Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton U18s play Man Utd at Finch Farm
Everton U18s are back in action today with a league game against their Manchester Utd counterparts at Finch Farm today. Kick-off at 11:00 am.
The side has not won any of the last five games, with three draws and one game abandoned. But Francis Okoronkwo made his Everton debut last weekend against Arsenal, with Martin Sherif hitting a brace.Everton U18s: Nash, Mallom, Tierney, Jones, Samuels-Smith, Metcalfe, Butterfield, Lawrence, Whitaker, Heath, Sherif.
Subs: Stewart, Wright, Dixon, Manafa, Okoronkwo.
Reader Comments
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.