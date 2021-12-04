Everton U18s play Man Utd at Finch Farm

Saturday, 4 December, 2021



Everton U18s are back in action today with a league game against their Manchester Utd counterparts at Finch Farm today. Kick-off at 11:00 am.

The side has not won any of the last five games, with three draws and one game abandoned. But Francis Okoronkwo made his Everton debut last weekend against Arsenal, with Martin Sherif hitting a brace.

Nash, Mallom, Tierney, Jones, Samuels-Smith, Metcalfe, Butterfield, Lawrence, Whitaker, Heath, Sherif.Subs: Stewart, Wright, Dixon, Manafa, Okoronkwo.

