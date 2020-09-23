Skip to Main Content
Todibo back on Everton's radar

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 23 September 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Jean-Clair Todibo is once again being considered by Everton as they search for central-defensive reinforcements.

The 20-year-old emerged as a potential target for the Blues earlier this year when they came very close to signing Gabriel before the latter ended up at Arsenal.

Speculation on Todibo went quiet, especially when Everton shifted their attention to Fikayo Tomori but with interest in the Chelsea man waning as his place at Stamford Bridge looks more assured, Todibo is back under consideration.

Paul Joyce of The Times says the Frenchman is on Marcel Brands's shortlist but there are suggestions elsewhere that the fee being quoted by Barcelona is too high.

Ideally, Everton are looking at loan options and have also been linked with Jérôme Onguene of Salzburg by Telefoot.

Colin Glassar
1 Posted 23/09/2020 at 19:34:11
Loan with option to buy would make sense. This kid has loads of potential

