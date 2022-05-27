The Perfect Storm
Starting with the ill-advised appointment of Rafael Benitez, a confluence of factors almost dragged this grand old club out of the top flight before Everton's terrific fans stepped in. A review of season 2021-22.
Season 2021-22 Review
In the final reckoning of what felt like the longest and most emotionally and spiritually draining season in living memory, it seems like rather than a single, identifiable turning point, Everton had a handful of crucial moments that ultimately ensured the club's Premier League survival, culminating in the dramatic events of Thursday 19th May when safety was assured.
One was undoubtedly the home game against Chelsea on 1st May, coming as it did a week after the Blues had finally been dumped into the relegation zone following a grinding and increasingly concerning descent since falling out of the top half at the start of November.
The Everton Fans' Forum, one of a handful of supporter groups who came together to help rally unprecedented backing from the fans — including the first of three stirring, blue smoke-filled welcomes to the players' coach down Goodison Road — captured the increasingly defiant mood with a post on the club's official website, writing:
“It feels like everyone on the outside — other clubs, other fans, pundits, the media — is enjoying seeing a Club of our size in the position we are in. If it's us against the world, that's fine. Let's have a siege mentality for these final games.”
Article continues below video content
Whether perceived or real, there has been a sense that parts of the footballing world were revelling in the slow-moving car-crash that was Everton FC in 2021-22 and were expectant of a climactic finale that would result in the biggest club being relegated in the history of the Premier League. And the almost mocking quips by some that Frank Lampard's achievement in three months as manager had merely taken Everton from 16th to 16th simply seemed to reinforce that notion.
What that superficial conclusion by “drive-by” pundits overlooked, though, is that quite apart from the tragedy of England's longest-serving top-flight club dropping out of the position it has occupied for 68 consecutive years, the financial peril that falling through the trapdoor posed to Everton was significant. Had the worst transpired, given the scale of the club's recent losses, it's dangerously high wages-to-turnover ratio and dependence on Premier League broadcast revenue, there was a very real danger that the Blues could have been condemned to years in the comparative footballing wilderness of the English Football League.
Furthermore, that dismissive punditry of Lampard's achievement in keeping the Toffees up fails to take into account the mounting array of forces, events and decisions that combined to almost take the club down. This really was a perfect storm that threatened to take this famous old institution under this season but, ultimately, Everton were rescued by a historic groundswell of support from its fans who refused to allow disaster to consume their beloved club.
The Benitez Gamble
Carlo Ancelotti's 18-month spell at Goodison Park may have been a confounding episode that, at one stage, promised a return to European football but ultimately ended with a string of abysmal home results, a 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City and the Italian walking out for Real Madrid; however, what was to follow bordered on farce.
The abrupt departure of Farhad Moshiri's genuine “Hollywood manager” offered the Blues' owner an opportunity to reset; to cast off the profligate short-termism of the Ancelotti interlude and finally focus on trying to forge an identity at Everton.
Supporters latched onto the idea of someone like up-and-coming Christophe Gaultier or an established Premier League manager like Brighton's Graham Potter, coaches who could come in and imprint an ethos and style on a squad featuring many players who had been bounced through four managerial tenures in three years and who were desperately in need of some stability.
Moshiri, though, reputedly sought a steady hand and turned first to the uninspiring figure of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and was reportedly within hours of offering the Portuguese the job before getting cold feet and switching his attention to Rafael Benitez.
Even setting aside the 800lb gorilla in the room that was Benitez's prior association with Liverpool, the Spaniard was a hugely controversial choice given his relative lack of success over the preceding eight years of his career, his middling performance at Newcastle, and his reputation for dull, defensive football dressed up as “pragmatism”.
Had Evertonians got a pragmatic coach who could organise the team defensively to be hard to beat, to deal with set-pieces while being able to grind out points and at least challenge at the periphery for Europe or the cups, they might have been prepared to turn a blind eye to Benitez's red past and ignore the inevitable taunts from Liverpool fans on derby day.
What the supporters had foisted upon them, however, once the brief bubble to start the 2021-22 campaign that yielded 10 points from 12 burst was a manager who had clearly lost his way and who had no answer to Everton's collapse in form that began in mid-September with a heavy defeat at Aston Villa and the club's exit from the League Cup at QPR.
Incredibly, the man who can count Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli and Liverpool among his former charges and who has hoisted both the Champions League and Europa League as a coach, won just two more matches as Everton boss over course of the following four months.
A solitary Premier League victory over the club that would finish bottom, Norwich City, and just two away points in that time put Everton in a downward spiral that very nearly sucked them into the Championship.
Moshiri Doubles Down
For many Evertonians who had been stunned by the manner of the team's 5-2 capitulation to Watford at home in October, the final straw was the awful 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Goodison derby on 1st December.
The travelling supporters had already voiced their toxicity-imbued displeasure with Benitez three days previously at Brentford where an insipid Everton had ambled to a 1-0 defeat and that multiplied at Goodison Park as the reds humiliated the Blues and revelled in the fact that “Agent Rafa” was overseeing the demise of their enemy from across Stanley Park.
Calls for change at boardroom level and the sacking of Benitez reverberated around a mutinous Old Lady that night and Director of Football, Marcel Brands, faced the ire of one particularly distraught fan as he made his way from the Directors' Box but it was the Dutchman and not Benitez who would be gone from the club within days.
Appointed to much fanfare by Moshiri in 2018, Brands had been charged with paring back a bloated playing squad, lowering its average age and building a team with a younger profile under Marco Silva.
Silva only lasted 18 months before being sacked in December 2019 while Brands fulfilled some of his remit but frequently battled Moshiri's meddling influence and that of the British-Iranian billionaire's advisors when it came to player recruitment and the selection of head coaches.
Indeed, there was a feeling that the former PSV Eindhoven man was finding it increasingly difficult to his job, but while the clamour from supporters was for Moshiri to give Brands the proverbial wheel — particularly when it came to selecting Ancelotti's successor but even more so when it became obvious the Benitez hire was a disaster — the majority shareholder opted to hand the Spaniard even more power.
It was another near-catastrophic demonstration of Moshiri's myopia and tone-deafness. Brands parted ways with Everton “by mutual consent” five days after the derby debacle and, true to his reputation, Benitez had successfully consolidated his power at Goodison.
Moshiri, giving his manager a vote of confidence and placing his hope for a revival in fortunes on the return from injury of the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré, Yerry Mina, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, had doubled down on his big mistake over the summer and the costs would mount in the coming months as Benitez's malign influence forced out one of Everton's most important players.
Patching the Holes
That Benitez had only been able to do £1.7m worth of transfer business in the summer of 2021 was illustrative of the profligate and reckless recruitment that has characterised the Moshiri years. Premier League profit and sustainability restrictions means that five players came in after the Spaniard was appointed, two of them wide players, two goalkeepers and the eye-opener that was striker Salomon Rondon but only Demarai Gray commanded a fee.
On the face of it, the club appeared to have ample cover in midfield and defence but those two areas of the pitch would become significant areas for concern as the season wore on and injuries started to bite. Beyond the numbers, Everton lacked quality in the middle and selection problems only made that issue abundantly worse.
Fabian Delph had never been reliable at any point in his time with Everton and he would end up making just eight Premier League starts across the campaign. Doucouré missed important parts of the campaign in November and January because of injury, Tom Davies ended up missing almost six months with a torn hamstring, Jean-Philippe Gbamin never convinced Benitez that he was over his own long-term injury frustrations and Gylfi Sigurdsson, one of the team's most productive members on his day, sat out the entire campaign.
In defence, Yerry Mina's absence would leave a gaping hole for long periods of the campaign. The Colombian, arguably one of the most important players on Everton's books, made just 11 starts in the League; Ben Godfrey, another important component in defence, struggled for form early in the season following a bout of Covid-19 and then picked up two different injuries down the stretch.
And up front, of course, Calvert-Lewin's absence between late August and early January with a serious thigh injury, and his battles thereafter to recapture his form and effectiveness, robbed Everton of their top scorer from 2020-21 and placed an enormous burden on Richarlison to lead the line and score enough goals.
After he was belatedly dismissed in mid-January, Benitez cited that plague of injuries as contributory factors to the Toffees' struggles and there is no denying that they further undermined a mixed bag of a squad. They weren't all concurrent, however, and the Spaniard's dearth of charisma and inspiration combined with a mystifying lack of adventure, particularly away from home against supposedly inferior teams, were just as important factors behind Everton's malaise.
They also made Benitez's impulse to flex his increasing power once Brands left by forcing out Lucas Digne following a clash of egos and opinion that began in the wake of the Goodison derby all the more confusing and damaging. Benitez froze the Frenchman out of the team for daring to question his methods and eventually led Digne to join Aston Villa during the transfer window.
Digne had been Everton's chief provider of assists in both of the previous two seasons and at a time when the club was crying out for goals and points to prevent them from going into free-fall down the table, Benitez allowed him to be sold. Few doubted that the £27m raised in the process would benefit the club in the long run but the timing was terrible and it would take Digne's raw replacement, Vitalii Mykolenko, a few crucial weeks to find his feet in England and settle into the side.
In an instance of bitter irony, Benitez was belatedly fired just three days after Digne departed but one of Everton's most dependable attacking outlets was gone and the Blues would win just one of their next seven Premier League fixtures without him.
Delay, Delay, Delay
Evertonians might never have truly warmed to Rafael Benitez or ever truly accepted him unless he were somehow able to deliver a trophy or demonstrable success but the vast majority were prepared to give him a chance… not that Moshiri had given them much choice.
However, if the warning signs of what was to come under the former Liverpool boss were evident in that dreadful performance against a Watford side destined to be relegated with two weeks of the season remaining, most Blues were left in little doubt that this latest managerial mis-step was destined for failure after those defeats to Brentford and Liverpool as November turned to December 2021.
That Moshiri not only ignored both the evidence in front of him and mounting supporter distress, delayed Benitez's sacking for another six weeks and, in the interim, allowed Benitez to tighten his grip on decision-making over the playing side and force both Brands and Digne out of the club will forever stain his ownership of Everton and foster doubts over his inability to effectively oversee the club.
Though Goodison's 12th man helped the team rally from a goal down to beat Arsenal in heart-pumping fashion the week after the derby, Benitez would win just one more match as the Toffees' manager, that a potential banana skin in the FA Cup at Hull City in early January.
Meanwhile, Everton dropped another 11 points, slipped from 12th to 16th and the only saving grace from a potentially ruinous Christmas period was that two key home games against Leicester and Newcastle were postponed amid a coronavirus outbreak, fixtures from which Frank Lampard was able to glean four vital points towards the end of the campaign. Few, if any, Blues believed that Benitez could have inspired his former charges to avoid defeat in either game, so poor was the team performing at the time.
Yet even as Everton's run in the League stretched to one victory in 14 games, Moshiri demurred, no doubt fearful of having to admit to another colossal error in judgement. It wasn't until the miserable defeat at Norwich on 15th January that the owner bowed to the inevitable and sacked Benitez with a win percentage in the Premier League of just 26%.
The 12th Man Steps Forward
If there was an antidote to Benitez's humourless demeanour and passive approach to managing Everton, it came in the form of Frank Lampard but, in another explicable delay from Moshiri and the Board of Directors, it took more than two weeks to appoint him.
Even then, it wasn't clear that Lampard was going to be the fifth permanent hire of the Moshiri era until a day or so before he was officially unveiled. In between, the idea of retaining Duncan Ferguson, who had stepped in as caretaker boss for the second time in just over two years, until the end of the season had been mooted and Vitor Pereira floated as the hierarchy's top choice, that despite a complete lack of Premier League experience and one failed relegation rescue mission behind him from his time in Germany.
Whether it was graffiti on a wall at Goodison Park imploring Moshiri to go for Lampard over the untried Portuguese, Pereira's decision to speak live on Sky Sports to push his credentials for the role or a growing feeling that the former Derby and Chelsea boss was the better fit, Lampard was eventually chosen following a protracted interview process that dragged into the final couple of days of the transfer window.
Had Lampard been drafted in two weeks earlier, he might have come to the conclusion already drawn by Everton fans that the squad badly needed reinforcements at centre-half and defensive midfield. Unfortunately, neither position was addressed and while the new boss might have had some input on the two new faces that did arrive, neither Donny van de Beek nor Dele Alli smacked as being what the struggling Blues needed at the time.
Perhaps, as seems to have been the case throughout his six years at the helm, Moshiri rather blithely felt as though everything would be alright; that the extra guile in midfield would somehow be enough to plug the gaps. As it turned out, Dele wouldn't start a game until the final day of the campaign when safety was already assured and Van de Beek was barely a factor in the run-in. (Likewise Anwar El Ghazi, an utter waste of a potentially significant loan slot, who made just two appearances off the substitutes' bench.)
Instead, it was Everton's long-suffering supporters who rose to the urgency of the situation and provided the backdrop of unwavering support and inspiration against which Lampard could drag the team out of danger. He had inherited a squad crippled by doubt and dangerously low morale. Publicly dismissing their ability to play possession-based football, Benitez had sucked the belief out of the players.
Lampard was a breath of fresh air — snippets of his first training session with the players where he told them to “enjoy the ball” were squarely at odds with Benitez's approach. The new man would come to find out some of the reasons why his predecessor had been so sceptical but while the Blues remained pitifully weak away from home – the new boss would pick up just four points on the road while seeing the Blues crash out of the cup at Palace – at Goodison Park under Lampard's enthusiastic stewardship they found the resolve and strength to push through, sometimes against adversity and the odds, enough times to pick up four priceless victories thanks in large part to the ceaseless industry of some key players like Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, some crucial goals from Richarlison, and world-class goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford.
The fans responded to Lampard's more upbeat air, bringing a thunderous atmosphere to his first League game to help lift the Toffees to a handsome 3-0 win over Leeds. The lightning-in-a-bottle couldn't be harnessed for the next two home fixtures against Wolves and Manchester City but, after a heart-breaking and deeply sobering reverse at Burnley, where Everton had led 2-1 at the break only to lose 3-2 to a rival in the relegation dogfight, it returned against Manchester United on 9th April and against Chelsea on 1st May when the Blues triumphed by a single goal on each occasion to pick up six massive points.
All the while, as if Everton didn't have enough problems, infuriating injustice at the hands of match officials were compounding them… a classic case of, when you're down you don't get the breaks and it feels as though everything is against you.
A blatant handball by Rodri that denied Everton the chance to grab a point against Manchester City at Goodison didn't even get as far as the pitch-side monitor; Allan was controversially sent off against Newcastle after initially only being booked by referee Craig Pawson (Everton won the match but lost the Brazilian for the next three); a stonewall penalty for a foul by Joel Matip on Anthony Gordon that might have altered the course of the Anfield derby away from a routine win for Liverpool was denied by the Video Assistant Referee; and another clear penalty, when Richarlison's shirt was almost ripped of his back by Mads Bech Sorensen moments before Jarrad Branthwaite was red-carded for bringing down Ivan Toney at the other end, was also not given and directly contributed to a 3-2 defeat to Brentford.
Those slights only seemed to intensify the levels of support from Everton's fans, though, and when it seemed as though they couldn't do any more, hundreds rallied to Finch Farm to see off the coach to Leicester earlier this month, setting the tone for a rapturous atmosphere in the away section at the King Power stadium and a 2-1 victory for the Toffees.
The chance to wrap things up at newly-relegated Watford was spurned in a goalless draw and that harrowing loss to Brentford brought back the gnawing fear that the Blues might yet fall through the trapdoor but the pièce de résistance came, of course, with the decisive home win over Crystal Palace on 19th May, where the fans gathered once more to fill the air with smoke to greet the players' coach, Goodison Park reached new levels of passion and inspiration, and the players produced a historic comeback from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2.
In the final reckoning, Burnley's defeat to Newcastle on the final day meant that Everton would have stayed up regardless but no one wanted to go into an away game at Arsenal with any doubts over the Toffees' top-flight status. And no one of a Blue persuasion will ever forget that night under the lights at a rocking Old Lady.
A Narrow Escape
If there's one thing that this season has shown it's that Everton under Farhad Moshiri aren't immune to the harsh realities of football and mis-management. Neither is this club too big to have gone down, even if the power of the fanbase's passion clearly was.
It was a closer-run thing than the final table suggests, with an almost unprecedented array of factors conspiring to pose the greatest threat this club has faced in two and a half decades. The hugely ill-advised appointment of Rafael Benitez might have been enough to heighten the risk of relegation and the Spaniard certainly didn't do himself any favours with his archaic methods and abysmal man-management.
But when you layered on the loss for the entire season of the club's record signing, Mina only being available for a quarter of the campaign, injuries at various times to key players like Doucouré, Allan, Godfrey, Richarlison, Delph and, of course, Calvert-Lewin, refereeing incompetence, the loss of Digne, the criminal delays in sacking Benitez and hiring Lampard, and the hobbled psychology of the team following months of the Spaniard's management you had the conditions for disaster at Goodison.
Everton never even made it to the fabled 40-point mark for safety, they recorded the worst season in their history on a points-per-game basis, lost 21 games, one fewer than they did in 1993-94 when they played four more matches, and conceded more goals in a campaign than they had since 1975-76.
In many ways, the Blues relied on at least three teams being worse than them this term and, thankfully, Norwich, Watford, Burnley and Leeds obliged but, in the final reckoning, it was Everton's magnificent fans who played as big a role as anyone in keeping the club afloat.
It was the supporters who created the energy and the fuel from which the players could feed and produce the performances that pulled the team clear. From that perspective, it was an unforgettable campaign even while it was stressful, drawn-out, emotional and tortuous.
The lesson for Moshiri and the hierarchy is that decisions matter, that their stewardship of this grand old club almost ended in ruin, and that things absolutely have to change going forward if a brush with catastrophe like the one this season is to be avoided in the future.
The preliminary indications, at least if Paddy Boyland's recent piece for The Athletic is any indication, is that Moshiri is ready to take a more “collegiate” approach when it comes to making the big decisions at Everton.
A significant and vocal portion of the fans will demand greater than that but, in the short term, the owner and board will be well served by simply allowing Lampard and new sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, get to work reshaping the team and overhauling the Academy so that every part of the club is adhering to the same standards, style and ethos.
Decisions will need to be made over some of the Blues' most saleable asset together with the reality that if the number of new faces that are needed are to arrive this summer, Everton will have to cash in on at least one of Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison or Pickford.
In the new reality where patient rebuilding, re-aligned expectations and sell-to-buy are the guiding principles, the fans have accepted that one of those heroes will have to move on. That acceptance needs to be matched at Board level — that the responsibility for Everton FC and the preservation of its future demands far better governance than has been shown in recent years.
Reader Comments (87)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 27/05/2022 at 07:49:39
Thanks, Lyndon!
3 Posted 27/05/2022 at 08:31:43
I have some sympathy for Benitez – he really had to contend with an unprecedented list of injuries to his key players and we all know that the replacements were not good enough.
Where Benitez let the club and himself down was a stubborn insistence of playing Rondon, when it was clear as daylight that he had come unfit for the Premier League and it really put him unfairly in the limelight. Rafa should have found a different style and formation to suit the players that he had available instead of shoe-horning Rondon into Calvert-Lewin's role.
Looking at the positive side of Rafa's tenure, I would say bringing in 3 decent players – Townsend, Gray and Begovic for peanuts due to FFP constraints was quite commendable. And, while falling out with a key player like Digne during the middle of the season contributed to our flirt with relegation (even though Digne was one of the worst of Everton's underperforming players at the time), looking at the long term, it could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business to bring in 2 highly promising full-backs for net zero transfer fees.
I really hope Moshiri has learnt his lesson and will allow the footballing decisions to be made by Thelwell and Lampard. Somehow, I don't think Moshiri will be hanging around for too long. He may want to cut his losses and sell up.
4 Posted 27/05/2022 at 09:16:23
5 Posted 27/05/2022 at 10:27:43
I have stated before, the appointment of Benitez was, in my opinion, the biggest slap in the face to all Evertonians.
6 Posted 27/05/2022 at 10:35:49
7 Posted 27/05/2022 at 10:39:22
8 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:17:17
As clueless about footy as almost all foreign owners, he hasn't the money to recreate Man City or Chelsea and appears utterly bi-polar in his decisions.
How does appeasing fans with the binning of what could be argued a relatively successful period under Allardyce align with reaching out to fan hate figure, Benitez?
9 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:17:56
I remember after the Wimbledon 3-2 match all those years ago. The first line that was rolled out was ‘This must never happen again'. Since then the club has coughed and spluttered along stumbled like the smoker at the rear of a cross country race. Desperately trying to keep up but in no physical state to do so.
The volcano has erupted, the earth has been scorched. Now is the time to rebuild and do it well. An identity and core playing system needs to be settled. Recruitment needs to be by a 12 person committee comprising of the manager DOF and scouts, ex-players and knowledgeable Evertonians reaching consensus.
It will take time but, with Frank Lampard and his team, and his reputation for being influential in progressing young players, we may just have the right manager at the right time for the club.
If he can find some great potential young fringe players, from Chelsea and elsewhere things could really start to move for us. Blend them with some quality experience and the amount of upside is unpredictable.
Players like Colwill, Garner, Hudson-Odoi, Worall, Brennan Johnson, Gallagher (I Know), Carter-Vickers, Bassey in conjunction with the best of our own, in future years, Dobbin, Warrington, Price, Whitaker etc. There are other prospects, home and abroad who Kevin Thelwell will be surely tracking.
It will be tough recruiting the best young fringe talent, but in Frank and his team we have a great mentor for them. I'll say it again, he is the right manager at the right time for what will surely be our new club strategy.
Young quality fringe players will be interested at the very least. We won't get them all but two or three will make a huge difference to our energy and transformation as a team. Especially when they can be added to the likes of Patterson, Mykolenko, Gordon, Branthwaite – even Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate and Iwobi are only 25.
I always want to be optimistic, and this way forward presents an opportunity for the rebirth of Everton.
10 Posted 27/05/2022 at 11:57:54
When combined with the complete dysfunctionality of Moshiri and Kenwright, the outcome was this season’s disaster.
11 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:08:54
A season in which Moshiri showed his true colours. He isn't interested in anything other than washing roubles through the club.
The appointment of Benitez made me feel physically ill. The lack of respect shown to the fans is unforgivable. Without a shadow of a doubt the worst appointment at the club at any level in my lifetime.
Kenwright is the stooge and in his own words 'we have had some god times' has proven that he is not fit to run the club.
Lampard after a shaky start is worth sticking with. We have to let him have time at the club. I honestly wouldn't know who to turn to next.
Players that have surprised me:
Gordon improved his effort game on game. He now needs to add quality and we may well have a top player on our hands.
Mykolenko looks like he can defend.
Pickford is maturing into a top keeper.
Gray & Townsend gave us a flying start to the season.
Richarleson & Calvert-Lewin are quality when fit.
Special mention for Iwobi who was MotM in most of our end of season clutch games. The lad has turned his Everton career around to the point where he can't be dropped.
The highlight of the season and still gives me goosebumps every time I think about those special games towards the end of the season where the fanbase came together to act as a genuine 12th Man.
We deserve so much better than the mess Kenwright and Moshiri have created. If we are ever to progress both need to go.
Coyb.
12 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:11:23
If something good has come out of this, it's that, in order to create the greatest atmosphere I have ever experienced in 40-odd years as a blue, we needed to be galvanised. And Benitez did that.
13 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:12:48
I would hope that straight-talking Lampard will put a few of the player issues to bed with Thelwell. We have to get rid of the rotten core of players who are not worthy of playing for our club, and change our recruitment strategy.
On the flip side, are Tarkowski and Cornet really the answer? For me, it is going to be Lampard's team, and I trust him to recruit some players on contracts and some on loan. He may re-visit Chelsea to use his influence in taking players from them.
What is for sure is that the guessing game on transfers in has to stop, and we have to be certain that the next batch of players that we recruit will improve the team and take us forwards, not backwards. Bring stability and continue to build over the next few seasons.
14 Posted 27/05/2022 at 12:51:13
The players stopped playing for Benitez (as they had done for preceding managers) and thought they could glide out of difficulty when he went. That was very nearly a disastrous miscalculation.
Good luck, Frank.
15 Posted 27/05/2022 at 13:01:25
I totally agree with this myth that is Everton and good times. I won't miss Goodison; as you say, a handful of seasons since I started going in 1969. Having said that, I'll never forget the support they got towards the end of the season.
To me, the old lady equals glorious failure and the new ground is a new Everton way of doing things with proper people fit for purpose. Here's to a new blue beginning. Go get 'em, Frank
16 Posted 27/05/2022 at 13:44:05
I'll say one positive thing for this season: it was exciting! When I say 'exciting', I mean soul-destroying, anger-inducing and hair-pulling-outing!
I didn't even celebrate when Calvert-Lewin scored the goal that kept us up. I had nothing left in me. I collapsed on my chair and had a little cry… Everton eh?
The fans were head and shoulders the players of the season.
17 Posted 27/05/2022 at 13:44:20
My wish over these past few weeks was that the truly wonderful support of ours, backed by a real fear of our club disappearing into oblivion, did not also go on the attack of Bill Kenwright and his absolute failure to run our club in any kind of professional manner.
Have we let him off the hook and are we really so forgiving of somebody so blatantly running the club as his own plaything? We could really regret not taking the momentum through to a fully charged demand for change.
I hope I'm wrong on this but I heard Lampard mention the chairman in one of his lovely well-mannered after-match speeches and it scares me that the horrible lying bastard has wooed Frank into his little circle.
Ultimately, we partially ignored the mess of the last 2 years to happen simply based on the fact that, without Moshiri, there would be no new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It almost brought disaster and we are still a shambles so it's not over yet.
Bringing in quality players is going to be tough given the restrictions but I'm more than hopeful Frank Lampard and his team will improve the squad. He is a very young manager who has just had to completely abandon his way of playing the game because of the paucity of the players at his disposal.
It's going to take a while for him to come out of that mindset due to the pressure we supporters will put on him and patience is pretty thin given our recent history.
If we go ahead and sell our main goalscorer and main goal stopper, then that will be the equivalent of keeping this board and we will deserve the dire consequences that follow.
18 Posted 27/05/2022 at 13:57:31
Outside of the spike we had in the mid-1980s, this is a malaise that has been dogging Everton since the end of the 1960s. Back then, it could be argued that Everton were the senior club to Liverpool but, once the 1970s began, Liverpool just ran away from us.
So what has caused these decades of almost unremitting failure while comparable clubs such as Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs have surpassed us in terms of wealth, success, and much higher profiles?
Why did it take us so long to get a wealthy owner?
Why has it taken us so long to get a new stadium?
Why has our recruitment been so poor for decades?
Why have so many managers come and gone in such a short time?
19 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:04:27
Who made decisions in this period? Was it Moshiri based in Monaco or the part-time Chairman resident in London? Or was the club left in Limbo at the time when great urgency was needed to guide the club and team in where it was going?
A great deal was made about Benitez's time here and Lampard taking over – what was the difference in the points gathered between them?
In my opinion, it was the terrific fans of this club who made the difference between relegation and staying up this season. The fans obviously preferred Lampard to Benitez but I never came to those games to cheer the Blues on because of Frank Lampard – I came because my team, Everton, were in great danger of being relegated.
I came to support the team I loved and I doubt Everton would have survived without the fantastic support they received from us.
20 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:11:33
With players leaving at the end of their contracts, and reported interest in some of the fringe players, there is no reason why this summer should not be like last year. Bringing in hungry players on free transfers and nominal fees to complement what we have.
First, it is up to the manager to get into the ears of all the players he wants to keep, and I would hope this includes all those mentioned by Rob (#11). he should emphasise what they achieved in the last month. The support they have and the potential of a basically young squad to improve together.
It does feel a bit like the end of 1983. Struggling and needing to be inspired. What happened then was 4 unprecedented years. I don't imagine it will happen quickly, but it won't happen at all if we allow our best players to go.
21 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:17:43
I also share Ajay's sentiments, especially his concluding paragraph: Thelwell and Lampard need to have all the support they need to begin to turn the playing side around. The big “positive” for Frank is that the fanbase are right behind him and, in turn, he is both intelligent and empathetic in his engagement of the fans.
Personally, I would speculate that a top-half finish could be measured as progress, given the severity of FFP restrictions upon the club. I realise many Toffewebbers might disagree with me on this, but we are in a process of evolution, not revolution.
The away performances this season have, for the most part, been an absolute disgrace, and that has to change if Everton are to progress. I have high hopes that Frank will prove to be the right man to lead us out of the gloom and, with our fans backing him, and players buying into his methods, I am more optimistic than I suppose I should be.
22 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:20:24
23 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:43:33
I do however agree with Martin (#20) on the importance of keeping Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and to an extent Pickford.
Player sales have to be those players that don't contribute enough to the squad (including injuries), such as Gomes, Mina, maybe Broadhead and Virginia. We also need to let Delph, Tosun and others whose contracts are ending go. That should free up sufficient headroom within FFP to make the necessary additions and get a couple of loans in.
I think the main difference between Lampard and Benitez was the ability to inspire players. Players such as Iwobi, Holgate, Kenny and Coleman came alive under Frank but looked dejected under Rafa.
Now is the time for Frank to show his other managerial qualities regarding player choice and tactical acumen. I hope he can achieve the same level at management that he achieved as a player; then the Everton faithful will be happy.
24 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:54:31
Like most Evertonians, he is one-eyed when it comes to Benitez. I mean the Watford game cited as 'the last straw' for poor performance, we were winning with 10 minutes to go. I've seen worse games than that! I suppose I am one-eyed, in the opposite direction.
I felt he came to Everton with the best of intentions, was given no money, and still vastly improved our ins and outs. Got rid of James (on £1 million a month), and 30-year-old Digne and his additional 3 years of £100k-a-week wages. Replaced them with Gray and Mykolenko. And I reckon Patterson will be good.
He was very unlucky to lose Calvert-Lewin all season, he had based his whole recruitment around servicing him. And people can cite the appalling run, but this is a poor team when you take out Calvert-Lewin and Mina.
We only got across the line in the end thanks to the intensity of the Goodison crowd. No Manager would have kept us up without it.
With regard to Lampard, yes, he does need to be given credit. First, for accepting the terrible emotional pressure of keeping us up. Second, for getting absolutely key performances out of Delph, Iwobi, Holgate and Gordon. And for getting a series of extremely unlikely wins.
Knowing how bad we are, to leave Leicester with just one point after our double-header, to beat Man Utd, Chelsea, Palace and Newcastle really is an impressive haul. I don't think he is near to the manager Benitez is, but I will always be grateful to him for his efforts for us this season.
25 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:59:33
Lampard earned 21 league points in the same period compared to 8 league points for Benitez. I don’t think trying to equate Lampard’s efforts with Benitez’s is a smart argument.
26 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:10:34
Well, if you use the argument that you did, it would be untruthful. Over the season, Benitez got 18 points and Frank got 21 with Duncan manager for one game, and I think Rafa had more cup wins than Frank.
Benitez worked without a lot of the support behind him while Frank got the best support I have ever seen at Goodison Park for most of the games at home and, being honest, they both had to work with a very poor squad depleted by injuries and suspensions.
27 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:12:45
Was this season a stay of execution? Only the summer comings and goings and how the team jells for season 22-23 will tell us that. I certainly hope we get our act together and that Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard can come together and secure us some real quality with the loose change from inside Moshiri's sofa.
As regards Benitez, Kenwright and Moshiri, they really are the unholy trinity. Unless Moshiri stops interfering and bringing in players his so-called advisers tell him to, then Thelwell will go the way of Brands.
Kenwright should now do the decent thing and step aside and let the club move into a new era, where the past is past and not part of the present. We need to move forward as we have a lot of catching up to do.
28 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:33:25
Lot of people lambasting Benitez but we flew out of the blocks at the start of the season. Our first 7 league games were W4 D2 L1 taking us into October before the international break. Something must have happened around this time as after the break we lost at home to West Ham and then had the season low of the 5-2 reverse at home to Watford.
What on earth happened in October? After that we never recovered and that was the start of the slow downward spiral that almost took us down.
29 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:34:56
A very good article Lyndon and the following statement says it all "Moshiri demurred, no doubt fearful of having to admit to another colossal error in judgement."
30 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:53:57
On each occasion the fans fell into line.
I hope Frank is sufficiently tough to resist the schmaltz.
31 Posted 27/05/2022 at 15:58:28
"Lyndon, I don't understand why you don't illustrate who was in charge of the club and its affairs between the sacking of Benitez and the appointment of Lampard, who made decisions in this period..."
You're crediting me with more intel than I have, Dave. I'm not privy to the inner workings of Everton, so I couldn't tell you. I assume, like most of us do, that Moshiri was still making the ultimate decisions and there appear to be enough indications from the snippets that I did hear that Kenwright and Barrett-Baxendale were having their say but were still at the mercy of the owner's erratic whims.
Martin (20): I think it depends on the scale of rebuild you're expecting to or wanting to see. Yes, we could repeat last season's effort to add players, either for free, on loan or on the cheap, who can add something but, as was the case with Rondon, sometimes they are free for a reason.
If we want to vault ourselves back into the reckoning for Europe straight away (not impossible given we're starting from the same position Leicester did in 2015) then, I think, we will have to sell to buy to add the quality we need and plug the gaps left by the likes of Sigurdsson, Delph, etc. Otherwise, it's going to be a grind and the hammering at Arsenal underscored for me that we have some squad fillers who just aren't good enough as regular starters.
Kevin (24), I didn't say Watford (H) was the last straw, I said the Goodison derby was. (It was for me.) I said the Watford debacle was the first sign of trouble. The team was lifeless under Benitez and I'm convinced that we'd have gone down had he stayed in charge.
He needed to go and someone like Lampard to come in to buoy the fans; I'm not sure even the supporters could have rallied enough to stop us getting relegated had Benitez been allowed to stick around.
32 Posted 27/05/2022 at 16:18:37
I remember going to Birmingham City for a midweek game early in the Moyes regime, and their support was brilliant. It was fierce, very passionate and really partisan. I went a few years later, quite early into the season, and it was completely dead, and you just knew Birmingham City were going to get relegated, even then.
Goodison was like this under Benitez, the crowd tried to get behind the team, but it was mainly an agitated and frustrated crowd. I'd never known the streets outside Goodison so quiet before games, when it seemed that a lot of Evertonians were going inside the stadium out of habit, rather than because they really wanted to.
So Lampard's appointment definitely helped Everton stay up. This is without question, and although Frank has got a lot wrong, a united Goodison Park is such a very powerful force, and is hopefully something we can really exploit before the Old Lady closes forever.
33 Posted 27/05/2022 at 16:20:47
Well I think you were crediting Kenwright doing the deal with Spurs for Dele Alli and the Rangers secretary was saying what a pleasure it was dealing with Kenwright over Patterson's transfer.
Seeing that Kenwright was the Chairman of the club, I would assume he was co-ordinating everything the club was doing during the abyss when we had no manager, yet there was no rush to get the appointment of the manager, the main deal, sorted out.
Mr Moshiri comes in for a lot of stick, deserves some of it, but the man who was Chairman of the club, some say insisting on staying in that position when he sold the club, doesn't get a mention in your post.
34 Posted 27/05/2022 at 16:21:29
I think you're right on one of your last points (comment not post). The fans were unified but toxic and that would have continued had Benitez still been there even in the circumstances. That would have rubbed off on the players and would have cost us.
The fans were unified but positive when Lampard came in. To the point of witnessing scenes on Goodison Road even the older generations of us have never seen even in the circumstances. That rubbed off on the players and saved us.
I'll probably coin my own thoughts on this season at some point. You've done the analysis, I'll probably give a personal reflection of travelling and having the privilege to watch Everton and some of the experiences I had along the way. Home and away, or away and home as it often is for me.
35 Posted 27/05/2022 at 16:34:42
I still don't believe – and, again, this is my interpretation – that he was making the ultimate decisions over who the manager would be. That still seemed to be Moshiri's domain as the ultimate owner of the train set and the murmuring at the time that Bill and Denise were lobbying for Lampard right to the last minute would seem to bear that out.
36 Posted 27/05/2022 at 16:49:47
Fair enough. To be honest, none of us knows who is doing what at the club for sure but you've got me worried if Denise Barrett-Baxendale was having a say in who became Everton's manager, shows what a state the club is in!!
37 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:17:28
Not wanting to dwell on such a gut-wrenching, energy-sapping period, I've turned my thoughts to a rebuild (as one is absolutely needed to avoid the horrors of this season).
It's not disputed that we need to retain our better players and then add further quality. The question is what is the current financial position and projected profit & loss for the 2022-23 season?
I believe (but I'm not 100% sure) that for P&S, losses are assessed over a 3-year period. We know that the last two years have been assuaged by the financial effects of Covid and other matters so those forming years 1 and 2 of the ongoing assessment shouldn't be a major issue.
Understanding what the loss was sustained in the first of those 3 years is crucial as that will drop out to be replaced by the 2022-23 result. If that first year was a significant loss, then that might offer us some flexibility to make a similar loss in 2022-23 (and therefore remain within the P&S threshold) by:
- further investment in the playing squad,
- whilst retaining our better players,
- and having enjoyed the significant savings on those contracts terminating this summer to be supplemented by a few carefully chosen sales of squad / perennially injured players.
However, if that loss was modest then it's unlikely we would be able to come in under that figure without at least one significant player sale.
Does anyone have the knowledge of the losses in each of the three years – particularly the first?
38 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:28:48
Benitez started the season with a mostly fit squad who were joint top of the league, ergo 0 games, 0 points; he then resided over a 4½-month period that took us from joint top to 16th place in the Premier League.
This became Lampard's starting position, bit of a difference isn't it?
To get us to stay put from where he started from, considering we were falling faster than a lead balloon, was excellent management from him and his team.
Yes, he made mistakes along the way, I've pointed out plenty, but ultimately he steadied a sinking ship. He galvanised the support along the way, mostly, because of his enthusiastic “buy in” to the club. The supporters responded, and together we dragged ourselves out of the mess that Moshiri, Benitez, Kenwright and Brands created.
I really hope he can build something from his new starting point and stays for years.
39 Posted 27/05/2022 at 17:58:37
I hate to admit that I became apathetic during the Benitez reign as I had no confidence that anything good was going to happen - "don't worry about things over which you have no control".
Bringing in Lampard was the football equivalent of the evacuation from Dunkirk in 1940 (my dad was there). Maybe Moshiri has learned from this near disaster.
40 Posted 27/05/2022 at 18:06:57
Lampard's an intelligent bloke and knew that he had to get the supporters onside. Benitez basically didn't give a fuck either way. It was his way or no way.
Lampard managed to galvanize the support, not through great performances, but through a shared realisation that, if we didn't do something, we were on the way down. He knew the noises he had to make, the things to say, and it worked.
I genuinely believe that he was shocked, surprised, whatever, at the true depth of meaning of this club. I believe he realised what a huge club this is, not in terms of recent success, but in terms of what the club means to those who support it. I hate to use the term "gets the club" but I do believe the club, and all that goes with it, has touched something within him.
I hope he's the saviour we've been looking for. I hope he's backed financially (wherever possible) and I get the feeling nothing would please him more than to stick two fingers up to that shower across the road, and everyone else in the league too.
Oh, and his Mrs is rather tasty too.
41 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:12:55
42 Posted 27/05/2022 at 19:39:21
Frank had one day to assess the squad, and try and bring in players before the end of the window, and whoever was responsible for signing El Ghazi, when we had a surplus of wingers, which meant he could only make one other loan signing – an utter amateur decision.
I'm looking forward to Lampard having a fresh start, and putting his stamp on the team this summer. With Delph, Tosun, and Sigurdsson off the books, it will free up over £10M in wages, and I don't believe we have to sell Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison unless they insist on leaving.
43 Posted 27/05/2022 at 20:41:37
That’s what I’d like to see our fan groups propose. Strike whilst the iron is hot, and whilst people have also still got it fresh in their memory, about how close Everton came to a relegation, that would have put us back years.
44 Posted 27/05/2022 at 21:24:11
Unfortunately, those creators are still here; nothing tells me things will change anytime soon and we could well be here again in 12 months time. I just don't trust these clowns.
Tony Abrahams (#43), 100% agree. Only way this club moves forward. There is no alternative option.
45 Posted 27/05/2022 at 22:07:57
From mid-October to early April we were the worst team in the Premier League. The defeats against relegated Watford, Norwich and Burnley were evidence of that.
Having started the season well enough with 14 points from the first seven games, the manager was certainly undermined by the injury absence of key players coupled with the paucity of talent within the squad.
In these circumstances, given his reputation for pragmatism, it surprised me that, with the notable exception of the game at Chelsea, Benitez was unable to set the team up to defend properly.
Why did they keep trying to play out from their own 6-yard box? Why could they not defend corners and set-piece free-kicks? Why wasn't an extra man deployed in midfield to shield the back line?
These were questions puzzling me through the final months of Benitez's tenure. They continued to puzzle me in the weeks after Lampard arrived.
It was really only in the final weeks of the season that the manager cut out the frills, set-piece play improved, defenders focused on clearing their lines, and the team as a whole adopted a more compact shape. In other words, Lampard eventually learned the lessons that Benitez failed to heed.
Lampard has a style of play he wishes to introduce. With the best will in the world,d he will not be able to do that successfully until the squad is overhauled. Inevitably that will take longer than one window.
In the meantime, a degree of pragmatism will be required to ensure we grind out the points to keep us clear of another relegation threat.
46 Posted 27/05/2022 at 22:17:11
A good balanced and fair post. I hope Frank can carry on learning to correct the faults in the squad and carries on changing the way we play as he also makes a lot of changes to the squad itself. As you say, there is no quick way to do this.
47 Posted 27/05/2022 at 22:37:11
He said as much when he was first appointed and a journalist asked him why he had take this job?
He replied, "This is a massive club. When I was a kid they were league champions".
Frank is six months older than my son and my son follows EFC and always has, because they won the league when he started to take an interest in football - no doubt at the same time as Frank did.
Kids, no matter what part of the country they come from, nor what team geographically closer to them they might have a connection with ( in Frank's case it was, of course, WHU), they still make a life long affinity with the team that really captures their hearts when they first take a real interest in football at the age of 7 or 8 years old.
That is why, based on Frank's age and what he said when first interviewed after taking the job, I am pretty confident that he is and has been a lifelong Evertonian since Howards first spell inc harge.
48 Posted 28/05/2022 at 00:29:37
Not so sure itll come that quick but at least we have a good coach now and we should keep getting behind i'm.
Weve got good talent in our squad.
Once a blue, always one.
49 Posted 28/05/2022 at 00:47:48
Let’s look at the facts here and admit that the recruitment of Allardyce and Benitez was a message to all Evertonians that they neither understood our club and it’s history and nor did they care about it. Who would have thought that things could get worse after Allardyce ?
Benitez coming to Everton was the equivalent of your missus bringing her boyfriend home with the red kit on and singing you’ll never walk alone. This is down to our owner but at the same time Bill Kenwright, if he’d any balls should have stood up to him and threatened to resign if that happened. There is a very big picture in there of total malaise and wrecklessnes that our club is embroiled in.
Even the decision to sell an admittedly out of form Digney was shocking as that alone cost us games and threatened our Premiership status.
The long drawn out appointment of Frank Lampard was another big indication that these idiots don’t have a clue and are fucking around with the club like some kind of toy.
Why was Ferguson even part of that meeting and why is he still here ? They have turned the club into a laughing stock and I want them all gone ASAP. Let’s hope the rumors of Moshiri selling up are true and that we get a new owner who will walk in to the club and his first move would be to grab BK by the scruff of the neck and lead him right out of the door.
He deserves no less than this for dragging all of us through these past few years of lies and football ignominy.
50 Posted 28/05/2022 at 03:12:25
51 Posted 28/05/2022 at 03:24:20
I would honestly love to have a conversation with Kenwright to understand what benefit he thinks he brings by staying on as chairman. Whatever his justifications in the past, I cannot think how it helps either himself or Everton for him to continue in role.
52 Posted 28/05/2022 at 06:30:25
In the meantime Bill appoints people at Board level who have no background in this industry and are probably people he knows will just agree with him.
My thoughts are that Moshiri is the worst of the two but he is the one with the money or should I say the one who used to have the money. Is he so clueless that he’s given Bill a lifelong guaranteed board membership or something and cant actually get rid of him ?
I would love to know this but I would love nothing more than to see the fans put some real angry pressure on Moshiri to take action before it all goes too quiet.
53 Posted 28/05/2022 at 07:42:20
I do think that Frank was clueless about the real passion at Goodison. He knew it could be a bit of a bear-pit from visits from Chelsea, in his pomp. He was taken aback though at the support he and his team got when the writing was on the wall.
For me he made too many errors in selection and tactics.
I will wait and see what influence he has over ins and outs this summer but my worry is that the pragmatism that got us over the line may be replaced by his prefered posession-based football.
Until this squad is totally transformed, the current personell are not capable of playing it out from the back and our midfield is possibly the worst in the PL (now the other 3 have gone).
He is a likable guy and at times he got us playing some good stuff.
He still likes five at the back and only two in midfield.
We can hope for a better season but blue smoke bombs can only inspire so much.
This squad is piss-poor and no coaching team is going to do much better with them.
I hope they go on the park in August thinking that they are already in a relegation scrap, and play accordingly.
Otherwise we could end up in the same boat.
54 Posted 28/05/2022 at 07:52:49
55 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:03:31
56 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:16:48
A club who used to exist to win would never get anyone better than this egotistical maniac? Wow, the proof was in the pudding the day he took over Everton for me, and he hasn’t done anything of significance since the day he took over the ownership of Everton, to convince me otherwise, except for his own benefits, which is easy to see, once you can see through the man’s many lies.
57 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:25:36
We will still be way over the top in respect of FFP rules and Frank will literally have his hands tied until we fall into line with FFP.
Again I’m guessing, but if we don’t sell or offload, our recruitment of one or two quality players will be rather restricted.
Shipping out the deadwood is easier said than done.
Frank will put his faith in some of our younger fringe players, in order to try and balance the books, and a couple of loans from his vast array of contacts.
I see us linked with a number of players for substantial transfer fees, but is that realistic.
I don’t want Richarlison to go, but he’s given good service, and he IMO deserves a crack at the the Champions League with a club hopefully not in the premier league.
Pickford hopefully will stay, he may have suitors, but not from the top 4, he’s coming into his own at the right time for us and England.
DCL I’m not sure reports of him wanting to leave are true, media hype together with his current injury problems will see him stay. He’s had a poor season, and needs to get his head down next season, and push his way back into the England squad. He’s not going to displace Kane regardless.
I can’t comment about Thelwell, so hopefully he and Frank can work well together.
There are (at least) two flies in the ointment, one who has dragged us into the mess we are in, and the other who has been hoodwinked by the charlatan BK.
BK won’t stand down all the time project BMD is up and running.
Somebody earlier posted that BK cannot be removed from post by Moshiri, because it was part of the deal, although unattributable it does seem to be the case.
I think if Moshiri could of offloaded BK he would have done it by now.
Only time will tell.
Hopefully top half next season, and push on from there the following season, with Frank still at the helm! Another manager sacking is not the answer.
BK and associated allies out.
58 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:38:16
IMO that point in October was the privatol point of this season.
'I have a, lot of confidence in my staff but if we have to do something we will do it. One thing I want to be very clear is that I am trying to improve every single department. The Fans, the club, the owners who have spent alot of money they are desperate to be competitive. '-Benitez. Oct '21
Everton where on International break and they arrived back after it worse than they usually do, after a International break. On the Tuesday after the first match playing it was announced that Head of Medical Services Danny Donchie had parted company with Everton
' after new manager Rafa Benitez ordered a review of the club's injury record for key players. '
IMO Benitez who was hands on from the start with High Performance methods intended to continue as so over the International break and clashed head on with the Rest and Recovery methods ad the usual suspects headed for the couch at Medical Services. The same thing happened to Anchelotti the previous season at the same time. He did not confront the situation, but tried to work round it with a square peg in a round hole selection s.
After that the internal movement strengthed to get rid of Benitez, aided by the fact that there was already a strong objection to Benitez within the Club and throughout the Fan base. Getting rid of Benitez was the main preoccuption of the Club for the next two months. He had continued support of the arms length Moshiri, and Brands became a casuality is Fan pressure turned on the Board. Benitez was totally at that stage dependent on the January Transfer window. A window he eventually real ised he was not going to have a say in. Evertons just worked with the remants of Brands work and the advice of Kia Jac
I agree things would have got worse had Benitez stayed and Everton would have been relegated.
I will always maintain that Frank Lampard was selected by the Fans. Bill and Denise just jumped on the bandwagon against Moshiri 's selection, who made a fool of himself.
There is no doubt that Fans also got Everton over the line as Frank tried to get to grips with a squad who effectively had not p!ayed for two months in the middle of the season. Frand and his backroom team doggedly stuck to and adaptaed a system of play, with mainly make shift players, which produced just enough points to avoid relegation.
Frank will stick to his style of play and is accepting of Everton's Rest and Recovery methods. There will be some really good football, a must for Evertonians, but hiccups as the underlying system sputters from four cylinders to three cylinders or rather less a idle one.
As for the Unperforming Management of the Club they will continue as before unaccountable, embedded more after the review. Objective achieved -, Premiership Survival. Sanctions managed, Premiership allowing Everton £170million to keep FFP compliance Ok. Unfortunately the true cost of this Regime will be Everton's progress on the pitch.
Bramley Dock will be built on budget, if not underbudget, depending where the money came from, before it became Stadium Finance. I increasing see Moshiri as a frontman with access to money looking for limited home opportunities. One of the highlights of Bramley Dock will be the Kenwright farewell. Bill weeping and the unadultered abuse of baying Evertonians losted in the stiff breeze of out on the dock and the acoustice of the Stadium.
59 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:38:30
Moshiri’s wealth on the just published Sunday Times rich list is down to £1.7B having previously been £2.9B.
60 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:39:48
Anyway what’s done is done and we got what we all desired: Safety, and now the work really begins to revive the club to where we aspire to be and we all know it is a mammoth task mostly because the club has been allowed to get so low over many years, onwards and upwards from now on should be the only target to aim for, I doubt they will be achieved with the present board still in control.
61 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:51:52
62 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:53:23
Thank goodness we survived. The new reality I think we will probably lose two from Pickford, DCL and Richarlison, and have to rebuild from there.Good luck Frank.
63 Posted 28/05/2022 at 09:59:03
64 Posted 28/05/2022 at 10:34:08
Maybe Frank should contact Abba and look into the possibility of creating a team of avatars for next season!
65 Posted 28/05/2022 at 10:46:07
Frank in his pressers uses the words 'rest' and 'tired'. Even after the Arsenal game, after the second-half exertions against Palace he used these phrases. I'm hoping that he had decided not to rock the boat regarding Finch Farm, trying to get his system accepted enough and repetitively worked on to avoid relegation.
No, I am not a secret employee at Finch Farm, but have done extensive research on its structure and who's who in it. Often you and a few others give valuable insights into what is going on and feedback on ToffeeWeb what sources with first-hand knowledge have seen or heard.
There is one thing for sure that the culture there is unchanged and a manager will have issues with it. Hopefully Frank and his team have the ability to manage.
I suppose any manager coming into Everton and looking at the list of managers that failed, as they all did, has to be careful in his approach, if he eventually wants to get some measure of success. For any manager to think that he will have the undivided support of Finch Farm is an illusion.
By the way, Seamus Coleman will be given another extension or a coaching job. It is being worked on and Frank's support has been wheeled out. Nothing changes at Everton.
Have a good Summer, Tony.
66 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:01:49
The Number One Priority for Evertonians between now and 2023 is to get rid of the blubbering parasite and his hoard of Yes-men, and put pressure on Moshiri to sell.
Full-scale clear-out and reboot needed in all departments. We were the only club in the Premier League last season without a sleeve sponsor. And the Cazoo deal has run out. Let's see how the awesome commercial department – probably ten overpaid blokes sitting round all day on TikTok at the club's expense – deals with that.
The performance of this board is utterly indefensible. There is a chance here to change things for the good, and forever. I would even advocate fans stumping up some cash if any deal is forthcoming because no-one knows the club like Evertonians…. and I don't mean the hand-picked sycophants that just toe the line. Let's get it done.
67 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:11:01
Retire the Chairman position and the incumbent. It's not needed; the incumbent is not needed.
Appoint a CEO with a proven track record in running a business, preferably with a sporting background.
Appoint a Chief Operations Officer who is proven at running day-to-day operations of a large organisation.
Appoint a Chief Marketing Officer who can build on the potential of our club's brand, promote the club on a global scale, capitalising on markets such as the USA.
Let the Fans Advisory Board have an actual voice. On that note, we do need to be vocal about this. We can't let this go. It doesn't mean we need flares every week and we should reserve the match for supporting the team in the magnificent way we have demonstrated. But we need to mobilise and generate a momentum for real change.
Listen to me. I sound like Comrade Danny.
That over, this season was a sea of emotions. For the New Zealand cohort, it was like crossing the Cook Straights. Calm, turning to turbulent, then to extreme rough waters before calming again and looking back at what you'd just been through.
Anxiety in the summer as rumours circulated over the managerial appointment. It happened and I gulped, but got on with it.
Enjoyment. I have to say, an enjoyable start. Were we starting to quietly accept him? He wouldn't come over after away matches though. To be fair, he managed that part well as it could have got hostile.
Concern. It starts to go wrong. Worried, but a long way to go yet.
Toxic. Brentford and Norwich ultimately stick out for me. The fans had turned. We all knew this had the potential to go toxic early and there was no going back once it did.
Optimism. Okay, we've got a young manager who is a proven winner. This should see us okay.
Worry. The ship hasn't turned and is still heading towards the iceberg and getting closer with little room to make an evasive turn.
Fear. Now the sleepless nights have started.
Ecstasy. In the context of relief not celebration.
We've been through it all, but I was glad to be a part of it.
Never again Everton, but we've said that 3 times now.
68 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:42:19
Firstly, the top priority must be to address the injury crisis that has been going on for two seasons. Injuries are and always have been part and parcel of football, but in all the time I've been watching Everton (starting in 1963 in the Boys Pen just like our Bill), I've never known a time when we've had so many injuries, and none of your "he's out for three weeks nonsense", they're usually out for months.
Is it bad luck or something in the preparation, but to state the bleedin' obvious, it seriously disrupted our season. It would have been interesting to see where Spurs would have finished if Kane & Son had spent as much time on the sidelines as Calvert-Lewin & Richarlison, not that I'm putting our two in the same class as Kane & Son, but they are as important to us as they are to Spurs.
Also, one of the few slivers of light in a depressingly dark season, which has been overlooked in the euphoria of the Palace game, was the difference of having three in midfield.
Yes, Palace came out for the second half thinking the game was won and holiday brochures tucked under their collective arms, but when you have three players willing to put a shift in, attack and defend when needed, like it was back in the day, as opposed to the modern way of having a specialist No 6 No 8 No 10.
So, for next season how about start with a midfield three of Deli, Doucouré & Iwobi, obviously it is an area we need more bodies in; a Sangaré type of player or a Gallagher would beyond my wildest dreams. Hopefully, Delph will be gone as will Gomes and sadly, Tom Davies (I think both players are suited to the slower pace of Italy or Portugal).
Say goodbye to Keane & Mina (error & injury prone). Bring in a coach to organise the defence which at times has lurched from Sunday league to pantomime (except nobody shouting "Look behind you!").
Reluctantly say goodbye to Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Richarlison, either one or all three of them. If Richarlison & Calvert-Lewin do go, this is where the relatively new and much-vaunted backroom staff will have to weave their collective magic because getting players in who can regularly put the ball in the net is a difficult and expensive trick to pull off.
69 Posted 28/05/2022 at 11:55:55
It may be just a load of guesswork what I wrote but it's a fact that he is the chairman and it's also a fact that he has overseen the worst period in the history of Everton Football Club.
It's his duty to make sure things at the club are running correctly and everybody else is doing their jobs. It is clear after so much failure at Finch Farm, player recruitment, manager level and at board level,l that he is not good enough and in fact his presence is completely detrimental to our club. This is without mentioning the Kings Dock, Kirkby and shutting down the AGMs etc.
Last but not least, he brings in a wealthy buyer who then throws lots of money at the club and yet somehow it makes us worse. Of course it is Kenwright's fault that we are in this position because it's his job to keep the club healthy. How can somebody in such a high important role perform so poorly yet still hold onto his job??
He may have some binding agreement written into his employment that he cannot be sacked or something but I just hope to see the day when he is kicked out in shame. He looks after himself first and foremost.
Every successful business has strong intelligent leaders at the top and this will filter down through that business to make them successful. We have nobody at the top with either. Money is not everything.
70 Posted 28/05/2022 at 12:18:21
That you "have done extensive research on its structure and who's who in " Finch Farm.
It's just a pity you aren't aware of a website that might be interested in publishing an article by you based on your extensive research of Finch Farm.
I'm sure there's one out there somewhere...
71 Posted 28/05/2022 at 12:43:51
72 Posted 28/05/2022 at 13:37:36
73 Posted 28/05/2022 at 14:38:46
No comment.
Thank you for your reply.
74 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:00:03
The fact is that we have been turning out unmotivated, disorganised teams which lack basic organisation and commitment – for a decade. Blame managers, players, owners, directors, referees and the VARs – but the problem is Finch Farm.
75 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:18:57
In many ways, this was the worst and best season I can remember in nearly 60 years. The appointment of Benitez hit me like a kick in the plums, the most stupid, ignorant action in Everton FC’s history. He is an arrogant has-been, and showed no interest in the job.
As predicted by many, particularly memorably by John Daly, he created discord and mayhem, and emotions somewhere between disdain and hatred amongst the fans. The baying singing of his name at Goodison by the rs as they waltzed to a win was sickening, and of course it was repeated at Anfield the second they scored a goal to keep them in with a chance of winning the league. And they call us pre-occupied and bitter.
The Spaniard will worry not, nursing the millions he was gifted by Everton FC.
The personal low spot for me was standing at White Hart Lane, an evening that was relieved very slightly by Spurs stopping playing after an hour. And lightened a touch by bumping into Rob Halligan at the end, and a little part of me gaining a sliver of belief in the power of support.
After that came glimmers of light. There was something in the performance at Burnley, despite the result, that hinted of promise. Hearing the fans at Leicester, and the result, were precious.
But the scenes at the home games were beyond anything I’ve experienced in football. The Chelsea game was huge. But I think the Palace experience eclipsed Rotterdam, FA Cup wins, Title-clinching performances.
We were very, very fortunate to be able to contribute to it and share it.
76 Posted 28/05/2022 at 16:45:57
Quite right what you say about childhood allegiances. Up to my teenage years, I was a Burnley fan – what a team they had in those days under Potts. And despite their 1-3 defeat to Everton at Turf Moor, they then beat Everton 0-3 at Goodison the following day 27 December 1960 (ie, 2 games in two days).
What happened that day will always stand out in my memory and changed my allegiance from a Burnley fan to being an ardent Evertonian.
It was something that has been mentioned on this thread several times since Lyndon's post – it was the fans! That day, there were 75,000 in the ground and I shall never forget the sight of fathers passing their young kids down over the heads of others, to sit around the touchlines.
That to me was the definition of the People's Club. It was the days when the Toffee Lady went around sharing her wares and the days when the fans threw coins, not at the opposition, but into the blankets that were carried around the ground.
Those were the days that will live with me forever – let there be some more happy memories for our kids to remember in years to come. COYBs
77 Posted 28/05/2022 at 17:07:26
I don't like snitches, but Coleman has obviously gone straight to see Lampard the day after he arrived, because he must have been very concerned about what was going on amongst the playing staff.
In defence of Seamus, if enough people cared about the club, that it's obvious he loves, then he wouldn't have had to do this, and maybe his initial conversation with Frank Lampard, made our manager question the hydraulics of the squad, only a few weeks later? See what I did there, Jerome!
78 Posted 28/05/2022 at 19:50:36
79 Posted 28/05/2022 at 22:12:03
Just curious what this means:
"I would even advocate fans stumping up some cash if any deal is forthcoming"
You seem to be talking about the absent shirt-sleeve sponsorship but are suggesting the fans pay for it?
80 Posted 28/05/2022 at 22:34:44
81 Posted 28/05/2022 at 22:40:58
82 Posted 28/05/2022 at 22:46:25
Well, the perfect storm didn’t happen.
Everton survived (against the odds at half time last Thursday).
And the RS didn’t do the quadruple or even the treble.
If one thing is tougher to take than relegation, it must be losing a CL final. The pain is all theirs. Let’s just hope they behave themselves.
Funny how quick things can change in football.
Onwards and upwards.
COYB.
84 Posted 29/05/2022 at 00:43:46
85 Posted 29/05/2022 at 00:55:31
Huge huge sigh of relief from me. No clue, seriously, no clue what to do next.
If Richie goes, absolutely no recriminations.
A true Everton hero in all the wrong circumstances.
Similarly Pickford. The world's best shot stopper.
And give Frank a chance.
Coleman is an elder statesman of worth.
And Gray is a grumpy worthy with much to be grumpy about.
Some of the kids wernt all bad all of the time.
That's it.
As I said, no clue. But at least next term we wont be suprised by a struggle nor fooled by fals dawns.
Oh and it was EUAFA s and France's fault.
And I don't like Real Madrids type of football. ;^)
86 Posted 29/05/2022 at 01:01:03
That can be worked on. Work on it !!!!
87 Posted 28/05/2022 at 01:08:43
88 Posted 29/05/2022 at 01:27:56
Of all time ?
Also, is the FA cup now Worthless cup II ?
Sad I loved the FA cup.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 27/05/2022 at 06:51:41