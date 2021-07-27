Howard and Dr France collect awards at US fan event

Tim Howard and Dr David France were both honoured at Everton's evening for North American supporters held in Orlando, Florida last night.

Howard, who spent a decade at Goodison Park and gained international fame for his exploits in goal for the United States at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, was voted as the first EFC North American All Star by members of supporters clubs across the Continent.

Dr France, meanwhile, was presented with the inaugural EFC North America Trailblazer award by EFC Fans Forum member Tony Sampson for his tremendous efforts in furthering ties between the club and America and Canada where he has lived for the past four decades since emigrating from Merseyside in the late 1970s.

Howard, who is now a regular pundit on NBC Sports and ESPN in the US, was the guest of honour at the event staged at The Plaza Live venue where he was interviewed by Darren Griffiths and Graham Stuart.

Tim Howard pictured with his EFC North American All Star trophy and members of the steering committee behind the inaugural award

Dr France has been a trailblazer across The Pond in strengthening ties between the club and its North American fans

The fans evening was a chance for US-based Toffees to hear from Howard, who is an international ambassador of the club, about his greatest memories as an Everton player, his thoughts on the new signings and how he feels the team will do this season.

Darren also interviewed Dr France himself on stage who explained how following his beloved Blues changed once he moved across The Pond. David is feted with having travelled over two million miles supporting Everton from across the Atlantic but his greatest achievement was, of course, the enormous trove of memorabilia now known as the Everton Collection.

He stayed behind after the event to sign and dedicated copies of his latest book, Toffee Soccer which he co-wrote with Darren and ToffeeWeb's resident Everton historian, Rob Sawyer.

