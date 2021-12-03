Everton fan groups call for walk-out protest during Arsenal game

Dubbed "27 Minutes For 27 Years", the initiative is designed to signal to the club's Board of Directors and owner Farhad Moshiri the frustration Evertonians feel at the club's lack of progress and the team's shocking run of results in recent weeks, form that fans put down to poor player recruitment.

Assuming Everton don't win the FA Cup in May, it will be 27 years since one of England's most successful clubs last won a major domestic trophy and, despite huge expenditure in recent seasons, ending that barren run appears as far away as ever.

Moshiri, who has ploughed around £450m into the club since coming on board in 2016, was not in attendance for Wednesday's Merseyside derby in which Liverpool thrashed Everton 4-1, after which some fans aimed angry chants of "sack the board" at the Directors Box.

The Monaco-based billionaire is said to be planning on being at Goodison Park on Monday evening.

