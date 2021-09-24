Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U23s in narrow loss to Manchester United

Friday, 24 September, 2021 20comments  |  Jump to last
Everton U23s 0 - 1 Man Utd U23s

Everton U23s lost narrowly to Manchester United after giving up an early goal in their 6th Premier League 2 game of the season at The Pure Stadium, Haig Avenue, Southport tonight.

Jarrad Branthwaite, at 19 one of the older players that Usworth can call upon, was a bit of a surprise in the starting line-up, returning to the U23s after being a part of the senior squad and on the bench for most of the Premier League games so far, without being utilized.

Giving up an early goal has been something of an ongoing theme and this match was no different as the Blues went behind inside just 3 minutes. But they stabilized things and prevented the visitors from going any further ahead before the break.

The display from the Blues was better in the second half, when they defended well and were worth a goal at least but the elusive equalizer was not forthcoming.

There was some fine argie-bargie at the end of normal time, Whitaker reacting to blatant aggression from Elanga, the Man Utd goalscorer. Whitaker, Elanga and another Man Utd player were dismissed by the referee.

The result consolidates Everton's dreadful start to the season, and drops them to 13th in the 14-team Division 1 of PL2, Derby County the team at the foot of the table with two games in hand and only a point behind.

Everton U23s: Barrett, John, Anderson, Astley, Welch, Branthwaite, Mills (46' Garcia), Butterfield, Whitaker [R:90+2'], Price (78' Warrington), Hughes [Y:56'] (58' McAllister).
Subs not Used: Leban, Campbell

 

Reader Comments (20)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Jim Bennings
1 Posted 24/09/2021 at 16:15:53
Tonight will be where United pull our heads off, next week will be when they shit down our necks.

Nothing like a couple of good of Manchester tonkings to know Everton's season has well and truly got under way.

George McKane
2 Posted 24/09/2021 at 16:23:12
That's the spirit Jim!!!!!!!!!
Brent Stephens
3 Posted 24/09/2021 at 18:56:10
Jim U23s normally attract a more positive comment on here.
Brent Stephens
4 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:03:18
One down already. Defence all over the place.
Phill Thompson
5 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:07:10
You at the game Brent or YouTubing it?
Brent Stephens
6 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:10:58
At the game, Phill
Dennis Stevens
7 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:12:45
I can hardly pay attention to the match for the hilarious sub-titles!
Tony Everan
8 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:39:09
Lads doing ok the last ten minutes, there’s a goal here for Whitaker. Crossing just needs to be a bit better .
Phill Thompson
9 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:50:25
Still 0-1 at half time, but a lot better from us in the last 20 mins.
Robert Tressell
10 Posted 24/09/2021 at 19:52:30
No sign of Dobbin. On the bench for Norwich perhaps?
Brent Stephens
11 Posted 24/09/2021 at 20:01:39
Branthwaite, John and Mills had decent first half for me. We brought a couple of good saves out of their keeper towards the end.
Tony Everan
12 Posted 24/09/2021 at 20:19:13
McAllister on , great attacking run just now , he makes things happen
Phill Thompson
13 Posted 24/09/2021 at 20:29:43
Robert#10, Dobbin went off injured last match, I doubt he’ll be with the first team
Tony Everan
14 Posted 24/09/2021 at 20:48:46
It’s all kicking off, handbags galore
Stu Gore
15 Posted 24/09/2021 at 20:51:19
Three off
Phill Thompson
16 Posted 24/09/2021 at 20:59:50
0-1 final score. Hard lesson that, deserved at least a draw,.
Tony Everan
17 Posted 24/09/2021 at 21:05:47
A well contested match, good to see fire in the belly from our players, we played well overall and deserved a draw. Branthwaite had a good game, when I watch him I have to remind myself he is 19.

McAllister impresses me every time I have watched him, confidence, control, directness, determination and strength too. I’m excited about him, I will be following all season to see how he gets on.

Brent Stephens
18 Posted 24/09/2021 at 21:22:12
Unlucky not to draw this. Barrett made an excellent save low down at his right post but we created more chances.

Tony, agree re McAllister. I'd put Warrington in the same class as well.

Good to see Branthwaite back in it. A man amongst boys.
And Kyle John had a very good game, I thought.

Robert Tressell
19 Posted 24/09/2021 at 21:34:05
Watched the 2nd half. We fought well to get into the game but didn't show much quality, especially in attack. No real shape or imagination to our attack. Just about crosses or forcing mistakes. Thought Warrington looked good again when he came on. Very mature. Kept the very highly rated Shoretire quiet though and Man Utd didn't look like scoring either.
Karl Graham
20 Posted 25/09/2021 at 10:53:34
Need to get rid of this wretched 3/5 at the back. It never works at any level. We should have either gone 4-3-3 with Warrington starting instead of Welch or 4-2-3-1 with McAllister in there instead of Welch. Next game is EFL trophy against Carlisle and I hope we've ditched the 3/5 man defence. If available I would go:

Barrett
John Astley Branthwaite Anderson
Butterfield Price Whitaker
Mills Dobbin McAllister

Subs: Leban, Mallon, Campbell, Warrington, Hughes, Garcia, Cannon.

I would make Branthwaite captain for the night as he is returning to his former club. I fancy that team to win and, if they do, they are through to the next round with a game to spare.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads