Ex-Everton director Ismailov charged with assault

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021



Together with his brother Sanjar, Ismailov, the nephew of Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, is accused for causing grievous bodily harm to Edmond Krasniqi at a flat in Hyde Park Gate.

Sanjar has been further charged with causing actual bodily harm to model Astrid Fajcsi.

Sarvar was the commercial director of Everton Women and was promoted to the club's Board of Directors earlier this year but stepped down earlier this month.

Source: BBC News

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads