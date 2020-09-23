Todibo back on Everton's radar

| Wednesday, 23 September 2020



The 20-year-old emerged as a potential target for the Blues earlier this year when they came very close to signing Gabriel before the latter ended up at Arsenal.

Speculation on Todibo went quiet, especially when Everton shifted their attention to Fikayo Tomori but with interest in the Chelsea man waning as his place at Stamford Bridge looks more assured, Todibo is back under consideration.

Paul Joyce of The Times says the Frenchman is on Marcel Brands's shortlist but there are suggestions elsewhere that the fee being quoted by Barcelona is too high.

Ideally, Everton are looking at loan options and have also been linked with Jérôme Onguene of Salzburg by Telefoot.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb