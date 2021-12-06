Report

Goodison taps Everton DNA to drag Blues to stirring win over Arsenal

This was massive.

Not since the doldrums of the 1990s and two scrapes with relegation has such a sense of impending doom surrounded this football club, as an air of rancour and mutiny threatened to compound a run of daunting December fixtures and leave the Blues in the bottom three of the Premier League by Christmas.

During the darkest days under Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman or Marco Silva, there always felt like a way out for Everton— either through the appointment of a new manager or dipping into the transfer market — but at times this past week it has has felt as though the club is trapped, with an unpopular manager, precious little wiggle room for player acquisitions, and in danger of going into a tailspin from which it might not recover.

Depending on your view of the former Director of Football, Marcel Brands’s departure yesterday might have removed one of the voices of reason — however futile — countering Farhad Moshiri’s wildest impulses. Certainly the news only strengthened the resolve of a group of online campaigners planning the strongest protests against the hierarchy in a decade during tonight’s game; a 27th-minute walkout that seemed to gather like a pall of uncertainty as the first-half progressed.

Throw in Lucas Digne’s mysterious absence from the match day squad, a possible signal of discord at Finch Farm, Yerry Mina’s aborted comeback from injury after just half an hour’s play, and two disallowed goals for razor-thin offside decisions after Arsenal had taken the lead and it really felt as though the Blues had fallen into that cycle that appears to afflict struggling teams where everything seems to be conspiring against you.

What unfolded thereafter, once André Gomes had entered the fray with 25 minutes to go to provide the catalyst that fired the Toffees to a pulsating victory, was pure adrenaline; pure Everton. Not so much the overall performance — it had its understandable share of sloppy moments given how much the team has struggled of late and the Gunners might have scored twice themselves in the final 10 minutes — but all that is magical about Goodison Park at its most raucous; seething with a sense of injustice, the “bear pit” driving Everton forward and the team battling out a win by sheer force of the collective will of almost everyone in the building.

Richarlison was absolutely magnificent, putting in one of his most important displays in a Royal Blue Jersey so far as he ran literally ran himself to the ground for the cause. He had the ball in the net three times on the night but only one counted — the third and most cathartic, a handsome reward for ceaseless endeavour and guts.

Gomes shrugged off some rust in his early exchanges to add a crucially penetrative force in midfield playing a role in both goals. And Demarai Gray underlined his vastly underrated talent with two sublime strikes — one that came back off the bar to fall invitingly for his strike partner 10 minutes from and the other that rocketed off his boot and off the inside of Aaron Ramsdale’s post in the third minute of stoppage time with the Arsenal keeper only able to watch as the destination of the points switched from red to Blue.

With Salomon Rondon ruled out with a hamstring injury, Benitez had to make the anticipated adjustments up front where Gray and Andros Townsend rotated in out of playing a support role for Richarlison but the surprise absentee in the starting XI was Digne.

That meant Ben Godfrey moving over to left-back as Mina made his much-anticipated return at centre-half following a number of matches out with a hamstring problem. Unfortunately, the Colombian lasted just half an hour before he was forced off with a recurrence of the injury and was replaced by Mason Holgate who went on to have a fine game in his stead.

Up to that point, Arsenal, who had travelled to Merseyside in good form and had designs on moving back into the top five, had played the more impressive passing football without really threatening Jordan Pickford's goal. Instead, it was Doucouré who came closest to scoring in regulation time in the first half after Gray had intercepted a poor pass out from the back by Gabriel. The Frenchman was found in the box by Richarlison but could only drag his shot wide while the industrious Anthony Gordon had a shot blocked shortly afterwards.

Gray then flashed a dangerous ball across the face of Ramsdale's goal just as the clock was about to tick to that 27th-minute mark and a healthy smattering of disillusioned Blues left their seats on cue. While the demonstration might not have been as far-reaching as the organisers probably hoped, there had been plenty of media discussion of it in the build-up and it largely achieved its goal in that respect. On the night, however, it sparked the Grand Old Lady into its loudest cheers thus far as those who remained behind used their occasion to show support for the players.

The game itself eventually came alive, though, just before the interval. Richarlison was fouled outside the box in the 44th minute and he thought he had put the Blues ahead with a typically excellent header off Townsend's free-kick. Sadly for him, the VAR adjudged him to have been fractionally behind the last man has he leaned forward to make his run to meet the ball.

And two minutes later as the half ticked through a couple of minutes of stoppage time, Everton were undone at the back as Kieran Tierney got beyond Seamus Coleman to centre for the untracked Martin Ødegaard to side-foot home from close range.

Everton were undaunted, however, and they had the ball in the net for a second time shortly before an hour's play had elapsed. Allan and played the ball to Doucouré who in turn picked out Richarlison to drill it past Ramsdale and wheel away in vindication but once again VAR returned an even more agonisingly hairline verdict.

With Goodison burning with a sense of being hard done-by, though, and Benitez playing his trump card in Gomes off the bench, the Blues dug deep and turned the match on its head in thrilling fashion. It was “Everton., that” in all the right ways.

The Portuguese's 79th-minute shot rebounded off a defender to Gray just outside the box and he attempted a delicious curling shot with his instep that cannoned back off the face of the crossbar to the waiting Richarlison who looped it deftly over the stranded goalkeeper to finally get his goal.

Yet Mikel Arteta's own sub, Eddie Nketiah, came within inches of killing those celebrations dead just four minutes later at the other end when he headed Bakayo Saka's cross from the right off the post from a couple of yards out. And it took two excellent defensive blocks from first Godfrey and then Coleman in the closing stages to deny Ødegaard a winner before Gray took centre stage.

Gomes danced through the centre-circle before playing Gray in, who used Doucouré’s run down the outside as a decoy, took two touches outside the Gunners' penalty area before smashing the ball in off the far post to send the home crowd into delirium.

There was still time as Everton kept coming forward for substitute Alex Iwobi to put one over his old club with a third but Ramsdale foiled him brilliantly with a one-handed save. It was just as well, then, that when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was served up a gilt-edged chance in the final minute of injury time back down in front of the Park End, the Gunners' top scorer scuffed his shot harmlessly across goal before referee Mike Dean finally blew the full-time whistle.

If, when the history of Everton’s 2021-22 season is written, the events of the past week, which saw Merseyside derby humiliation and the departure of one of the club’s supposedly key figures, are seen as the nadir of the campaign then the importance of this stirring match in providing a turning point should not be understated.

Where the players’ effort and desire has been criticised, perhaps harshly, of late, by the end there were towering displays all over the pitch. Godfrey toed the fine line between barely controlled aggression and refereeing censure and survived a VAR check for serious foul play when he caught Takehiro Tomiyasu in the face with a wayward boot.

Allan largely atoned for leaving Ødegaard open to score the opener with a tireless and purposeful display. Michael Keane showed leadership, resilience and some impressive distribution further up the pitch. And Anthony Gordon grafted ceaselessly for 87 minutes doing vital defensive work up and down either flank to help disrupt Arsenal’s flow.

It’s just one game and three difficult challenges await before Christmas but this should serve as the blueprint for the rest of the season and irrefutable evidence that this team is far better than it had shown since its previous win way back in September. It will hopefully have illustrated for Benitez the huge benefits of playing a midfield three, both in terms of defensive cover and attacking versatility. And it must be the platform from which the Spaniard can rebuild confidence and an identity in the squad he inherited over the summer.

