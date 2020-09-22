Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Saints eye Davies move
The Saints have lost their opening two matches and, according to Hampshire Live, Ralph Hasenhuttl has pledged to bring in a "No. 6" before the transfer deadline.
Talksport are claiming that Southampton want to take Davies on loan with an option to buy now that he has fallen down the pecking order at Everton following the arrivals of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Fee would be interesting after rejecting our bids for that Danish journeyman who was in his last year of contract.
At his age he needs game time, and without being too mean to the lad, hopefully one or two 'new' youngsters are in a position to be going past him in the next 12 months (Adeirnan, Onyango, etc).
How Liverpool managed to get £10mil from Wolves for a RB/CB who was 18 with no Premier League football is beyond me!
We are well stocked in the middle now with Allan, Doucore, Gbamin, Delph, Siggurddson, Gomes, Iwobi, Gordon and possibly someone like Onyango getting a few minutes here or there.
If he stays then his career will almost certainly go backwards. Despite not being the greatest he is still a premier league midfielder with over 100 (yes one hundred) appearances for us. A loan’s no good for us. We’ve seen the likes of Tosun, Niasse and Bolasie go on loan and they always come back valued at less than when they went. Cash in.
