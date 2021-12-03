Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton fan groups call for walk-out protest during Arsenal game
Dubbed "27 Minutes For 27 Years", the initiative is designed to signal to the club's Board of Directors and owner Farhad Moshiri the frustration Evertonians feel at the club's lack of progress and the team's shocking run of results in recent weeks, form that fans put down to poor player recruitment.Assuming Everton don't win the FA Cup in May, it will be 27 years since one of England's most successful clubs last won a major domestic trophy and, despite huge expenditure in recent seasons, ending that barren run appears as far away as ever.
Moshiri, who has ploughed around £450m into the club since coming on board in 2016, was not in attendance for Wednesday's Merseyside derby in which Liverpool thrashed Everton 4-1, after which some fans aimed angry chants of "sack the board" at the Directors Box.
The Monaco-based billionaire is said to be planning on being at Goodison Park on Monday evening.
Leaving seats at a certain point during the match could create unintended outcomes such as upsetting fans who don't agree with the protest as well as other security-related issues.
The injury issue is a side show. Yes we have missed DCL. Mina etc but that's because the squad is so thin and totally lacking in quality despite £600m BEING SPENT. Its not F N ROCKET SCIENCE is it.
But being an Evertonian is a life time endurance test, with no guarantees other than it carries a public health warning.
I’m as worried as anyone but save demos for after the game and let’s do all we can during the game to encourage the team.
I had to miss this Mondays game so I will put that down to not turning up anyone fancy a few in town instead.
Cue camera shot on the directors' box. I think whoever suggested Bungalow Bill gets it right. 'Hey Bungalow Bill, what did you kill?' Oh yeah, our fucking club and our love of football.,
