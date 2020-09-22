Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton held talks over Arias
The Blues have been linked with the fullback, who is an international team-mate of James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina, for the past few weeks and it appears as though the club have held talks with Atleti regarding the player.
Andrea Berta was quoted by Kicker as saying: “We are talking to Roma, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, but not Bayer Leverkusen. A loan deal with an obligation to buy after ten games is possible.”
Arias has a prior connection with Everton's Director of Football, Marcel Brands, as he signed the Colombian right-back for PSV Eindhoven.
2 Posted 22/09/2020 at 00:58:35
This is about improving the overall quality of the team on the pitch. Carlo and Marcel must consider him superior to Coleman and Kenny.
Is he?
Well, two years ago he sure as hell was. He was the Eredivisie Player of the Year and Colombia's starting RB in the World Cup.
But now he has lost out to Kieran Trippier at Atleti, which is why he's available for £13M at age 28.
1 Posted 22/09/2020 at 00:34:18
Full back isn't a priority at this time.
We have to get cover in were we most need it. And if it is a case of having to make space first before bringing anyone in, signing a player who only plays in a position we have little trouble in makes no sense.
Pace, creativity and finishing ability up front and centre back are the 2 main issues with the back up squad. Or am I missing something?