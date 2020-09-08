Everton 'keeping tabs' on Valencia's Gomez

The Telegraph claim that the Blues have made inquiries about the availability of the 24-year-old Uruguayan who scored 30 goals in 71 games for Celta Vigo before moving to Valencia last year in a £13m deal.

These season he struck 10 times in 33 games but with his current club needing to sell players, he may be available. West Ham United are also credited with strong interest in Gomez who has been capped 17 times by his country.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could target striking reinforcements now that he has added Allan and James Rodriguez to his side, with Abdoulaye Doucouré expected to be confirmed as the club's third signing of the summer today.

Original Source: The Telegraph

