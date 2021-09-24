Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U23s in narrow loss to Manchester United
Everton U23s 0 - 1 Man Utd U23s
Everton U23s lost narrowly to Manchester United after giving up an early goal in their 6th Premier League 2 game of the season at The Pure Stadium, Haig Avenue, Southport tonight.
Jarrad Branthwaite, at 19 one of the older players that Usworth can call upon, was a bit of a surprise in the starting line-up, returning to the U23s after being a part of the senior squad and on the bench for most of the Premier League games so far, without being utilized.
Giving up an early goal has been something of an ongoing theme and this match was no different as the Blues went behind inside just 3 minutes. But they stabilized things and prevented the visitors from going any further ahead before the break.
The display from the Blues was better in the second half, when they defended well and were worth a goal at least but the elusive equalizer was not forthcoming.
There was some fine argie-bargie at the end of normal time, Whitaker reacting to blatant aggression from Elanga, the Man Utd goalscorer. Whitaker, Elanga and another Man Utd player were dismissed by the referee.The result consolidates Everton's dreadful start to the season, and drops them to 13th in the 14-team Division 1 of PL2, Derby County the team at the foot of the table with two games in hand and only a point behind.
Everton U23s: Barrett, John, Anderson, Astley, Welch, Branthwaite, Mills (46' Garcia), Butterfield, Whitaker [R:90+2'], Price (78' Warrington), Hughes [Y:56'] (58' McAllister).
Subs not Used: Leban, Campbell
McAllister impresses me every time I have watched him, confidence, control, directness, determination and strength too. I’m excited about him, I will be following all season to see how he gets on.
Tony, agree re McAllister. I'd put Warrington in the same class as well.
Good to see Branthwaite back in it. A man amongst boys.
And Kyle John had a very good game, I thought.
Barrett
John Astley Branthwaite Anderson
Butterfield Price Whitaker
Mills Dobbin McAllister
Subs: Leban, Mallon, Campbell, Warrington, Hughes, Garcia, Cannon.
I would make Branthwaite captain for the night as he is returning to his former club. I fancy that team to win and, if they do, they are through to the next round with a game to spare.
Nothing like a couple of good of Manchester tonkings to know Everton's season has well and truly got under way.