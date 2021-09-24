Everton U23s in narrow loss to Manchester United

Friday, 24 September, 2021



Everton U23s 0 - 1 Man Utd U23s

Everton U23s lost narrowly to Manchester United after giving up an early goal in their 6th Premier League 2 game of the season at The Pure Stadium, Haig Avenue, Southport tonight.

Jarrad Branthwaite, at 19 one of the older players that Usworth can call upon, was a bit of a surprise in the starting line-up, returning to the U23s after being a part of the senior squad and on the bench for most of the Premier League games so far, without being utilized.

Giving up an early goal has been something of an ongoing theme and this match was no different as the Blues went behind inside just 3 minutes. But they stabilized things and prevented the visitors from going any further ahead before the break.

The display from the Blues was better in the second half, when they defended well and were worth a goal at least but the elusive equalizer was not forthcoming.

There was some fine argie-bargie at the end of normal time, Whitaker reacting to blatant aggression from Elanga, the Man Utd goalscorer. Whitaker, Elanga and another Man Utd player were dismissed by the referee.

The result consolidates Everton's dreadful start to the season, and drops them to 13th in the 14-team Division 1 of PL2, Derby County the team at the foot of the table with two games in hand and only a point behind.

Everton U23s: Barrett, John, Anderson, Astley, Welch, Branthwaite, Mills (46' Garcia), Butterfield, Whitaker [R:90+2'], Price (78' Warrington), Hughes [Y:56'] (58' McAllister).

Subs not Used: Leban, Campbell

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads