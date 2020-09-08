Tomori set for Everton loan

Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian and Ryan Taylor of The Express have both tweeted that the 22-year-old centre-back is set to join the Blues after the Londoners signed free agent Thiago Silva.

Tomori has cut his teeth with loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County in recent seasons and is seen as a valuable addition to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's options at centre-half.

Rennes were said to be strong suitors to take the Canadian this season but it appears as though Everton have stolen a march in being able to keep him in the Premier League.

