Doucouré: My understanding of the game has improved under Benitez

Thursday, 30 September, 2021







Abdoulaye Doucouré has credited Rafael Benitez for some of the improvements in his game that lie behind his terrific start to the new season.

The Frenchman has already matched his tally of Premier League goals from last term with strikes against Southampton and Norwich City, a reflection of a more box-to-box approach under the new manager that has reaped dividends so far.

Doucouré has dovetailed effectively with Allan in midfield from a defensive perspective but he has come alive in the final third, weighing in with three assists already on the campaign.

“I am very happy with the games I've played this season and I am learning with the manager every day,” Doucouré told evertonfc.com. “Everything changed in my game and my understanding of the game improved.

“The manager gave me a lot of advice — simple advice that makes a difference — and I try to take that on the pitch and help the team as much as I can.”

Doucouré admitted that mistakes were made in what has been the Blues' only League defeat thus far, a 3-0 reverse at Aston Villa that looked more emphatic judging from the scoreline than things actually were on the day. However, he was happy that the team bounced back against Norwich last Saturday and hopes Everton can build on that when they travel to Old Trafford this weekend.

“We had to learn from what happened at Aston Villa.,” he explained. “The Premier League is very tough and you have to be 100 per cent in every aspect.

“The margins were really fine in that game but there were things we should have done better.

“It was a setback but it was really important we kept working hard to continue the momentum we built from the start of the season.

“It is a very good start, we have a massive game at the weekend and all the focus this week is on having a very good result at United. We feel very good and are happy with the number of points we have but it is only the beginning and we have to keep working to improve.”

