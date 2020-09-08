Skip to Main Content
Tomori set for Everton loan

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 08 September 2020 5comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are close to signing Fikayo Tomori on a season-long loan from Chelsea according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian and Ryan Taylor of The Express have both tweeted that the 22-year-old centre-back is set to join the Blues after the Londoners signed free agent Thiago Silva.

Tomori has cut his teeth with loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County in recent seasons and is seen as a valuable addition to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's options at centre-half.

Rennes were said to be strong suitors to take the Canadian this season but it appears as though Everton have stolen a march in being able to keep him in the Premier League.

Reader Comments (5)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Pat Kelly
1 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:50:22
Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola "Fikayo" Tomori. We're gonna need a bigger shirt.
Dan Nulty
2 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:52:57
Would prefer if we could get option to buy but he solves a problem with Holgate injured, Mina's injury record and Keane being a slow as a horse without legs carrying Joe Parkinson.
Steve Ferns
3 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:56:35
Dan Nulty, agree with every word, but “ a horse without legs carrying Joe Parkinson” was inspired! Kudos for that one Dan.
Tom Bowers
4 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:58:36
This lad has talent. With Holgate injured and Mina an apparent ''sick-note" Tomori would be a good option. Can't be too strong at the back and the prospects of Nkounkou are an added bonus.
Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 08/09/2020 at 15:58:39
Pat, it's a distinguished name that translates to: "Never have to hear about Zouma again!"

To everybody who said we need more pace at the back: Problem solved. This kid is so quick he brings to mind the Cool Papa Bell story about turning off the lights and making it into bed before the room gets dark. We were supposed to get this loan a year ago... the timing is even better now.

