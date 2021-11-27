Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U18s draw at home to Arsenal in Premier League Cup
Everton U18s 2 - 2 Arsenal U18s
Everton U18s drew with Arsenal this lunchtime at Finch Farm in their third and final group game of the Premier League Cup, with progress in the competition now very unlikely.
Everton started the game behind both Arsenal and Burnley in Group G of the Premier League Cup, with 3 points after beating West Ham, following on from their initial loss to Burnley back in September. A win was needed for them to have any chance of going through to the knock-out stages.
Francis Okoronkwo, 17, a new signing back in September from Sunderland's Academy, makes his first 'appearance' on the bench at this level. Katia Kouayate returns after a long absence, presumably through injury.
But the game started poorly for the young Blues and they were 2 goals behind inside the first 10 minutes. But the Blues did come back into it before the break, thanks to striker Martin Sherif and his fourth goal of the season.
And it was Martin Sherif who was on target again after 50 minutes to get Everton right back into the game. Francis Okoronkwo then made his debut for Everton U18s, coming on as a sub for Charlie Whitaker but the game ended in a draw, terminating Everton's interest in this season's competition.
Everton U18s: Leban, Mallon, Wright, Campbell, Tierney, Butterfield, Quintyne, Metcalfe, Sherif (90' Manafa), Whitaker (68' Okoronkwo), Heath (46' Kouyate).
Subs not Used: Nash, Jones.
Reader Comments (7)
Robert, I read somewhere that Sherif has been offered a Scholarship for next season with a guaranteed Pro contract offer. I know we use these 'guarantees' when signing players in to attract them, eg, Rafael Garcia and Seb Kristensen. I'm not familiar with them but it suggests (1) we are offering them to highly regarded players, and (2) we are uping our game in case we lose talented youngsters who may chose to go on a Scholarship elsewhere at 16.
All courtesy of the avid Bluenose on another Everton website, COYB, this could be the start of a good weekend for us carrying on to Wednesday.