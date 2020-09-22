Saints eye Davies move

The Saints have lost their opening two matches and, according to Hampshire Live, Ralph Hasenhuttl has pledged to bring in a "No. 6" before the transfer deadline.

Talksport are claiming that Southampton want to take Davies on loan with an option to buy now that he has fallen down the pecking order at Everton following the arrivals of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

