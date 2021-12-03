Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton fan groups call for walk-out protest during Arsenal game

Friday, 3 December, 2021

A collection of fan groups on social media have called for Everton supporters to leave their seats in the 27th minute of Monday's televised clash with Arsenal.

Dubbed "27 Minutes For 27 Years", the initiative is designed to signal to the club's Board of Directors and owner Farhad Moshiri the frustration Evertonians feel at the club's lack of progress and the team's shocking run of results in recent weeks, form that fans put down to poor player recruitment.

Assuming Everton don't win the FA Cup in May, it will be 27 years since one of England's most successful clubs last won a major domestic trophy and, despite huge expenditure in recent seasons, ending that barren run appears as far away as ever.

Moshiri, who has ploughed around £450m into the club since coming on board in 2016, was not in attendance for Wednesday's Merseyside derby in which Liverpool thrashed Everton 4-1, after which some fans aimed angry chants of "sack the board" at the Directors Box.

The Monaco-based billionaire is said to be planning on being at Goodison Park on Monday evening.  

Pat Kelly
1 Posted 03/12/2021 at 20:49:46
What if we're two up by then ?
Clive Rogers
2 Posted 03/12/2021 at 20:53:40
Probably better to stand and boo on 27 minutes.
Bobby Mallon
3 Posted 03/12/2021 at 20:55:08
It should not matter if we are two up just walk out if your not happy with the way the club is being run. But what will happen is the club will stick a soppy face of bill up on the tv and half the ground will clap.
Barry Hesketh
4 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:01:30
If fans want to demonstrate their displeasure, they should do the easy thing and stay away from Goodison, it might mean they lose money on their season tickets or match tickets but if they feel that strongly about it, it would be a sacrifice worth making.

Leaving seats at a certain point during the match could create unintended outcomes such as upsetting fans who don't agree with the protest as well as other security-related issues.

Jack Convery
5 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:01:51
I reckon if nobody took their seats for the 1st 5 minutes that would be more effective. Then enter the arena in an orderly fashion and get behind the team. At the end of the game no matter what the result Chant for the board to go !! Enough is enough.

The injury issue is a side show. Yes we have missed DCL. Mina etc but that's because the squad is so thin and totally lacking in quality despite £600m BEING SPENT. Its not F N ROCKET SCIENCE is it.

Paul Birmingham
6 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:02:35
The Peoples Club, and I think for many Evertonians, any hope, patience and belief is gone or is at breaking point.

But being an Evertonian is a life time endurance test, with no guarantees other than it carries a public health warning.

Dave Williams
7 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:06:44
Great idea- team playing badly, sinking like a stone and they plan to distract and disturb players who need all the help they can get!
I’m as worried as anyone but save demos for after the game and let’s do all we can during the game to encourage the team.
Brian Wilkinson
8 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:13:03
How about instead of a minutes applause have a minutes boo on 27 minutes with every fan turning their back from the pitch for a minute.

I had to miss this Mondays game so I will put that down to not turning up anyone fancy a few in town instead.

Paul Smith
9 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:13:13
It’s about time we showed our displeasure -enough is enough. I was at Brentford and experienced the toxicity at the end - again fully warranted in my opinion. Some fans have had it. Can you imagine the so called big clubs putting up with the absolute car crash that is Everton. I think we’re just scared and need to express it. Go for it if you’re there on Monday.
Dale Self
10 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:15:50
I'm not in the mood to come up with a clever song but everyone standing up and singing a verse asking Moshiri "WTF?" or something to that effect would be good. Make it simple and audible so that the TV microphones can pick it up clearly.

Cue camera shot on the directors' box. I think whoever suggested Bungalow Bill gets it right. 'Hey Bungalow Bill, what did you kill?' Oh yeah, our fucking club and our love of football.,

Sean Randles
11 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:17:08
And what will this achieve precisely? They should be more worried that Moshiri walks out after 27 minutes and doesn't come back !
Derek Knox
12 Posted 03/12/2021 at 21:33:46
A couple of Large Sheets with Kenwright and the Board Out would be better, especially if the Cameras are there, much more visual impact. Like Pat K, said what if we are winning ? (2 up is pushing it bit too far though Pat). :-)

