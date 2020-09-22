Everton held talks over Arias

The Blues have been linked with the fullback, who is an international team-mate of James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina, for the past few weeks and it appears as though the club have held talks with Atleti regarding the player.

Andrea Berta was quoted by Kicker as saying: “We are talking to Roma, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, but not Bayer Leverkusen. A loan deal with an obligation to buy after ten games is possible.”

Arias has a prior connection with Everton's Director of Football, Marcel Brands, as he signed the Colombian right-back for PSV Eindhoven.

