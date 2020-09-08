Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Tomori set for Everton loan
Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian and Ryan Taylor of The Express have both tweeted that the 22-year-old centre-back is set to join the Blues after the Londoners signed free agent Thiago Silva.
Tomori has cut his teeth with loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County in recent seasons and is seen as a valuable addition to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's options at centre-half.
Rennes were said to be strong suitors to take the Canadian this season but it appears as though Everton have stolen a march in being able to keep him in the Premier League.
2 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:52:57
3 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:56:35
4 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:58:36
5 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:58:39
To everybody who said we need more pace at the back: Problem solved. This kid is so quick he brings to mind the Cool Papa Bell story about turning off the lights and making it into bed before the room gets dark. We were supposed to get this loan a year ago... the timing is even better now.
1 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:50:22