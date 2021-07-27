Seasons2021-22Everton News
Howard and Dr France collect awards at US fan event
Tim Howard and Dr David France were both honoured at Everton's evening for North American supporters held in Orlando, Florida last night.
Howard, who spent a decade at Goodison Park and gained international fame for his exploits in goal for the United States at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, was voted as the first EFC North American All Star by members of supporters clubs across the Continent.
Dr France, meanwhile, was presented with the inaugural EFC North America Trailblazer award by EFC Fans Forum member Tony Sampson for his tremendous efforts in furthering ties between the club and America and Canada where he has lived for the past four decades since emigrating from Merseyside in the late 1970s.
Howard, who is now a regular pundit on NBC Sports and ESPN in the US, was the guest of honour at the event staged at The Plaza Live venue where he was interviewed by Darren Griffiths and Graham Stuart.
Tim Howard pictured with his EFC North American All Star trophy and members of the steering committee behind the inaugural award
Dr France has been a trailblazer across The Pond in strengthening ties between the club and its North American fans
The fans evening was a chance for US-based Toffees to hear from Howard, who is an international ambassador of the club, about his greatest memories as an Everton player, his thoughts on the new signings and how he feels the team will do this season.
Darren also interviewed Dr France himself on stage who explained how following his beloved Blues changed once he moved across The Pond. David is feted with having travelled over two million miles supporting Everton from across the Atlantic but his greatest achievement was, of course, the enormous trove of memorabilia now known as the Everton Collection.
He stayed behind after the event to sign and dedicated copies of his latest book, Toffee Soccer which he co-wrote with Darren and ToffeeWeb's resident Everton historian, Rob Sawyer.
Posted 27/07/2021 at 23:20:03
Posted 27/07/2021 at 23:27:20
And the good doctor is looking good!
Warmest wishes to David and Elizabeth. Can't wait to read the latest epic.
Posted 27/07/2021 at 23:31:36
Lyndon, apart from yourself, Tim and Doctor France it would be interesting to me, and I'm sure others too, to know who the others are in the photo. It seemed to be a good and successful day.
I only managed to watch in parts as the OS Live TV coverage was again awful, sound issues, crackling at first, then out of sync with the video, then buffering, freezing etc. The only way to watch was to Log out and then back in again. This was an issue too, as it took ages to Log back in, and obviously missing more of the game.
Why am I not surprised? I have contacted Everton FC and complained that this is an annual occurrence, and a disgrace for a Club of our standing that we have not had a proper Everton TV. They charge a decent fee each year to watch, which as a mug, I have paid, somehow expecting that it 'would be different this time' only to find the same old Laurel and Hardy Production.
Posted 27/07/2021 at 23:50:16
Posted 27/07/2021 at 22:43:12