The Perfect Storm

Starting with the ill-advised appointment of Rafael Benitez, a confluence of factors almost dragged this grand old club out of the top flight before Everton's terrific fans stepped in. A review of season 2021-22.

In the final reckoning of what felt like the longest and most emotionally and spiritually draining season in living memory, it seems like rather than a single, identifiable turning point, Everton had a handful of crucial moments that ultimately ensured the club's Premier League survival, culminating in the dramatic events of Thursday 19th May when safety was assured.

One was undoubtedly the home game against Chelsea on 1st May, coming as it did a week after the Blues had finally been dumped into the relegation zone following a grinding and increasingly concerning descent since falling out of the top half at the start of November.

The Everton Fans' Forum, one of a handful of supporter groups who came together to help rally unprecedented backing from the fans — including the first of three stirring, blue smoke-filled welcomes to the players' coach down Goodison Road — captured the increasingly defiant mood with a post on the club's official website, writing:

“It feels like everyone on the outside — other clubs, other fans, pundits, the media — is enjoying seeing a Club of our size in the position we are in. If it's us against the world, that's fine. Let's have a siege mentality for these final games.”

Whether perceived or real, there has been a sense that parts of the footballing world were revelling in the slow-moving car-crash that was Everton FC in 2021-22 and were expectant of a climactic finale that would result in the biggest club being relegated in the history of the Premier League. And the almost mocking quips by some that Frank Lampard's achievement in three months as manager had merely taken Everton from 16th to 16th simply seemed to reinforce that notion.

What that superficial conclusion by “drive-by” pundits overlooked, though, is that quite apart from the tragedy of England's longest-serving top-flight club dropping out of the position it has occupied for 68 consecutive years, the financial peril that falling through the trapdoor posed to Everton was significant. Had the worst transpired, given the scale of the club's recent losses, it's dangerously high wages-to-turnover ratio and dependence on Premier League broadcast revenue, there was a very real danger that the Blues could have been condemned to years in the comparative footballing wilderness of the English Football League.

Furthermore, that dismissive punditry of Lampard's achievement in keeping the Toffees up fails to take into account the mounting array of forces, events and decisions that combined to almost take the club down. This really was a perfect storm that threatened to take this famous old institution under this season but, ultimately, Everton were rescued by a historic groundswell of support from its fans who refused to allow disaster to consume their beloved club.

The Benitez Gamble

Carlo Ancelotti's 18-month spell at Goodison Park may have been a confounding episode that, at one stage, promised a return to European football but ultimately ended with a string of abysmal home results, a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City and the Italian walking out for Real Madrid; however, what was to follow bordered on farce.

The abrupt departure of Farhad Moshiri's genuine “Hollywood manager” offered the Blues' owner an opportunity to reset; to cast off the profligate short-termism of the Ancelotti interlude and finally focus on trying to forge an identity at Everton.

Supporters latched onto the idea of someone like up-and-coming Christophe Gaultier or an established Premier League manager like Brighton's Graham Potter, coaches who could come in and imprint an ethos and style on a squad featuring many players who had been bounced through four managerial tenures in three years and who were desperately in need of some stability.

Moshiri, though, reputedly sought a steady hand and turned first to the uninspiring figure of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and was reportedly within hours of offering the Portuguese the job before getting cold feet and switching his attention to Rafael Benitez.

Even setting aside the 800lb gorilla in the room that was Benitez's prior association with Liverpool, the Spaniard was a hugely controversial choice given his relative lack of success over the preceding eight years of his career, his middling performance at Newcastle, and his reputation for dull, defensive football dressed up as “pragmatism”.

Had Evertonians got a pragmatic coach who could organise the team defensively to be hard to beat, to deal with set-pieces while being able to grind out points and at least challenge at the periphery for Europe or the cups, they might have been prepared to turn a blind eye to Benitez's red past and ignore the inevitable taunts from Liverpool fans on derby day.

What the supporters had foisted upon them, however, once the brief bubble to start the 2021-22 campaign that yielded 10 points from 12 burst was a manager who had clearly lost his way and who had no answer to Everton's collapse in form that began in mid-September with a heavy defeat at Aston Villa and the club's exit from the League Cup at QPR.

Incredibly, the man who can count Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli and Liverpool among his former charges and who has hoisted both the Champions League and Europa League as a coach, won just two more matches as Everton boss over course of the following four months.

A solitary Premier League victory over the club that would finish bottom, Norwich City, and just two away points in that time put Everton in a downward spiral that very nearly sucked them into the Championship.

Moshiri Doubles Down

For many Evertonians who had been stunned by the manner of the team's 5-2 capitulation to Watford at home in October, the final straw was the awful 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Goodison derby on 1st December.

The travelling supporters had already voiced their toxicity-imbued displeasure with Benitez three days previously at Brentford where an insipid Everton had ambled to a 1-0 defeat and that multiplied at Goodison Park as the reds humiliated the Blues and revelled in the fact that “Agent Rafa” was overseeing the demise of their enemy from across Stanley Park.

Calls for change at boardroom level and the sacking of Benitez reverberated around a mutinous Old Lady that night and Director of Football, Marcel Brands, faced the ire of one particularly distraught fan as he made his way from the Directors' Box but it was the Dutchman and not Benitez who would be gone from the club within days.

Appointed to much fanfare by Moshiri in 2018, Brands had been charged with paring back a bloated playing squad, lowering its average age and building a team with a younger profile under Marco Silva.

Silva only lasted 18 months before being sacked in December 2019 while Brands fulfilled some of his remit but frequently battled Moshiri's meddling influence and that of the British-Iranian billionaire's advisors when it came to player recruitment and the selection of head coaches.

Indeed, there was a feeling that the former PSV Eindhoven man was finding it increasingly difficult to his job, but while the clamour from supporters was for Moshiri to give Brands the proverbial wheel — particularly when it came to selecting Ancelotti's successor but even more so when it became obvious the Benitez hire was a disaster — the majority shareholder opted to hand the Spaniard even more power.

It was another near-catastrophic demonstration of Moshiri's myopia and tone-deafness. Brands parted ways with Everton “by mutual consent” five days after the derby debacle and, true to his reputation, Benitez had successfully consolidated his power at Goodison.

Moshiri, giving his manager a vote of confidence and placing his hope for a revival in fortunes on the return from injury of the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré, Yerry Mina, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, had doubled down on his big mistake over the summer and the costs would mount in the coming months as Benitez's malign influence forced out one of Everton's most important players.

Patching the Holes

That Benitez had only been able to do £1.7m worth of transfer business in the summer of 2021 was illustrative of the profligate and reckless recruitment that has characterised the Moshiri years. Premier League profit and sustainability restrictions means that five players came in after the Spaniard was appointed, two of them wide players, two goalkeepers and the eye-opener that was striker Salomon Rondon but only Demarai Gray commanded a fee.

On the face of it, the club appeared to have ample cover in midfield and defence but those two areas of the pitch would become significant areas for concern as the season wore on and injuries started to bite. Beyond the numbers, Everton lacked quality in the middle and selection problems only made that issue abundantly worse.

Fabian Delph had never been reliable at any point in his time with Everton and he would end up making just eight Premier League starts across the campaign. Doucouré missed important parts of the campaign in November and January because of injury, Tom Davies ended up missing almost six months with a torn hamstring, Jean-Philippe Gbamin never convinced Benitez that he was over his own long-term injury frustrations and Gylfi Sigurdsson, one of the team's most productive members on his day, sat out the entire campaign.

In defence, Yerry Mina's absence would leave a gaping hole for long periods of the campaign. The Colombian, arguably one of the most important players on Everton's books, made just 11 starts in the League; Ben Godfrey, another important component in defence, struggled for form early in the season following a bout of Covid-19 and then picked up two different injuries down the stretch.

And up front, of course, Calvert-Lewin's absence between late August and early January with a serious thigh injury, and his battles thereafter to recapture his form and effectiveness, robbed Everton of their top scorer from 2020-21 and placed an enormous burden on Richarlison to lead the line and score enough goals.

After he was belatedly dismissed in mid-January, Benitez cited that plague of injuries as contributory factors to the Toffees' struggles and there is no denying that they further undermined a mixed bag of a squad. They weren't all concurrent, however, and the Spaniard's dearth of charisma and inspiration combined with a mystifying lack of adventure, particularly away from home against supposedly inferior teams, were just as important factors behind Everton's malaise.

They also made Benitez's impulse to flex his increasing power once Brands left by forcing out Lucas Digne following a clash of egos and opinion that began in the wake of the Goodison derby all the more confusing and damaging. Benitez froze the Frenchman out of the team for daring to question his methods and eventually led Digne to join Aston Villa during the transfer window.

Digne had been Everton's chief provider of assists in both of the previous two seasons and at a time when the club was crying out for goals and points to prevent them from going into free-fall down the table, Benitez allowed him to be sold. Few doubted that the £27m raised in the process would benefit the club in the long run but the timing was terrible and it would take Digne's raw replacement, Vitalii Mykolenko, a few crucial weeks to find his feet in England and settle into the side.

In an instance of bitter irony, Benitez was belatedly fired just three days after Digne departed but one of Everton's most dependable attacking outlets was gone and the Blues would win just one of their next seven Premier League fixtures without him.

Delay, Delay, Delay

Evertonians might never have truly warmed to Rafael Benitez or ever truly accepted him unless he were somehow able to deliver a trophy or demonstrable success but the vast majority were prepared to give him a chance… not that Moshiri had given them much choice.

However, if the warning signs of what was to come under the former Liverpool boss were evident in that dreadful performance against a Watford side destined to be relegated with two weeks of the season remaining, most Blues were left in little doubt that this latest managerial mis-step was destined for failure after those defeats to Brentford and Liverpool as November turned to December 2021.

That Moshiri not only ignored both the evidence in front of him and mounting supporter distress, delayed Benitez's sacking for another six weeks and, in the interim, allowed Benitez to tighten his grip on decision-making over the playing side and force both Brands and Digne out of the club will forever stain his ownership of Everton and foster doubts over his inability to effectively oversee the club.

Though Goodison's 12th man helped the team rally from a goal down to beat Arsenal in heart-pumping fashion the week after the derby, Benitez would win just one more match as the Toffees' manager, that a potential banana skin in the FA Cup at Hull City in early January.

Meanwhile, Everton dropped another 11 points, slipped from 12th to 16th and the only saving grace from a potentially ruinous Christmas period was that two key home games against Leicester and Newcastle were postponed amid a coronavirus outbreak, fixtures from which Frank Lampard was able to glean four vital points towards the end of the campaign. Few, if any, Blues believed that Benitez could have inspired his former charges to avoid defeat in either game, so poor was the team performing at the time.

Yet even as Everton's run in the League stretched to one victory in 14 games, Moshiri demurred, no doubt fearful of having to admit to another colossal error in judgement. It wasn't until the miserable defeat at Norwich on 15th January that the owner bowed to the inevitable and sacked Benitez with a win percentage in the Premier League of just 26%.

The 12th Man Steps Forward

If there was an antidote to Benitez's humourless demeanour and passive approach to managing Everton, it came in the form of Frank Lampard but, in another explicable delay from Moshiri and the Board of Directors, it took more than two weeks to appoint him.

Even then, it wasn't clear that Lampard was going to be the fifth permanent hire of the Moshiri era until a day or so before he was officially unveiled. In between, the idea of retaining Duncan Ferguson, who had stepped in as caretaker boss for the second time in just over two years, until the end of the season had been mooted and Vitor Pereira floated as the hierarchy's top choice, that despite a complete lack of Premier League experience and one failed relegation rescue mission behind him from his time in Germany.

Whether it was graffiti on a wall at Goodison Park imploring Moshiri to go for Lampard over the untried Portuguese, Pereira's decision to speak live on Sky Sports to push his credentials for the role or a growing feeling that the former Derby and Chelsea boss was the better fit, Lampard was eventually chosen following a protracted interview process that dragged into the final couple of days of the transfer window.

Had Lampard been drafted in two weeks earlier, he might have come to the conclusion already drawn by Everton fans that the squad badly needed reinforcements at centre-half and defensive midfield. Unfortunately, neither position was addressed and while the new boss might have had some input on the two new faces that did arrive, neither Donny van de Beek nor Dele Alli smacked as being what the struggling Blues needed at the time.

Perhaps, as seems to have been the case throughout his six years at the helm, Moshiri rather blithely felt as though everything would be alright; that the extra guile in midfield would somehow be enough to plug the gaps. As it turned out, Dele wouldn't start a game until the final day of the campaign when safety was already assured and Van de Beek was barely a factor in the run-in. (Likewise Anwar El Ghazi, an utter waste of a potentially significant loan slot, who made just two appearances off the substitutes' bench.)

Instead, it was Everton's long-suffering supporters who rose to the urgency of the situation and provided the backdrop of unwavering support and inspiration against which Lampard could drag the team out of danger. He had inherited a squad crippled by doubt and dangerously low morale. Publicly dismissing their ability to play possession-based football, Benitez had sucked the belief out of the players.

Lampard was a breath of fresh air — snippets of his first training session with the players where he told them to “enjoy the ball” were squarely at odds with Benitez's approach. The new man would come to find out some of the reasons why his predecessor had been so sceptical but while the Blues remained pitifully weak away from home – the new boss would pick up just four points on the road while seeing the Blues crash out of the cup at Palace – at Goodison Park under Lampard's enthusiastic stewardship they found the resolve and strength to push through, sometimes against adversity and the odds, enough times to pick up four priceless victories thanks in large part to the ceaseless industry of some key players like Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, some crucial goals from Richarlison, and world-class goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford.

The fans responded to Lampard's more upbeat air, bringing a thunderous atmosphere to his first League game to help lift the Toffees to a handsome 3-0 win over Leeds. The lightning-in-a-bottle couldn't be harnessed for the next two home fixtures against Wolves and Manchester City but, after a heart-breaking and deeply sobering reverse at Burnley, where Everton had led 2-1 at the break only to lose 3-2 to a rival in the relegation dogfight, it returned against Manchester United on 9th April and against Chelsea on 1st May when the Blues triumphed by a single goal on each occasion to pick up six massive points.

All the while, as if Everton didn't have enough problems, infuriating injustice at the hands of match officials were compounding them… a classic case of, when you're down you don't get the breaks and it feels as though everything is against you.

A blatant handball by Rodri that denied Everton the chance to grab a point against Manchester City at Goodison didn't even get as far as the pitch-side monitor; Allan was controversially sent off against Newcastle after initially only being booked by referee Craig Pawson (Everton won the match but lost the Brazilian for the next three); a stonewall penalty for a foul by Joel Matip on Anthony Gordon that might have altered the course of the Anfield derby away from a routine win for Liverpool was denied by the Video Assistant Referee; and another clear penalty, when Richarlison's shirt was almost ripped of his back by Mads Bech Sorensen moments before Jarrad Branthwaite was red-carded for bringing down Ivan Toney at the other end, was also not given and directly contributed to a 3-2 defeat to Brentford.

Those slights only seemed to intensify the levels of support from Everton's fans, though, and when it seemed as though they couldn't do any more, hundreds rallied to Finch Farm to see off the coach to Leicester earlier this month, setting the tone for a rapturous atmosphere in the away section at the King Power stadium and a 2-1 victory for the Toffees.

The chance to wrap things up at newly-relegated Watford was spurned in a goalless draw and that harrowing loss to Brentford brought back the gnawing fear that the Blues might yet fall through the trapdoor but the pièce de résistance came, of course, with the decisive home win over Crystal Palace on 19th May, where the fans gathered once more to fill the air with smoke to greet the players' coach, Goodison Park reached new levels of passion and inspiration, and the players produced a historic comeback from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2.

In the final reckoning, Burnley's defeat to Newcastle on the final day meant that Everton would have stayed up regardless but no one wanted to go into an away game at Arsenal with any doubts over the Toffees' top-flight status. And no one of a Blue persuasion will ever forget that night under the lights at a rocking Old Lady.

A Narrow Escape

If there's one thing that this season has shown it's that Everton under Farhad Moshiri aren't immune to the harsh realities of football and mis-management. Neither is this club too big to have gone down, even if the power of the fanbase's passion clearly was.

It was a closer-run thing than the final table suggests, with an almost unprecedented array of factors conspiring to pose the greatest threat this club has faced in two and a half decades. The hugely ill-advised appointment of Rafael Benitez might have been enough to heighten the risk of relegation and the Spaniard certainly didn't do himself any favours with his archaic methods and abysmal man-management.

But when you layered on the loss for the entire season of the club's record signing, Mina only being available for a quarter of the campaign, injuries at various times to key players like Doucouré, Allan, Godfrey, Richarlison, Delph and, of course, Calvert-Lewin, refereeing incompetence, the loss of Digne, the criminal delays in sacking Benitez and hiring Lampard, and the hobbled psychology of the team following months of the Spaniard's management you had the conditions for disaster at Goodison.

Everton never even made it to the fabled 40-point mark for safety, they recorded the worst season in their history on a points-per-game basis, lost 21 games, one fewer than they did in 1993-94 when they played four more matches, and conceded more goals in a campaign than they had since 1975-76.

In many ways, the Blues relied on at least three teams being worse than them this term and, thankfully, Norwich, Watford, Burnley and Leeds obliged but, in the final reckoning, it was Everton's magnificent fans who played as big a role as anyone in keeping the club afloat.

It was the supporters who created the energy and the fuel from which the players could feed and produce the performances that pulled the team clear. From that perspective, it was an unforgettable campaign even while it was stressful, drawn-out, emotional and tortuous.

The lesson for Moshiri and the hierarchy is that decisions matter, that their stewardship of this grand old club almost ended in ruin, and that things absolutely have to change going forward if a brush with catastrophe like the one this season is to be avoided in the future.

The preliminary indications, at least if Paddy Boyland's recent piece for The Athletic is any indication, is that Moshiri is ready to take a more “collegiate” approach when it comes to making the big decisions at Everton.

A significant and vocal portion of the fans will demand greater than that but, in the short term, the owner and board will be well served by simply allowing Lampard and new sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, get to work reshaping the team and overhauling the Academy so that every part of the club is adhering to the same standards, style and ethos.

Decisions will need to be made over some of the Blues' most saleable asset together with the reality that if the number of new faces that are needed are to arrive this summer, Everton will have to cash in on at least one of Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison or Pickford.

In the new reality where patient rebuilding, re-aligned expectations and sell-to-buy are the guiding principles, the fans have accepted that one of those heroes will have to move on. That acceptance needs to be matched at Board level — that the responsibility for Everton FC and the preservation of its future demands far better governance than has been shown in recent years.

