Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In  |  Sign Up
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Saints eye Davies move

Lyndon Lloyd | Tuesday, 22 September 2020 8comments  |  Jump to last
Tom Davies has emerged as a target for Southampton who are looking for midfield reinforcements following their losing start to the season.

The Saints have lost their opening two matches and, according to Hampshire Live, Ralph Hasenhuttl has pledged to bring in a "No. 6" before the transfer deadline.

Talksport are claiming that Southampton want to take Davies on loan with an option to buy now that he has fallen down the pecking order at Everton following the arrivals of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Reader Comments (8)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Mal van Schaick
1 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:01:24
Cash in and use the money for another Ancelotti target.
Ian Bennett
2 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:02:11
He needs to move on. Southampton is a good club that would offer him regular football.

Fee would be interesting after rejecting our bids for that Danish journeyman who was in his last year of contract.

Robert Leigh
3 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:24:56
I don't think he is worth it, but something around £15mil would be suitable for all concerned.

At his age he needs game time, and without being too mean to the lad, hopefully one or two 'new' youngsters are in a position to be going past him in the next 12 months (Adeirnan, Onyango, etc).

How Liverpool managed to get £10mil from Wolves for a RB/CB who was 18 with no Premier League football is beyond me!

Sam Hoare
4 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:34:38
If Hasenhuttl likes him and is going to play him then this would be a great move for Davies. Hasenhuttl is a very good coach I think and Tom would very possibly improve if playing regularly under his management. Then next summer we either sell him or get a better player back hopefully.

We are well stocked in the middle now with Allan, Doucore, Gbamin, Delph, Siggurddson, Gomes, Iwobi, Gordon and possibly someone like Onyango getting a few minutes here or there.

Kevin Prytherch
5 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:38:39
Loan - but no option to buy.
Kenny Smith
6 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:39:06
This move makes sense. I think he’s ran his race with us. I don’t think he’s anywhere near the level that Ancelloti wants his midfielders to be.
If he stays then his career will almost certainly go backwards. Despite not being the greatest he is still a premier league midfielder with over 100 (yes one hundred) appearances for us. A loan’s no good for us. We’ve seen the likes of Tosun, Niasse and Bolasie go on loan and they always come back valued at less than when they went. Cash in.
Kieran Kinsella
7 Posted 22/09/2020 at 15:42:37
Desperation move from Everton because financially speaking he's the last midfielder we should be shifting. Young, not injury prone, good attitude, low wage. Yeah he isn't great but I suspect we are just trying to shift him as he's the only person anyone wants and it's because of the reasons I stated above. Financially it would be much better to shift any of Besic, Bolasie, Bernard, Iwobi etc. But seemingly no one wants them and we need to balance the books as best we can. So off Tom goes.
Tony Everan
8 Posted 22/09/2020 at 16:03:18
With his lowish wages, no wonder clubs are wanting to loan him. Southampton is a good club for him, it will be very interesting to see how he gets on down there.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW



Latest News

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Online Football Betting with Betway

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com


Recent Articles





Talking Points & General Forum

Pinned Links

OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.