-19 with 6 or so assists is not too shabby.

** Puts tin hat on, retreats to bunker and braces for impact!**

Stay safe all you ToffeeWebbers

Mark Frere
67 Posted 01/09/2020 at 12:28:36
Graham @66,

Sigurdsson has indeed suffered from being deployed in a deeper role in a 4-4-2 formation. But, he never really played in a 4-3-3 formation under Silva as you state. He played centrally in a 4-2-3-1 behind the striker. This is the only position that really suits Siggy. He's good at popping up around and in the box and scoring goals. He's also good at set-pieces.

He's never been the creative Number 10 (David Silva type) player we've been craving for years. He was completely the wrong player to spend £45 million on IMO as he as his limitations.

Stephen Vincent
68 Posted 01/09/2020 at 12:35:47
Graham, there is some merit in what you say.

However I find it totally inexcusable that he would stroll around and let the game pass him by as he undoubtedly did in at least two of the lockdown matches (Spurs and the Wolves debacle).

It is that level of contempt for the club as it's most expensive player and one of it's highest paid that has got most people's backs up.

Jim Harrison
69 Posted 01/09/2020 at 12:39:16
Mark 67

Sigurdsson cost too much, yes. But, when played in the position that suits him best, he performed well.

If Gana was played in his Siggy's role would he excel?

If he doesn't leave this year, I hope he gets used in an area of the pitch where he can use his skill set to best effect.

Mick Roberts
70 Posted 01/09/2020 at 13:20:58
We still need to get rid of the dead weight, eg, Sigurdsson, Bolasie, Iwobi, Besic...
Frank Boyle
71 Posted 01/09/2020 at 16:00:51
Mundo Deportivo report that Rodríguez has till Thursday 3 September to finalize the move.
Sam Bowen
72 Posted 01/09/2020 at 17:11:20
Graham 66. I'm kind of in agreement with you. No doubting he has had a crap season but a centre midfielder he will never be. I think that unless a realistic offer comes in for him this window, he's definitely worth keeping in the squad.

He's a good option off the bench, in cup games and to fill in every now and then. Like all players, play him in his best position with better players around him and he'll get a few goals and assists.

Rarely injured and teams are still wary of his set-piece skills even though we've seen them too infrequently.

Players like him aren't the ones dragging the club down, it's the ones who don't play and don't contribute anything that we need rid of. Having said all that, if anyone is willing to bid over £10M then definitely time to cash in.

Jim Harrison
73 Posted 01/09/2020 at 17:19:57
Sam @72,

It also has to be said that the season before he had one of his most productive seasons in his career.

It was a shit show for the whole team last season. And Siggy is getting a fair amount of stick. Mostly deserved, but some way over the top.

He cost too much. But, when playing in the position he was signed to play in and which best suits his style, he performs well.

Mike Keating
74 Posted 01/09/2020 at 17:49:57
Frank #71,

They also say that we have agreed to fork out €25m.

Club put Thursday deadline on player to seal Everton move – Has three-year deal ‘ready for him’

I thought he was coming on loan and everyone was saying Brands is a genius!

Frank Boyle
75 Posted 01/09/2020 at 18:16:50
Mike @74.

Changes every hour on the hour. 😊

MD had that news at about 3pm BST today. We can but wait...

Derek Taylor
76 Posted 01/09/2020 at 18:42:16
I seem to remember that there were lots of 'specials' on Leicester City when they performed their miracle, so why should the media ignore an Everton repeat?

Of course, being in my eighties I shan't live to see it!

Mike Gaynes
77 Posted 01/09/2020 at 19:02:45
Gabriel confirmed for Arsenal. Ah, well.
David Pearl
78 Posted 01/09/2020 at 21:47:58
James Rodriguez – 3-year deal confirmed apparently... according to The Telegraph, so no loan. This is our Robinho, let hope it turns out better. Finally we attract real talent. Coyb
Paul Hewitt
79 Posted 01/09/2020 at 21:48:03
Rodriguez signed.
Michael Kenrick
80 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:33:46
Nothing confirmed yet...
Paul Hewitt
81 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:40:29
Everton will confirm it tomorrow. But it's done.
Kieran Kinsella
82 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:49:25
Does the kitbag deal include selling shirts in Bogota?
Kunal Desai
83 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:52:50
SSN confirmed both medicals for Rodriguez and Allan tomorrow. Plus Doucoure deal looks to be edging closer to completion.
Mike Gaynes
84 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:55:00
Kieran, that's not where the big money is in Colombia! ;-)
Carl Manning
85 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:57:36
Plain lazy recruitment? To buy a Brazilian international who excelled under carlos system in Naples, and a guy Carlo took to Madrid, won la décima and excelled in carlos system again in Munich where he won another league title and scored and assisted more in a year than our current crop in 3! Some people on here are clueless.

Carlo is buying players he knows how to get the best out of. It’s how silva convinced the board to splash out for Richarlison and that was derided on here!

Geoff Lambert
86 Posted 01/09/2020 at 22:59:09
I know it's youtube but watch this guy with the ball, thenread the comments below. we are in for plenty of nutmegs I tell ya.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VivznSKng8

